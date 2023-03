Betfair Imperial Cup

14:25 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Metier (Harry Fry/ Sean Bowen)

C&D winner who also bagged the November Handicap on final day of the Flat season. Well below par at Kempton on both his starts over hurdles since, though, so he has something to prove now.

2. Soaring Glory (Jonjo O'Neill/ Jonjo O'Neill Jr.)

Smart hurdler who won the Betfair Hurdle in 2021. Held his form well last year but well below par on his chasing debut at Carlisle and back hurdling at Newbury this term. Others appeal more.

3. Lightly Squeeze (Harry Fry/ Ben Bromley (5))

Returned to former stable with 2m win at Kempton in November but well below par over C&D in January. Needs to bounce back after his break.

4. Playful Saint (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Lightly-raced eight-year-old but he comes here on the back of easy success in 2m handicap hurdle at Leicester 25 days ago. Has conditions to suit again and rates a player despite taking a 7 lb rise.

No. 4 Playful Saint (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 135

5. Givega (Gary Moore/ Jamie Moore)

Winning pointer who made it three from four in this sphere when readily landing novice over C&D 23 days ago. This is tougher but he's still much respected now going handicapping.

6. Royale Margaux (Tom Symonds/ Caoilin Quinn (5))

Multiple winner in France around 2m for David Cottin who made an encouraging start for his new yard when fifth over 2m4f at Huntingdon. Since had wind op and not ruled out back in trip.

7. Iceo (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Ex-French winner who scored on his yard debut at Kempton in 2021. Got back on track after 10 months off when second of 10 to Hardy Du Seuil over C&D 63 days ago. Merits consideration nudged up only 1 lb.

8. Man O Work (Paul Fahey, Ireland/ William Kennedy)

Useful Irish 2m winner who posted a good fourth of 17 in 2m handicap at Fairyhouse in December. Fell early at Leopardstown last time but he's no forlorn hope here.

9. Djelo (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Readily landed 2m2f handicap at Exeter in November on his yard debut but came in only 10th in 2m3f Ascot handicap three weeks ago. Still lightly raced and in excellent hands so not written off.

10. Punctuation (Fergal O'Brien/ Paddy Brennan)

Much improved since joining Fergal O'Brien and fitted with a tongue tie, completing a four-timer at Cheltenham in December. Posted another solid effort off 8 lb higher when fourth there last time so needs considering on the back of subsequent breathing surgery.

No. 10 Punctuation SBK 14/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 129

11. Knickerbockerglory (Dan Skelton/ Bridget Andrews)

Won four times in 2022, including in a match over fences at Ffos Las, and not discredited when second in 2m Wetherby handicap chase later in November. Considered reverted to this sphere now.

12. Fine Casting (Ben Pauling/ Luca Morgan)

Bagged his third success over hurdles when taking 2m2f handicap at Haydock in December. Not disgraced off a 8 lb higher mark when fifth at Uttoxeter since. Respected.

13. Monviel (Philip Hobbs/ Ben Jones)

C&D winner who took another step forward when dominating 2m Ascot handicap in November. Good staying-on fifth in Newbury's Betfair Hurdle since so he's one for the shortlist eased 1 lb under these more testing conditions.

No. 13 Monviel (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 129

14. Hardy du Seuil (Jamie Snowden/ Gavin Sheehan)

Took well to chasing for his current yard last season, winning twice, and added a C&D success over hurdles in January. Up 4 lb but not dismissed.

15. Salsada (Brian Ellison/ Jonathan Burke)

Useful Flat/hurdles winner who got right back on track when second to Epatante in 2m Grade 2 at Doncaster in January. Weighted to go well back in handicap company after a break. Player.

No. 15 Salsada (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 127

16. Zoffany Bay (Peter Fahey, Ireland/ Aidan Coleman)

Resurgent in 2021 for David Cottin in France, scoring at Auteuil (19.4f), and he made a promising return for his new yard when second of 12 in 2m3f Ascot handicap three weeks ago. Firmly in the picture.

No. 16 Zoffany Bay (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Peter Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 125

17. Kellahen (Tom Symonds/ Ben Poste)

Useful on the Flat in Germany/France and got off the mark over hurdles in 2m Bangor novice in November. Has posted solid efforts to be placed in Wetherby handicap and Doncaster novice since so can't be discounted.

18. Western Zephyr (Charlie Longsdon/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Point/bumper winner who has also scored twice over hurdles this season at Ludlow and Huntingdon. Beat only one in Exeter listed event last time, though, so much more is required in first-time hood here.