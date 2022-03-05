Huntingdon Racing Tips: Petty Cash has standout claims

NAP: Time to collect with Petty Cash

Petty Cash - 14:55 Huntingdon

Petty Cash produced a career best to get off the mark on her handicap debut over hurdles at Ffos Las last month, readily defying an opening BHA mark of 100. She won by only two and a half lengths but was arguably value for extra, hitting the line strongly after quickening to lead before the last. Petty Cash is very much the type to go on improving and a 7 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to stop her in her follow-up bid for the in-form Henry Daly (five winners from last 19 runners).

No. 7 Petty Cash (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 107

NEXT BEST: Celtic Tara can take the spoils

Celtic Tara - 16:40 Huntingdon

Celtic Tara showed improved form after four months off when finding one too good over this course and distance last time, clearly relishing the step up in trip. She kept on well to pass the post just a length behind the winner and the first two pulled clear of the rest in a race in which stamina was the order of the day. Still totally unexposed as a stayer, Celtic Tara is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and this is a slightly weaker contest in which she should have every chance of opening her account.

No. 1 Celtic Tara SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 98

EACH-WAY: Go with Age of Wisdom

Age of Wisdom - 16:05 Huntingdon

Age of Wisdom has failed to make an impact in two starts this winter, but he shaped with a bit more encouragement when running over an insufficient trip at Fontwell last time. He steps back up in trip today and the cheekpieces he usually wears are also fitted again for the first time this season. Now 7 lb lower in the weights than when registering his last success over hurdles, Age of Wisdom is well worth a chance to bounce back at rewarding odds for Gary Moore, who could hardly be in better form with eight winners in the last seven days.