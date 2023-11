A Huntingdon NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Huntingdon NAP - 15:25 - Back Top Cloud

No. 5 Top Cloud SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Robbie Llewellyn

Jockey: Liam Harrison

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 89

Top Cloud has made an excellent start for this yard, winning both of his starts in handicaps at Stratford and Hereford last month.

He didn't need to improve to land the odds last time, but had much more in hand than the official margin implies, just kept up to his work in the closing stages on favourable terms.

Top Cloud is 9 lb higher now, but he arrives on an upward curve and is fancied to complete a quick-fire hat-trick.

Huntingdon Next Best - 13:40 - Back Mofasa

No. 4 Mofasa SBK 7/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 130

Mofasa won his first two starts over hurdles for Michael Scudamore last season and he shaped encouragingly on his stable and chase debut on his return at Worcester in September.

He started a short-price favourite sporting a first-time tongue tie and his jumping was largely fluent (untidy two from home). He didn't have any answer for the winner in the closing stages but Mofasa is sure to strip fitter for that outing and he looks very interesting now making his handicap debut.