Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 8 March

Horses jumping a fence
There's high-quality racing at Naas on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Naas on Sunday...

"...this looks a good opportunity to get off the mark over fences..."

Timeform on Gallant John Joe

Capuccimix - 14:10 Naas

Winning hurdler Capuccimix shaped with clear promise on his chasing debut when finishing runner-up to Cash Back at Navan, moving smoothly through that contest. He unseated rider at the first fence at Leopardstown over Christmas but quickly got back on the right track when runner-up at Gowran, once again moving powerfully through the race. He sets a clear standard and holds outstanding claims.

Gallant John Joe - 14:40 Naas

Gallant John Joe won three times over hurdles last season, including in a listed contest on this card, but he has already achieved a higher level over fences. He made a highly promising chase debut when runner-up at Leopardstown over Christmas, forcing Melon to work hard, and he confirmed that promise when third in the Irish Arkle. This looks a good opportunity to get off the mark over fences.

Castle Oliver - 15:15 Naas

Castle Oliver made a mockery of his opening mark when scoring at Fairyhouse in January and showed improved form to win a novice at Down Royal, overcoming a drop in trip, needing only a hands-and-heels ride to prevail. He confirmed the view he is a chaser on the up when completing the hat-trick here last time and he remains open to further improvement, with this step up in trip likely to be in his favour.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Naas 8th Mar (2m Beg Chs)

Sunday 8 March, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Capuccimix
Dakota Moirette
Great Trango
Thegoaheadman
Chesterfield King
Quantatmental
Fox Le Bel
A Different World
Pivotal Pursuit
Naas 8th Mar (2m4f Grd 3 Nov Chs)

Sunday 8 March, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gallant John Joe
Royal Rendezvous
Dallas Des Pictons
Ministerforsport
Dolciano Dici
Halsafari
Naas 8th Mar (3m Hcap Chs)

Sunday 8 March, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Castle Oliver
Cheb De Kerviniou
Chef Des Obeaux
Red Jack
General Principle
Choungaya
Bonbon Au Miel
Shady Operator
Cap York
Monbeg Notorious
Dounikos
Mon Lino
Ah Littleluck
Space Cadet
Timeform,

