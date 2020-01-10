Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Friday 10 January

16:10 - KYBOSH (12) was not seen to best effect when fifth at this course last month, hanging left when ideally needing a stronger gallop, and looks a big player now stepped up in trip. He is still lightly-raced since joining Michael Appleby's yard in May and, with the useful claimer Mark Crehan on board, he is fancied to get his head in front for the first time.

16:45 - BUTTERFIELD (5) justified market support when belatedly opening his account at this venue last month and has strong claims of following up if turning up in similar form. The way he responded late on would suggest that this step back up in trip will be in his favour, so he gets the vote ahead of Call Me Madam, who defied a big price to finish runner-up at Newcastle late last year.

17:15 - In a weak looking seller, in which the whole field has something to prove, SCORCHED BREATH (9) appeals as the most viable option. He took a step back in the right direction when two-lengths fifth at Kempton last month and probably didn't take to the Fibresand surface when below par at Southwell shortly after, so can be forgiven that run. If he can bounce back to his best he has excellent claims of landing this contest, with the inconsistent pair of Orange Suit and Onebaba looking the most dangerous if turning up on their game.

17:45 - BREGUET BOY (5) shaped well at Newcastle in December following eight weeks off and, though he was well backed, the way he raced suggested he could well come on for the outing. He should be fully tuned up now and should be able to find enough improvement to get the better of the in-form Locked N' Loaded.

18:15 - WALEYDD (5) produced a very promising effort when runner-up at Newbury on debut and ran at least as well when bumping into a smart prospect in a stronger race than this at Newcastle in November. Roger Varian's three-year-old is open to plenty of improvement and should have no issue getting off the mark here.

18:45 - KNOCKABOUT QUEEN (7) returned to form when pulling well clear of the remainder of the field to finish a very good second in a course-and-distance handicap at the start of the year. She has the same mark here, so gets the nod to go one better, with Alicia Darcy looking a potential threat off a similarly handy mark.

19:15 - POLLY DOUGLAS (2) wasn't seen to best effect when short of room inside the final furlong at Dundalk last month, and is an interesting contender after making the trip from Ireland. She has slipped through the weights over the past few months and is not one to write off on her Tapeta debut. Katherine Place has been in fine form of late, with two wins and two seconds in her last four runs, and looks sure to give another good account.