Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Thursday 23 January

Apple's Jade - 13:50 Gowran Park

Retirement looked on the cards for Apple's Jade after an underwhelming end to last season and an even more disappointing start to this campaign. However, she bounced back to form to run out a wide-margin winner of the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle at Leopardstown, registering her 11th Grade 1 success in the process, and she can make the most of a fitness edge over the returning Benie des Dieux.

Choungaya - 15:00 Gowran Park

Choungaya showed useful form over hurdles last season and shaped with promise on his chasing debut when finishing runner-up over an inadequate trip at Naas. He has yet to build on that form but he should be well suited by this step up in trip and is of interest on his handicap chase debut. Oakley Brown takes off a valuable 7 lb and he is worth chancing.

Capuccimix - 15:35 Gowran Park

Capuccimix failed to make it beyond the first fence at Leopardstown last time but he had previously shaped well when finishing runner-up to an exciting prospect at Navan, and he is worth another chance. Capuccimix moved smoothly into contention at Navan but was unable to throw down a meaningful challenge to the winner, Cash Back. However, Cash Back has since bolted up in a strong novice, adding some substance to the form, and the unexposed Capuccimix looks the one to beat here.