Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Leopardstown on Saturday

Speak In Colours
Timeform pick out three bets from Leopardstown on Saturday
View market
Timeform select the three best bets from Leopardstown on Saturday...

"...his record fresh is such that he boasts leading claims..."

Timeform on Zabeel Prince

Rekindling - 16:45 Leopardstown

A race which to some degree revolves around Rekindling who will be very hard to beat if he retains anything like the ability which saw him win finish fourth in the St Leger and win the Melbourne Cup in his three-year-old campaign. Sea The Lion is another classy sort who returns from a lay-off. Tandem and Tiger Tap Tap are perhaps most likely to profit should the aforementioned duo fail to fire.

Zabeel Prince - 17:15 Leopardstown

Zabeel Prince is the clear form pick and, while he hasn't been seen for 11 months, his record fresh is such that he boasts leading claims in this interesting Group 3 for a yard that can do little wrong at present. The improving Patrick Sarsfield could lay down the strongest challenge, although the in-form Ancient Spirit might prove hard to peg back if he's allowed an easy time in front.

Leadership Race - 17:45 Leopardstown

Leadership Race was progressive as a juvenile and very much caught the eye when third at the Curragh on return last month, finishing strongly from a poor position, and looks well up to winning off this sort of mark on that evidence. Sirjack Thomas and Parkers Hill are feared most.

Recommended bets

Rekindling - 16:45 Leopardstown
Zabeel Prince - 17:15 Leopardstown
Leadership Race - 17:45 Leopardstown

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Leop 11th Jul (1m4f Stks)

Saturday 11 July, 4.45pm

Tiger Tap Tap
Rekindling
Kasperenko
Tandem
Sea The Lion
Turnpike Trip
Rocket Lad
Powerful Ted
Persian Lion
Feel Des Mottes
Grand Despagne
Happy Lad
Tempting Tara
Millford Sound
Leop 11th Jul (1m1f Grp 3)

Saturday 11 July, 5.15pm

Zabeel Prince
Patrick Sarsfield
Ancient Spirit
Fort Myers
Trais Fluors
Guaranteed
Georgeville
Celtic High King
Leop 11th Jul (7f Hcap)

Saturday 11 July, 5.45pm

Leadership Race
Sirjack Thomas
Parkers Hill
Lustown Baba
Lightning Amber
Dark Vader
Cyrus Dallin
Facethepuckout
Katiymann
Beauchamp Bagenal
Eden Gardens
Geological
Spanish Tenor
War Hero
