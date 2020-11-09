To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Huntingdon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Horses over a hurdle
Timeform bring you three to back at Huntingdon on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Huntingdon on Tuesday...

"...open to further progress and looks well placed to go one better now stepped back up in trip."

Timeform on Raggamuffin

Blacko - 13:45 Huntingdon

A French recruit, Blacko made a smooth winning British debut at Taunton in December, going one better than on his final start in France, and he maintained his unbeaten record for Alan King when following up at Warwick in January, not necessarily improving but again creating a good impression. After coming in for strong support, he was pulled up in the Fred Winter on his final start of last season, but he shaped encouragingly after seven months off when fifth at Chepstow last time, and with that outing now under his belt, he is an interesting contender.

Nightline - 14:15 Huntingdon

Nightline hasn't stood a lot of racing over the last couple of years, his reappearance at Kempton last month just his second run since his win at Bangor back in 2018, but he shaped as if retaining his ability after a 12-month absence, the break, and the fact that he was engaged in a protracted duel for the lead for a full circuit possibly contributing to his weakening late on. He did fare much better than the other pace-forcer however, and with a run now under his belt, a big effort could be forthcoming.

Ragamuffin - 15:15 Huntingdon

An easy winner on his sole outing in points, Ragamuffin finally put it all together under Rules at Exeter last month, back down in trip and having undergone a breathing operation, he posted his best effort to date in finishing second, and in fact would have given the winner more to think about had he not hung badly left in the run-in. He is open to further progress and looks well placed to go one better now stepped back up in trip.

Smart Stat

PRECIOUS CARGO - 12:45 Huntingdon
27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at HUNTINGDON since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Blacko - 13:45 Huntingdon
Nightline - 14:15 Huntingdon
Ragamuffin - 15:15 Huntingdon

