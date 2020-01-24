Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Friday 24 January

16:15 - KYBOSH (10) didn't last out the longer trip at this course last time but shaped as if still in good form. This drop back in trip looks a good move and, with first-time cheekpieces applied, he is taken to shed his maiden tag.

16:45 - Despite not being seen to best effect when fourth here last month, STAR OF ATHENA (8) shaped well back at the scene of her win, staying on nicely to finish nearest at the post. A stronger galloped would have suited Ali Strong's charge much better, so she is well worth a crack at this longer trip, particularly having dropped 1 lb for her recent run.

17:15 - GRIGGY (6) ran creditably in search of the hat-trick, meeting trouble in-running before conceded first run to an in-form rival when second here earlier this month. He is up just 1 lb for that run and still looks on a good mark, so is taken to regain the winning thread at the expense of Klopp, who deservedly got her head back in front at Newcastle last week.

17:45 - DREAM MAGIC (2) capitalised on a drop in grade to run out a ready winner in a Lingfield seller last month and, considering her record at this venue, she shouldn't have too many problems landing a fourth course-and-distance victory. Ezzrah is expected to give a good account but Dream Magic barely broke a sweat last time and will take plenty of stopping.

18:15 - PITCHER'S POINT (3) made plenty of appeal on paper on his debut and ultimately shaped as if the experience would do him plenty of good when third at Newcastle earlier this month. Improvement should be forthcoming and the Godolphin colt is expected to go close here, with Cable Speed, who scored with plenty in hand at Lingfield earlier this month, looking the main danger.

18:45 - ROCA MAGICA (6) came close to getting off the mark when second at Lingfield in December before going one better at Chelmsford earlier this month, turning in a career best to run out a ready winner. This slight step up in trip should be a positive and, following a potentially lenient 2 lb rise for her recent victory, another bold showing is expected.

19:15 - BROCKEY RISE (3) responded well to a positive ride when second at this course earlier this month and wasn't disgraced when a length fourth at Lingfield two days later. He landed a selling handicap at this course last spring off 3 lb lower than today's mark and, with the blinkers back on, he has to be taken seriously for David Evans's in-form yard.