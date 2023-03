NAP

Swinging London - 15:00 Huntingdon

Swinging London disappointed on his first couple of starts this season but he took a big step back in the right direction when third at Sandown a couple of weeks ago, sticking to his task well and grabbing a place in the final strides. He's able to run off the same mark here which is 8 lb lower than the one he competed off when sixth in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at last season's Cheltenham Festival. He's clearly on a handy mark and can prove too good for these rivals.

No. 1 Swinging London (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Lewis Stones

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 116

NEXT BEST

The Bandit - 16:10 Huntingdon

The Bandit didn't show much in three starts in maiden hurdles but he offered more encouragement when fifth on his handicap debut at Uttoxeter last month, catching the eye with the late headway that he made. Trainer Neil King has had a disappointing season but there have been a few encouraging signs about the form of the yard of late and that offers hope that The Bandit can build on his latest effort. The fair form he showed in bumpers suggests he could be better than this lowly mark.