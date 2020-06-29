To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 29 June

Racing at Windsor
Timeform take you through the card at Windsor on Monday
Timeform take you through the card at Windsor on Monday...

"...a straightforward sort and should continue to pay his way."

Timeform on Garsman

13:50 - SHOOT THE MOON (2) finished mid-field in a couple of strong-looking races last season, and he duly showed the improvement expected of him when runner-up at Kempton on his reappearance 17 days ago, going down only to an unbeaten Roger Charlton-trained filly. He sets the standard in this field and a repeat of his most recent effort should see him difficult to hold out.

Thrice-raced maiden. Second of 11 in minor event at Kempton (6f, 25/1) 17 days ago, having run of race. Reproduction of that effort should see him go close.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/06/20 Kempton Park 2/11 Flat 6f Std H 9st 3lbs David Egan 38
09/12/19 Lingfield Park 5/10 Flat 7f 1y Std H 9st 2lbs Adrian McCarthy 24
18/09/19 Yarmouth 7/12 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Adrian McCarthy 75

14:20 - After making little impression in her three previous outings this term, DELAGATE THE LADY (5) produced a career-best effort to land a Chelmsford handicap from 1 lb out of the weights 13 days ago, swooping late on to deny a recent winner. She was well held on both her previous runs on turf but needs considering all the same from a potentially workable mark.

Career best when winning 9-runner handicap at Chelmsford City (6f, 20/1) 13 days ago. Well held both previous runs on turf but she needs considering all the same.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
16/06/20 Chelmsford City 1/9 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs Alistair Rawlinson 26
08/06/20 Chelmsford City 7/11 Flat 6f Slow 8st 1lbs Cam Hardie 34.21
11/03/20 Lingfield Park 9/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 8st 12lbs Tom Marquand 17.5
19/02/20 Kempton Park 4/11 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 2lbs Rhys Clutterbuck 70
25/01/19 Lingfield Park 5/12 Flat 6f 1y Std 8st 4lbs Luke Morris 10.13
18/01/19 Lingfield Park 4/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 2lbs Kieren Fox 14
09/01/19 Kempton Park 2/10 Flat 6f Std/slow 8st 9lbs Kieren Fox 21.88
28/12/18 Lingfield Park 11/13 Flat 7f 1y Std 8st 11lbs Kieren Fox 180
18/07/18 Lingfield Park 8/9 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 0lbs William Carson 626.09
30/06/18 Lingfield Park 5/8 Flat 4f 217y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs William Carson 94.56
11/05/18 Ascot 11/11 Flat 5f Firm 9st 0lbs Joey Haynes 165.95
01/05/18 Kempton Park 7/8 Flat 5f Std 9st 0lbs Kieren Fox 25

14:50 - BAYAR (11) has hit the frame in each of his last three runs, including when a very good third in a Lingfield handicap last time, shaping encouragingly back down in trip after five months off, faring the best of those held up. He is an interesting contender on his turf debut and is expected to be firmly in the mix come the finishing post.

Placed on last three runs, very good third of 9 in handicap (3/1) at Lingfield (6f, AW) 18 days ago, faring best of those held up. Makes turf debut and firmly in the mix.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
11/06/20 Lingfield Park 3/9 Flat 6f 1y Slow 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 4.27
04/01/20 Kempton Park 3/10 Flat 7f Slow 8st 12lbs Liam Keniry 9.89
20/12/19 Wolverhampton 3/12 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 5.35
23/10/19 Kempton Park 9/13 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 5lbs Hector Crouch 29

15:20 - GARSMAN (6) came up slightly short on his hat-trick bid at Haydock earlier this month, but that at least served to prove he can translate his improved from the all-weather to turf, and in a less competitive scenario, he resumed winning ways at Newmarket 15 days ago, edging ahead entering the last half-furlong and winning a shade snugly come the line. He is up 6 lb for his recent success, but he is a straightforward sort and should continue to pay his way.

