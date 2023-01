NAP

Perseus Way - 15:00 Huntingdon

Perseus Way has quickly achieved a fairly useful level of form in three starts over hurdles, producing his best effort when last seen finishing third in the Grade 2 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow a couple of weeks ago.

He was beaten only two and a quarter lengths on that occasion, sticking to his task well in the straight and pulling a few lengths clear of the rest.

That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it looks a good opportunity for Perseus Way to resume winning ways for Gary Moore, who won this race 12 months ago with Kotmask.

No. 5 Perseus Way (Ire) EXC 2.1 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Monjules - 13:00 Huntingdon

Monjules made the perfect start to life with Harry Fry (formerly trained by John Norton) when running out an impressive winner at Sedgefield last month, jumping to the front two out and just needing to be kept up to his work from there to land the spoils by six lengths.

This will be tougher from a 7 lb higher mark, but Monjules probably has more to offer for his new yard, particularly over this longer trip.

Fry could hardly be in better form (60% of horses running to form) and everything points to another big run from Monjules in his follow-up bid.

No. 4 Monjules (Fr) EXC 3.5 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Lorcan Murtagh

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 105

EACH-WAY

Smoking Pigeon - 15:30 Huntingdon

Smoking Pigeon showed an aptitude for chasing when third on his debut at this course on Boxing Day, jumping adequately up with the pace for a long way before appearing to get tired on his first start of any description for eight months.

Beaten 12 lengths at the line, he is likely to take a step forward with that run under his belt and could be worth a chance to take advantage of what looks a fair mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles, lining up here from a 2 lb lower mark than when narrowly beaten on this card last year.