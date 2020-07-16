Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Leopardstown on Thursday

Galileo Chrome - 17:45 Leopardstown

The stoutly-bred Galileo Chrome shaped with promise over an inadequate trip here on his only start last season but showed much improved form to win a Curragh maiden when stepped up to a mile and a quarter on his reappearance last month. The form of that race could hardly have worked out better as he had Bahrain Trophy runner-up Dawn Rising in fourth and Derby winner Serpentine in fifth. This further step up in distance will suit Galileo Chrome, who still has plenty to offer.

Strongbowe - 18:15 Leopardstown

Strongbowe is bred more for stamina than speed so it is encouraging that he managed to overcome the drop to seven furlongs on his reappearance at Roscommon last month. He will be well suited by stepping back up to a mile and a quarter and he looks to have been let in lightly on his handicap debut. The good form of the Paddy Twomey yard is another positive.

Gin Blossom - 18:45 Leopardstown

Gin Blossom offered plenty of encouragement as a juvenile, finishing runner-up on both outings, but she failed to meet expectations on her reappearance at Tipperary last month. However, she was clearly unsuited by the drop to seven furlongs on a sharp track and was immediately on the back foot after making a slow start. She remains with potential and this stiffer test of stamina will suit, so she is expected to get off the mark.