Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 8 March

Capuccimix - 14:10 Naas

Winning hurdler Capuccimix shaped with clear promise on his chasing debut when finishing runner-up to Cash Back at Navan, moving smoothly through that contest. He unseated rider at the first fence at Leopardstown over Christmas but quickly got back on the right track when runner-up at Gowran, once again moving powerfully through the race. He sets a clear standard and holds outstanding claims.

Gallant John Joe - 14:40 Naas

Gallant John Joe won three times over hurdles last season, including in a listed contest on this card, but he has already achieved a higher level over fences. He made a highly promising chase debut when runner-up at Leopardstown over Christmas, forcing Melon to work hard, and he confirmed that promise when third in the Irish Arkle. This looks a good opportunity to get off the mark over fences.

Castle Oliver - 15:15 Naas

Castle Oliver made a mockery of his opening mark when scoring at Fairyhouse in January and showed improved form to win a novice at Down Royal, overcoming a drop in trip, needing only a hands-and-heels ride to prevail. He confirmed the view he is a chaser on the up when completing the hat-trick here last time and he remains open to further improvement, with this step up in trip likely to be in his favour.