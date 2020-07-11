Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Leopardstown on Saturday

Rekindling - 16:45 Leopardstown

A race which to some degree revolves around Rekindling who will be very hard to beat if he retains anything like the ability which saw him win finish fourth in the St Leger and win the Melbourne Cup in his three-year-old campaign. Sea The Lion is another classy sort who returns from a lay-off. Tandem and Tiger Tap Tap are perhaps most likely to profit should the aforementioned duo fail to fire.

Zabeel Prince - 17:15 Leopardstown

Zabeel Prince is the clear form pick and, while he hasn't been seen for 11 months, his record fresh is such that he boasts leading claims in this interesting Group 3 for a yard that can do little wrong at present. The improving Patrick Sarsfield could lay down the strongest challenge, although the in-form Ancient Spirit might prove hard to peg back if he's allowed an easy time in front.

Leadership Race - 17:45 Leopardstown

Leadership Race was progressive as a juvenile and very much caught the eye when third at the Curragh on return last month, finishing strongly from a poor position, and looks well up to winning off this sort of mark on that evidence. Sirjack Thomas and Parkers Hill are feared most.