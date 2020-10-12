To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Huntingdon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Horses over a fence
Peur de Rien - 13:00 Huntingdon

Peur de Rien is built for chasing and he made an impressive winning start to life over fences at Uttoxeter last month, pulling five and a half lengths clear of the runner-up. That rival has boosted the form by going in subsequently, and if the timefigures are anything to go by, it is a piece of form worth viewing positively. Peur de Rien is open to further improvement in this sphere and looks capable of following up.

The Late Legend - 14:35 Huntingdon

The Late Legend has made good strides over fences this season, twice finishing runner-up before belatedly getting his head in front at Sedgefield last time, showing improved from faced with more of a test of stamina. He is still unexposed in this sphere and is taken to continue his upward momentum.

Wasdell Dundalk - 15:10 Huntingdon

Wasdell Dundalk wasn't given too hard a time of it last season, hardly knocked about on any of his outings over hurdles, and he looked a touch rusty on his return to action at Fontwell in August, shaping as though in need of the run on his handicap debut. He remains open to improvement however, and Jonjo O'Neill certainly knows how to ready one for this race, winning two of the last nine renewals. Wasdell Dundalk should come on for his recent outing and the step up in trip should also show him to better effect.

Smart Stat

WASDELL DUNDALK - 15:10 Huntingdon
2 - Jonjo O'Neill's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Peur de Rien – 13:00 Huntingdon
The Late Legend – 14:35 Huntingdon
Wasdell Dundalk – 15:10 Huntingdon

