Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 12 January

Cheb de Kerviniou - 14:10 Punchestown

Cheb de Kerviniou won three times in France and made an encouraging start on his first outing for the Gordon Elliott yard when finishing runner-up at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day. He travelled as well as anything at Fairyhouse and kept on well under pressure, only just failing to reel in Biddy The Boss, who reopposes here. Cheb de Kerviniou is expected to reverse the form under leading amateur Patrick Mullins.

Captain Guinness - 14:40 Punchestown

Captain Guinness was perhaps slightly fortunate to get off the mark at Navan on debut, benefiting from the last-flight exit of the red-hot favourite. However, he looked a useful prospect all the same, forging on powerfully after the last to win by seven lengths. That was a highly encouraging debut and he is open to plenty of improvement.

Fag An Bealach - 15:15 Punchestown

Fag An Bealach won a bumper in impressive style at Down Royal last year and has shaped with promise to finish in the frame on all three starts over hurdles. Her latest second at Cork was her best effort over hurdles and she looks to have been handed a fair opening mark for her handicap debut. She is stoutly bred so should improve for this step up in trip, and she makes plenty of appeal.

