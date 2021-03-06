Huntingdon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Juniper - 15:05 Huntingdon

Juniper showed definite signs of promise on her sole outing for Pat Doyle in Ireland back in 2019 and, after 17 months off, she showed improved form to finish runner-up on her first outing for Harry Whittington at this course last month, travelling like the best horse in the race but a lack of fitness perhaps her undoing as she was held late on by the well-fancied winner. She remains open to further progress and is worth siding with to open her account at the third attempt.

No. 6 Juniper EXC 1.58 Trainer: Harry Whittington

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Quest For Life - 16:05 Huntingdon

Quest For Life caused something of a surprise when regaining the winning thread in a handicap hurdle at Musselburgh in January, proving himself as good as ever despite having been missing for 18 months, forging clear to win with plenty in hand, and he supplemented that with a win in a jumpers' bumper at Newcastle last month, drawing readily clear in the straight. He remains of interest now switched back to chasing and is expected to be bang there.

No. 4 Quest For Life EXC 2.82 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 121

Quid Pro Quo - 17:10 Huntingdon

Just the second J. P. McManus-owned runner to be trained by Dan Skelton, Quid Pro Quo made appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Hereford in November, and he duly made a winning start, looking above average as he pulled clear with a fellow good prospect. That race has since produced four subsequent winners, and with the potential for better to come from Skelton's charge, he gets the vote to go in again under a penalty.