Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 January

Drummullagh Rocky - 13:15 Fairyhouse

Drummullagh Rocky had been sliding in the weights and took advantage of a much-reduced mark to score at Down Royal last time, impressing with a spring-heeled display of jumping. He may not be the most consistent but he still looks fairly treated, despite going up 7lb in the weights, and if he jumps and travels as well as last time he looks sure to go close. He gets the nod over hat-trick seeking Highest Benefit, who has struck twice at Tramore recently and is in the form of her life.

Gale At Sea - 14:20 Fairyhouse

Gale At Sea is closely related to a smart chaser in Ballybolley and won her only start in points, so she makes plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut under Rules. Trainer Paul Nolan, who had a winner at Punchestown on Sunday and plenty of others hit the frame recently, looks to have found an excellent opportunity for Gale At Sea as those with experience set just a modest standard, and she is expected to prove too good.

Ashdale Bob - 15:25 Fairyhouse

Ashdale Bob has made an encouraging start to his career, finishing fourth at Punchestown before putting up an improved effort when third at Naas, and he sets a high standard here. The form of his latest effort has worked out well with the winner, second and fourth all scoring next time, and Ashdale Bob, who is open to improvement having raced only twice, should take plenty of beating. Eden Flight failed to meet expectations on his first start for Willie Mullins but won a bumper in France and is considered the main danger.