Dual AW winner in February who resumed with career best to land 7-runner handicap (2/1) at Newmarket (5f, good) 15 days ago by ½l from Poets Dance with bit in hand. Up 6 lb but can make presence felt.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
14/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/7 Flat 5f Good 9st 6lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.09
08/06/20 Haydock Park 5/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 9.2
13/02/20 Chelmsford City 1/5 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 3.93
05/02/20 Southwell 1/3 Flat 4f 214y Std/fast 9st 3lbs Alistair Rawlinson 6.61
23/10/19 Navan 8/12 Flat 5f 164y Soft 9st 3lbs L. F. Roche 22
09/10/19 Navan 3/8 Flat 5f Soft 9st 7lbs L. F. Roche 11
29/09/19 Curragh 7/9 Flat 5f Heavy 9st 5lbs G. P. Halpin 36.95
23/09/19 Fairyhouse 6/16 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs L. F. Roche 24
18/09/19 Naas 7/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 5lbs L. F. Roche 10.88

15:50 - CALATRAVA (11) showed much improved form switched to the all-weather earlier this month, proving no match for the runaway winner at Chelmsford, but looking well at home over a mile as she beat home the remainder of the field. She has the potential to do better yet and must be high on the shortlist in a contest such as this.

Promising sort. 20/1, second of 11 in minor event at Chelmsford City (8f) 21 days ago, no match for winner. May well do better and she has to be high on the shortlist.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
08/06/20 Chelmsford City 2/11 Flat 1m Slow 9st 0lbs Rob Hornby 32
23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 10/20 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 6.8

16:20 - ALVEDA (5) showed much improved form to get off the mark at Lingfield in February, doing well to overhaul one who enjoyed first run. The way she stayed on to lead suggests this step back up to a mile will suit, and with her opening mark a potentially lenient one, she ticks plenty of boxes on her handicap debut.

Progressive filly who landed 12-runner maiden (9/1) at Lingfield (7f) by ¾l from Bythebay, despite conceding first run. Off 125 days but must enter calculations now going handicapping back up to 1m.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
25/02/20 Lingfield Park 1/12 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 0lbs David Probert 10.98
11/02/20 Chelmsford City 4/10 Flat 7f Slow 8st 6lbs David Probert 24.17
20/11/19 Kempton Park 7/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 8st 12lbs David Probert 89.8

16:50 - After showing ability at just over a mile on debut back in October, Sir Michael Stoute's CHICHESTER (3) improved over the two furlong longer trip when runner-up at Lingfield on his reappearance 22 days ago, nowhere near as clued up as the winner but really getting going after the penny dropped, an effort backed up by the clock. He has plenty of potential as he continues to learn and looks sure to make his presence felt on his first foray into handicap company.

In frame both runs, promising second of 12 in minor event (7/2) at Lingfield (10f, AW) 22 days ago when still looking green. Into handicaps now and sure to make his presence felt.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/06/20 Lingfield Park 2/12 Flat 1m 2f Std/slow 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle 4.63
16/10/19 Nottingham 4/7 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 14

17:20 - SEVERANCE (8) ran well after seven months off at Newmarket earlier this month, his first appearance since being gelded, not going down without a fight despite going about his business with typical exuberance, ultimately finding only a subsequent winner too good. He is up just 3 lb for that effort and he clearly has a race in him from this sort of mark, so he could be worth siding with to claim just his second career victory.

10/1, good second of 12 in handicap at Newmarket (12f, good to firm) 24 days ago. Merits consideration despite being nudged up 3 lb for that.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/12 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm H 9st 5lbs Rob Hornby 12.51
01/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/13 Flat 1m 2f Heavy H 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 9.24
21/08/19 Kempton Park 3/5 Flat 1m 3f 219y Slow H 9st 3lbs Callum Shepherd 5.3
31/07/19 Goodwood 9/13 Flat 1m 3f 218y Good H 8st 13lbs Callum Shepherd 55
11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 9/9 Flat 1m 5f Gd/frm H 9st 1lbs Kerrin McEvoy 29.19
20/06/19 Ascot King George V Stakes 6/16 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft H 8st 8lbs R. P. Whelan 36
11/05/19 Lingfield Park 7/10 Flat 1m 3f 133y Soft H 9st 0lbs George Downing 30
27/04/19 Haydock Park 1/9 Flat 1m 3f 175y Soft H 9st 2lbs George Downing 15.42
13/04/19 Newbury 3/8 Flat 1m 3f Soft H 9st 5lbs George Downing 131.52

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

13:50 - 2
14:20 - 5
14:50 - 11
15:20 - 6
15:50 - 11
16:20 - 5

1 line

Wind 29th Jun (1m3f Hcap)

Monday 29 June, 5.20pm

TF Tips,

