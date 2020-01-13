Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Monday 13 January

16:20 - MONSARAZ (1) hasn't shown too much in his trio of runs so far but is upped in trip on his handicap debut and is worth a second look in the betting. LOOKS GOOD (9) ran creditably when fifth in a Kempton handicap earlier this month and a reproduction of that effort would put her firmly in the picture.

16:50 - OBERYN MARTELL (6) produced some fairly useful form as a two-year-old and, though he has failed to reach that level since, is eased in grade here and is well worth considering in a first-time hood. Ballyfairplay was not unduly punished when taking a step back in the right direction at Dundalk at the start of the year and has to be taken seriously in this grade.

17:20 - MOUNT WELLINGTON (3) came good at the second attempt for Stuart Williams when landing a handicap at this course last month, and came agonisingly close to following up when edged out by a rival who got the jump on him at the same venue earlier this month. He almost certainly has more to offer for his new yard and should continue to give a good account now he's back on track.

17:50 - RAYMOND TUSK (3) contested some very competitive races last year and didn't need to be at his best when digging deep to get back to winning ways in a minor event at Newcastle last month. He appreciated the return to calmer waters on that occasion and, on the same terms here, it would not be a surprise to see him follow up.

18:20 - KASER (6) produced a career best effort to resume winning ways over this course and distance last month, starting slowly but picking up well from the back to edge a bunched finish. That performance was backed up by the clock so he is taken to defy a 2 lb rise and record back-to-back victories for David Loughnane's in-form yard.

18:50 - Despite showing plenty of greenness, NEVER ALONE (7) shaped with lots of encouragement on his debut back in August, and proved much sharper at Sandown the following month, when reeled in only by one who looked bound for better things. The Goldolphin charge was possibly unsuited by the softer ground when disappointing at Newmarket on his last outing, but still remains open to significant improvement and, given the promise that he showed on his first two outings, will prove hard to beat if able to get back on track in first time blinkers.

19:20 - HE'S OUR STAR (2) wasn't seen to best effect over 10f at Lingfield last month, having a hopeless task from his position after racing off the pace. He still had plenty to do early in the straight but rallied well to make late headway and eventually finish just a couple of lengths off the winner. Ali Strong's charge is tried in a first-time visor here and is capable of a bold show.