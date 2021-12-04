To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Huntingdon Racing Tips: Allmankind holds the aces

Horses jumping a fence
There's a good jumps card at Huntingdon

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Huntingdon on Sunday.

NAP

Allmankind - 13:52 Huntingdon

Allmankind is compiling an excellent record over fences - he's five from six - and he put up his best effort yet when defying topweight in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree in October. Allmankind showed an outstanding attitude to prevail at Aintree and the form of the Old Roan is working out well, with third-placed Midnight Shadow and fourth-placed Fanion d'Estruval going on to register notable victories. Two and a half miles around a speed-favouring course like Huntingdon is ideal for Allmankind and he should prove tough to pass.

NEXT BEST

Zacony Rebel - 14:27 Huntingdon

Zacony Rebel took a big step forward on his two previous efforts when getting off the mark at Fonwell in October and the form of that race has since been given a couple of boosts. An opening mark of 124 doesn't look harsh based on that Fontwell success, which was achieved with a degree of authority by five and a half lengths, and he remains open to further improvement after only three starts under Rules.

EACH-WAY

Annual Review - 13:17 Huntingdon

Annual Review has shown only modest form in bumpers for Graeme McPherson and over hurdles for Fergal O'Brien, but some encouragement can be taken from both his efforts over obstacles. He was the only one to make an impact from off the pace when third at Ludlow and he then ran to a similar level when filling the same spot at Taunton. The step up in trip and switch to handicap company could bring about improvement and it wouldn't be a surprise were he to prove better than this opening mark.

Recommended bets

Back Allmankind @ 2.26/5 in the 13:52 at Huntingdon
Back Zacony Rebel @ 3.55/2 in the 14:27 at Huntingdon
Back Annual Review @ 10.09/1 in the 13:17 at Huntingdon

Bet slip

Close

