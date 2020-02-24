Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Monday 24 February

17:30 - DANCING FEET (7) joined Archie Watson's yard for 3,000 guineas in December after showing plenty to work with on her debut back in June. Fourth on that occasion, the nicely-bred filly is open to further improvement and looks more than capable of landing a race of this nature. Buy Me Back is yet to get off the mark in three attempts but still sets the standard in this contest and may offer the main opposition to Dancing Feet.



18:00 - QUEEN AYA (1) wasn't seen to best effect when seventh at Lingfield in September, but is an interesting contender having her first outing since undergoing a wind operation. She is also tongue tied for the first time on what is her tapeta debut and, having been eased in the weights, she could be worth chancing in an open-looking handicap.

18:30 - BECKER (5) came out on top back at this venue in December, finding plenty from off a strong pace. He ran at least as well when second last time, going like the best horse at the weights, but the race didn't pan out quite so well for him as it had done previously. He still retains handicapping scope judged on his old form and is taken to continue his resurgence and get back to winning ways.

19:00 - Having dropped below his last winning mark, STREET PARADE (2) bounced back to his best at Wolverhampton earlier this month, and was in truth unlucky not to win given how the race developed. He was just unable to get past the well-placed winner after being caught further back than ideal, but his exploits late on were backed up by the clock and, up just 2 lb for that performance, he looks well worth a chance to go one better here.

19:30 - COTTONOPOLIS (4) showed much improved form when runner-up on his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, seeing out the ten-furlong trip well and leaving the impression that he will stay further still. He struggled to quicken over the same distance at Chelmsford last time, giving further credence to his need for a longer trip and, now tried over two furlongs further, he gets the vote to open his account.

20:00 - BEAU GUESTE (13) beat a subsequent dual winner at this venue in December before still looking on a handy mark when second at Kempton next time out. He didn't need to improve from that run to resume winning ways back at Wolverhampton last time, overcoming a poor position to beat some exposed rivals. This is undoubtedly a tougher assignment, but he is still in the early stages with Tony Carroll's bang in-from yard, and he makes plenty of appeal in his bid for back-to-back wins.