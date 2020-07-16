To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Leopardstown on Thursday

Horses racing at Leopardstown
There's a good card at Leopardstown on Thursday
Timeform select three bets from Leopardstown on Thursday...

"...the form of that race could hardly have worked out better..."

Timeform on Galileo Chrome

Galileo Chrome - 17:45 Leopardstown

The stoutly-bred Galileo Chrome shaped with promise over an inadequate trip here on his only start last season but showed much improved form to win a Curragh maiden when stepped up to a mile and a quarter on his reappearance last month. The form of that race could hardly have worked out better as he had Bahrain Trophy runner-up Dawn Rising in fourth and Derby winner Serpentine in fifth. This further step up in distance will suit Galileo Chrome, who still has plenty to offer.

Strongbowe - 18:15 Leopardstown

Strongbowe is bred more for stamina than speed so it is encouraging that he managed to overcome the drop to seven furlongs on his reappearance at Roscommon last month. He will be well suited by stepping back up to a mile and a quarter and he looks to have been let in lightly on his handicap debut. The good form of the Paddy Twomey yard is another positive.

Gin Blossom - 18:45 Leopardstown

Gin Blossom offered plenty of encouragement as a juvenile, finishing runner-up on both outings, but she failed to meet expectations on her reappearance at Tipperary last month. However, she was clearly unsuited by the drop to seven furlongs on a sharp track and was immediately on the back foot after making a slow start. She remains with potential and this stiffer test of stamina will suit, so she is expected to get off the mark.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Leop 16th Jul (1m4f Listed)

Thursday 16 July, 5.45pm

Back Lay
Delphi
Degraves
Numen
Zenya
Aunt Bee
Hy Brasil
Leop 16th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Thursday 16 July, 6.15pm

Back Lay
Strongbowe
Rocky Blue
Sky Seven
Mohtarrif
Innamorare
Centroid
Akhlaaq
Hamley
Contrapposto
Aared
Ideal Pal
Multamis
Freescape
Welcoming
Sayesse
Leop 16th Jul (1m Mdn)

Thursday 16 July, 6.45pm

Back Lay
Gin Blossom
Soineanta
Koola Buala
Lilandra
Awkwafina
Miss Molly T
Strange Times
Lizzies Song
Pretty Rebel
