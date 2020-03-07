Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 7 March

Hell On Earth - 15:25 Gowran Park

Hell On Earth produced his best effort on his most recent outing at Fairyhouse last month, looking the likely winner for much of the straight after jumping better than he had previously. He appeared in control after being sent for home between the final two flights but was overhauled by an improving type. He has gone up 4 lb but still seems fairly treated.

The Long Mile - 16:00 Gowran Park

The Long Mile got off the mark at Naas in December, proving a different proposition on his handicap debut, and he produced an even better effort in defeat on his next outing despite putting in a round of below-par jumping. He confirmed the impression he is a horse on the up when scoring here last month and, given his progressive profile, he remains of interest from a 9 lb higher mark.

Discordantly - 16:35 Gowran Park

Discordantly showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season and has proved as effective over fences, despite being without a win in this sphere. He had jumped boldly in the lead at Leopardstown on Monday, looking in decent form, until he took a heavy fall at the 11th fence. He has the ability to make an impact here and can bounce back.