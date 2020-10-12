- Trainer: Oliver Sherwood
Huntingdon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform provide you with the three best bets at Huntingdon on Tuesday....
"...is open to further improvement in this sphere and looks capable of following up."
Timeform on Peur de Rien
Peur de Rien - 13:00 Huntingdon
Peur de Rien is built for chasing and he made an impressive winning start to life over fences at Uttoxeter last month, pulling five and a half lengths clear of the runner-up. That rival has boosted the form by going in subsequently, and if the timefigures are anything to go by, it is a piece of form worth viewing positively. Peur de Rien is open to further improvement in this sphere and looks capable of following up.
The Late Legend - 14:35 Huntingdon
The Late Legend has made good strides over fences this season, twice finishing runner-up before belatedly getting his head in front at Sedgefield last time, showing improved from faced with more of a test of stamina. He is still unexposed in this sphere and is taken to continue his upward momentum.
Wasdell Dundalk - 15:10 Huntingdon
Wasdell Dundalk wasn't given too hard a time of it last season, hardly knocked about on any of his outings over hurdles, and he looked a touch rusty on his return to action at Fontwell in August, shaping as though in need of the run on his handicap debut. He remains open to improvement however, and Jonjo O'Neill certainly knows how to ready one for this race, winning two of the last nine renewals. Wasdell Dundalk should come on for his recent outing and the step up in trip should also show him to better effect.
Smart Stat
WASDELL DUNDALK - 15:10 Huntingdon
2 - Jonjo O'Neill's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Peur de Rien – 13:00 Huntingdon
The Late Legend – 14:35 Huntingdon
Wasdell Dundalk – 15:10 Huntingdon
Hunt 13th Oct (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Captain Woodie
|Peur De Rien
|Flight Deck
|Dublin Four
|Oscar Robertson
|Guy
|Ebony Gale
|New Quay
|Chesterfield King
|Special Acceptance
Hunt 13th Oct (2m7f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Late Legend
|Doctor Haze
|Fr Humphrey
|Write It Down
|Alexander The Grey
|Torrent Des Mottes
|Easter Eric
|Out For Justice
|West Wizard
|Cybalko
|Blackwood Rover
|Moroval
Hunt 13th Oct (3m1f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Crystal Lad
|Oldabbey Bridge
|Nobel Joshua
|Wasdell Dundalk
|Linenhall
|Sandy Boy
|Cyclop
|Bletchley Castle
|Innisfree Lad
|Hot To Trot
|Always Able
|Somekindofstar