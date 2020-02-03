Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Monday 3 February

17:00 - CALEDONIA LAIRD (3) returned to form without really threatening to win when fourth at Chelmsford last time, but is now just 1 lb above his last winning mark, and could be worth siding with to regain the winning thread for Gay Kelleway's in-form yard. Elusif bounced back to form when successful at Kempton on Saturday and looks a major threat quickly turned out under a penalty.

17:30 - ROCKESBURY (1) put a below par performance behind him when bouncing back to form at this course recently. He found only one too good that day, in what was a stronger contest than this, and is expected to go one better here from the same mark.

18:00 - BUY ME BACK (4) offered something to work with when runner-up on debut, and ran up to a similar level when dead-heating for third with a subsequent winner in a stronger race at Newcastle next time out. She has achieved slightly more than the rest of this field in her two career starts, so gets the nod now down in grade.

18:30 - COMEATCHOO (6) showed improved form to get off the mark under optimum conditions at Kempton last time, switching for a clear run early in the straight and keeping up to his work after quickening to lead entering the final 100 yards. He will remain hard to beat from just 3 lb higher and is expected make it back-to-back victories.

19:00 - Runner-up in this race last year, OH THIS IS US (4) sets a good standard and will be difficult to beat after a short break. He has faced a couple of stiff tasks in his last two outings but should appreciate this return to calmer waters and makes plenty of appeal. Another Touch completed the hat-trick at Newcastle last month and looks the main threat.

19:30 - BOND ANGEL (3) landed the hat-trick under a good ride at Southwell last month, again showing a good attitude under pressure. She sets the standard in this race and, with Clifford Lee in the saddle once again, she is taken to land the four-timer.

20:00 - FAIR STAR (2) made a winning debut in a Market Rasen bumper in October and confirmed his ability when fifth in a listed event at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. He didn't quite get home over the longer trip that day but that still represents good form and he makes plenty of appeal now stepped back in trip on his Flat debut. Sheriffmuir sets the clear standard but has shown signs of temperament in his previous races and could be worth opposing at what is likely to be a short price.

20:30 - CLIARA (11) hasn't been making too many waves in Ireland, but this looks an easier task than what she has been facing at Dundalk, so she gets the vote to belatedly open her account. Ember's Glow won over this course and distance in December and has largely remained in similar form since, so could offer the main opposition.

