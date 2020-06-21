Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Sunday 21 June

12:00 - GUSSY MAC (3) caught the eye with a strong finish when sixth to Eye of Heaven in a novice at Newmarket and, with the benefit of that initial experience, boasts solid claims of opening his account in this weaker affair. Rooster, who was behind the selection on debut, is also open to improvement along with Swooper.

12:30 - SNASH (6) shaped well on his debut in a good Newmarket maiden and he can put his experience to excellent effect to fend off some interesting newcomers. They are headed up by Clive Cox's Funky Bear while both Holwah and Archibar also command plenty of respect.

13:00 - NIBRAS SHADOW (5) made an encouraging start in handicaps at Newcastle recently and may prove the answer in what looks a competitive three-year-old handicap. Tommy Rock appeals as the sort who should have more to give and a market move for him could prove significant. Last-time-out course scorer Live In The Moment is also on the shortlist.

13:30 - RUBIA BELLA (10) is bred to be smart and she showed plenty first-time up when second at Kempton last spring, splitting a pair with previous experience, and she should go close here providing all is well. Don't Tell Claire almost caused a surprise at Chelmsford 12 days ago and sets the standard on that form.

14:05 - ASTROPHYSICS (3) shaped better than the distance beaten suggests when seventh at Beverley four days ago. He is a course and distance winner and, with that under his belt, he could be worth chancing in an open event. It Must Be Faith and Qaaraat are others to consider.

14:35 - SEAFORTH (7) wasn't seen to best effect for a fourth consecutive start when behind Mr Strutter here 11 days ago, so is not one to give up on. Roca Magica ought to remain competitive, while it will be interesting to see how Vivacious Sprit fares on his first start since undergoing a gelding operation.

15:05 - PURGATORY (2) thrived at the end of his three-year-old campaign, and he shaped as if needing the run on his return to action, so is worth the chance to get back on the up with his reappearance under his belt from what looks a fair mark. Tanqeeb and Earth And Sky head up the opposition in a competitive race.

15:35 - RED SECRET (3) is impossible to oppose under a penalty after his demolition job at Kempton on Monday. He won over this C&D last October, and provided this doesn't come too soon, should be adding to his tally. Stable-switcher Gold Arch looks the main threat on paper if ready to roll following a 9-month break, while Elhafei is respected after finally scoring at Lingfield 2 weeks ago.