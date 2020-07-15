To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Killarney on Wednesday

Racehorse trainer Joseph O'Brien
Has good chances with Gee Rex and Presgrave
Timeform select the three best bets from Killarney on Wednesday...

"...he looks to have more to offer..."

Timeform on Presgrave

Gee Rex - 17:25 Killarney

Gee Rex has been in good form since joining Joseph O'Brien and ran creditably when a close-up fifth under a penalty at Leopardstown last time. He had proved strong at the finish when winning over a mile at the Curragh on his penultimate start so the drop to seven furlongs at Leopardstown appeared to count against him. He remains on a competitive mark, however, and can get back to winning ways over a mile.

Amlad - 17:55 Killarney

Amlad is on a long losing run stretching back to 2017, but his mark has dropped as a consequence and he shaped with clear promise when finishing runner-up at Navan last time. He got within three-quarters of a length of the winner and did well to get so close having started his effort from significantly further back. That performance suggested he is ready to strike.

Presgrave - 18:25 Killarney

The drop back to a mile didn't suit Presgrave on his first start since the enforced absence but he could be a different proposition over this longer trip on his handicap debut. Presgrave, who is bred to be useful, looks well treated based on his third at Dundalk in March. The blinkers he wore at Dundalk are back on here and, after only three starts, he looks to have more to offer.

Recommended bets

Gee Rex - 17:25 Killarney
Amlad - 17:55 Killarney
Presgrave - 18:25 Killarney

