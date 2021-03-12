Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle

14:25 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. MIRANDA (Paul Nicholls/Angus Cheleda (7))

Ex-French recruit who has made up into very useful 2m hurdler for current yard, winning Ludlow handicap and Doncaster Grade 2 this winter. Really smart effort will be needed under top weight, though, and she finished last on her sole previous visit here.

2. DIEGO DU CHARMIL (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Ascot listed handicap chase winner off 5 lb higher last term. Ran poorly in cheekpieces (quickly discarded) at Kempton over Christmas but his first 2 runs this season (in listed/Grade 2 hurdles) were creditable. One of 3 runners for a top yard enjoying an excellent season.

3. FRANSHAM (Pam Sly/Kielan Woods)

Better than ever this season, recording back-to-back 2m handicap victories at Wetherby to end 2020. Good efforts in defeat twice since and his strong-travelling style should be suited to the demands of a big-field handicap such as this.

4. LEONCAVALLO (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore)

Useful hurdler for Dr Richard Newland. Very good start for this yard with Chase/Flat wins last summer and shaped as if still in top form when sixth of 34 in Cesarewitch at Newmarket in October. On the shortlist back hurdling for a stable with an excellent record in this over the years.

5. HIGHWAY ONE O TWO (Chris Gordon/Tom Cannon)

Made up into a smart novice hurdler last term, including 2m Kempton Grade 2 Dovecote success. Hasn't scaled the same heights this term (tried over fences initially) but latest Newbury second was a step back in right direction. Needs to build on that now.

6. MICK MAESTRO (Nick Kent/Charlie Todd (3))

Much improved this term for new yard, readily winning 2m handicaps at Doncaster and Catterick. Shaped as if still in top form when third off this mark at Market Rasen latest, bang there until a mistake at the last knocked the stuffing out of him (caught late on for second by Miss Heritage).

7. MALAYA (Paul Nicholls/Bryony Frost)

Saw off 12 rivals to win this race on soft ground in 2019. More miss than hit in 9 subsequent outings but she is now 2 lb below that successful mark of 2 years ago. No surprise were she to go well.

8. MISS HERITAGE (Lucy Wadham/Richard Johnson)

Dual winner last term and gained reward for a string of consistent efforts this season at Warwick last month. Another creditable run when pipping Mick Maestro for second (Langer Dan fourth) at Market Rasen 3 weeks ago.

9. NATURAL HISTORY (Gary Moore/Jamie Moore)

Smart on the Flat for Andrew Balding, including second in Newbury Group 3 in October. Beaten at short odds on first 2 hurdle starts but different proposition when hacking up in Plumpton handicap 12 days ago. Raised 16 lb but remains with handicapping scope on Flat form.

10. ONE TRUE KING (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston Davies)

Maiden/novice hurdle winner this term who also posted very good runner-up efforts in 2m handicaps at Cheltenham in October/November. Respectable third in Ascot novice latest. Yard has won this race twice since 2016.

11. HANG IN THERE (Emma Lavelle/Tom Bellamy)

Looked a very useful prospect when landing 2m Cheltenham Grade 2 in November 2019 but it hasn't happened for him yet this season, finishing sixth on all 4 outings. Short break needs to have a reviving effect.

12. LANGER DAN (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton)

Useful juvenile last term, including winning listed Wensleydale at Wetherby. Caught the eye on first run back after wind surgery when keeping on from well off the pace to finish fourth behind a couple of these at Market Rasen recently. Very interesting for his in-form stable.

13. MACK THE MAN (Evan Williams/James Bowen)

Won C&D listed handicap last winter. Back on the up returned to hurdles when winning in small field at Wincanton in January but found the Betfair Hurdle much too competitive last time. 4 lb lower now but others still preferred.

14. EAMON AN CNOIC (David Pipe/Fergus Gillard (5))

Capable of useful form over fences. Took advantage of his lower hurdle mark over C&D (heavy) last month. Beaten at short odds at Chepstow a week later but still ran to form in second. Is 9 lb higher now, though.

15. HASANABAD (Ian Williams/Sean Bowen)

Useful on Flat and made winning hurdle debut at Southwell (2m) in September. Has matched that form in defeat since, travelling well long way when third (Highway One O Two 2¼ lengths ahead in second) on Newbury handicap hurdle debut latest. May do better.