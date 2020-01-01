Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 January

Drury - 12:55 Fairyhouse

Drury showed improved form to get off the mark at Punchestown in November and can follow up here. She has progressed with each start over hurdles and took a big step forward at Punchestown, leading on the bridle at the second-last before drawing clear in the straight to win by 16 lengths. She is unexposed and can progress again.

Duhallow Paddy - 13:45 Tramore

Duhallow Paddy produced a career-best effort to win over fences at Galway in October and has an obvious chance from a 3 lb lower mark over hurdles. He is lightly raced for a seven-year-old and remains open to further improvement, so he is worth siding with. Mohart has been in good form of late, winning at Downpatrick before winning here, and he is considered the main danger.

School Boy Hours - 14:40 Fairyhouse

School Boy Hours showed fairly useful form over hurdles, winning a maiden hurdle at Cork in good style in March, and he made a promising start over fences at Gowran Park in November, keeping on well in the closing stages to finish third without managing to threaten exciting prospects Laurina and Minella Indo. He fell at Naas last time but can bounce back here and confirm the promise shown on his chasing debut.