Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 21 December

Horses jumping a fence
The Irish action on Saturday comes from Thurles
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Thurles on Saturday...

"...will go close if building on that encouraging effort..."

Timeform on Killacolla

Milan Native - 12:10 Thurles

Milan Native was unlucky to bump into an above-average recruit here last time but he enhanced his reputation in defeat, doing well to pull so far of the remainder. That was just his second start over fences, so he is entitled to do better in this sphere, and this step up in trip should suit. Max Dynamite is an interesting recruit to chasing and has to be feared.

Drury - 13:55 Thurles

Drury showed ability in bumpers, winning at Cork on her third and final start in that sphere, and she has also made a promising start over hurdles, getting off the mark at the third attempt at Punchestown last month. That was an impressive, wide-margin success, one which suggests she's capable of making an impact at this level, and she should go close here.

Killacolla - 14:30 Thurles

Killacolla had been out of form but the application of a tongue-tie seemed to have a positive impact at Limerick last time as he bounced back to his best to finish runner-up. He looks fairly treated on that form and will go close if building on that encouraging effort. Scheu Time was an impressive winner at Cork last time and is considered the main danger.

Recommended bets

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

