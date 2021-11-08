To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Huntingdon Racing Tips: All in on Rafferty

Huntingdon
Andrew Asquith has a strong fancy at Huntingdon on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Huntingdon on Tuesday.

"There should be even more to come from him..."

NAP: Rafferty looks exciting

Rafferty - 13:00 Huntingdon

Rafferty hadn't shown much under Rules for his previous yards - was an easy winner of his sole start in points - but he was well backed and duly showed improved form to make a winning start for new connections at Market Rasen last month.

He was sent off favourite after sustained support and he never gave his backers much to worry about, sent straight into the lead and jumped well in the main. Rafferty drew clear from his rivals in the straight and kept on galloping with purpose after the last, and a subsequent 10 lb rise in the weights is fully justified. There should be even more to come from him and it is interesting that he also holds an entry at Sedgefield on Thursday, too.

NEXT BEST: More to come from Salley

Salley Gardens - 15:00 Huntingdon

Salley Gardens didn't improve as expected once entering handicaps last season, but he attracted support on his return from six months off at Perth in September, and duly showed improved form to open his account in a first-time tongue tie.

He appeared to relish the step up to two and a half miles and belatedly built on the promise he showed in novice hurdles, everything appearing to come easily to him over the longer trip. Salley Gardens was around two lengths up and in control when blundering the last, and dug deep on the run-in to hold on. He didn't progress as expected last time, but he was beaten only by a next-time-out winner, and much better is expected now with the tongue strap back on and cheekpieces fitted. He still looks well handicapped and is unexposed at this trip.

EACH WAY: Step up in trip can help

Bartholomew J - 14:30 Huntingdon

These don't look a convincing bunch on the whole, but there is reason to think Bartholomew J can improve a little now having his stamina stretched further.

His last win over hurdles came at Southwell in July last year from just a 2 lb higher mark, and he ran well on form despite not being suited by the emphasis on speed when third at Stratford last time. He made a mistake at the third-last which resulted in him losing his place but he rallied well in the closing stages. The extra two furlongs he faces now will be in his favour and his claims are more compelling than most in this field.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Rafferty @ 2.56/4 in the 13:00 Huntingdon
Next Best - Back Salley Gardens @ 4.3310/3 in the 15:00 Huntingdon
Each Way - Back Bartholomew J @ 6.05/1 in the 14:30 Huntingdon

Huntingdon 9th Nov (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Tuesday 9 November, 1.00pm

Rafferty
Dreamsundermyfeet
Begoodtoyourself
Uncle O
Ocean Voyage
Fenrir Binding
Whos The Guvnor
Furia Doudairies
Spectaculardisplay
Family Man
Huntingdon 9th Nov (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Tuesday 9 November, 2.30pm

Bartholomew J
Billy Ray
Seaborough
Alberic
Mr Yeats
Tribal Commander
Cheers Delboy
King Cnut
Belle Jour
Time Is Time
Mistertommyshelby
Ace Time
King Frank
Huntingdon 9th Nov (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Tuesday 9 November, 3.00pm

Salley Gardens
Rebel Royal
Dynali
Voyburg
The Rutland Rebel
Storm Arcadio
Cut And Run
Harry The Norseman
Zaras Universe
Risky Business
Funway Monarch
Gavin
