International Hurdle

14:25 Cheltenham, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Knappers Hill (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Is building up a good strike rate and completed a four-timer in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton last month, jumping well in front and improving plenty. More to do on these terms but could be dangerous if getting the run of things.

2. First Street (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Produced mighty placed efforts in the Betfair Hurdle and County Hurdle last term and resumed with victory in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury a fortnight ago, jumping and travelling well and finding plenty. This demands another step forward but that's certainly not out of the question.

3. I Like To Move It (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Useful dual bumper winner who developed into a smart novice hurdler last season. Stepped up again when impressively winning the Greatwood Hurdle on his return last month, responding well. Tough and genuine hurdler who is set for another big run.

No. 3 I Like To Move It SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

4. Zoffanien (Denis Hogan/ Daniel King)

Useful hurdler who was successful at Killarney in July. Has posted creditable efforts in handicaps here the last twice (was well held on Friday) but is playing for minor honours in this.

5. Epatante (Nicky Henderson/ Aidan Coleman)

Six-time Grade 1 winner over hurdles, including the 2020 Champion Hurdle (also finished third in 2021 and second this year). Made a pleasing return when runner-up behind outstanding stablemate Constitution Hill at Newcastle a fortnight ago and is the clear pick at these weights with conditions in her favour.