Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 January
Timeform pick out the best bets at Fairyhouse and Tramore on New Year's Day...
"...he can confirm the promise shown on his chasing debut..."
Timeform on School Boy Hours
Drury - 12:55 Fairyhouse
Drury showed improved form to get off the mark at Punchestown in November and can follow up here. She has progressed with each start over hurdles and took a big step forward at Punchestown, leading on the bridle at the second-last before drawing clear in the straight to win by 16 lengths. She is unexposed and can progress again.
Duhallow Paddy - 13:45 Tramore
Duhallow Paddy produced a career-best effort to win over fences at Galway in October and has an obvious chance from a 3 lb lower mark over hurdles. He is lightly raced for a seven-year-old and remains open to further improvement, so he is worth siding with. Mohart has been in good form of late, winning at Downpatrick before winning here, and he is considered the main danger.
School Boy Hours - 14:40 Fairyhouse
School Boy Hours showed fairly useful form over hurdles, winning a maiden hurdle at Cork in good style in March, and he made a promising start over fences at Gowran Park in November, keeping on well in the closing stages to finish third without managing to threaten exciting prospects Laurina and Minella Indo. He fell at Naas last time but can bounce back here and confirm the promise shown on his chasing debut.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Drury - 12:55 Fairyhouse
Duhallow Paddy - 13:45 Tramore
School Boy Hours - 14:40 Fairyhouse
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.