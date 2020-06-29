Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 29 June

13:50 - SHOOT THE MOON (2) finished mid-field in a couple of strong-looking races last season, and he duly showed the improvement expected of him when runner-up at Kempton on his reappearance 17 days ago, going down only to an unbeaten Roger Charlton-trained filly. He sets the standard in this field and a repeat of his most recent effort should see him difficult to hold out.

No. 2 (2) Shoot The Moon (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: William Jarvis

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 75-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/06/20 Kempton Park 2/11 Flat 6f Std H 9st 3lbs David Egan 38 09/12/19 Lingfield Park 5/10 Flat 7f 1y Std H 9st 2lbs Adrian McCarthy 24 18/09/19 Yarmouth 7/12 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Adrian McCarthy 75

14:20 - After making little impression in her three previous outings this term, DELAGATE THE LADY (5) produced a career-best effort to land a Chelmsford handicap from 1 lb out of the weights 13 days ago, swooping late on to deny a recent winner. She was well held on both her previous runs on turf but needs considering all the same from a potentially workable mark.

No. 5 (1) Delagate The Lady SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 48 Form: 0/245-4971

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Chelmsford City 1/9 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs Alistair Rawlinson 26 08/06/20 Chelmsford City 7/11 Flat 6f Slow 8st 1lbs Cam Hardie 34.21 11/03/20 Lingfield Park 9/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 8st 12lbs Tom Marquand 17.5 19/02/20 Kempton Park 4/11 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 2lbs Rhys Clutterbuck 70 25/01/19 Lingfield Park 5/12 Flat 6f 1y Std 8st 4lbs Luke Morris 10.13 18/01/19 Lingfield Park 4/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 2lbs Kieren Fox 14 09/01/19 Kempton Park 2/10 Flat 6f Std/slow 8st 9lbs Kieren Fox 21.88 28/12/18 Lingfield Park 11/13 Flat 7f 1y Std 8st 11lbs Kieren Fox 180 18/07/18 Lingfield Park 8/9 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 0lbs William Carson 626.09 30/06/18 Lingfield Park 5/8 Flat 4f 217y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs William Carson 94.56 11/05/18 Ascot 11/11 Flat 5f Firm 9st 0lbs Joey Haynes 165.95 01/05/18 Kempton Park 7/8 Flat 5f Std 9st 0lbs Kieren Fox 25

14:50 - BAYAR (11) has hit the frame in each of his last three runs, including when a very good third in a Lingfield handicap last time, shaping encouragingly back down in trip after five months off, faring the best of those held up. He is an interesting contender on his turf debut and is expected to be firmly in the mix come the finishing post.

No. 11 (9) Bayar SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 72 Form: 93-33

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/06/20 Lingfield Park 3/9 Flat 6f 1y Slow 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 4.27 04/01/20 Kempton Park 3/10 Flat 7f Slow 8st 12lbs Liam Keniry 9.89 20/12/19 Wolverhampton 3/12 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 5.35 23/10/19 Kempton Park 9/13 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 5lbs Hector Crouch 29

15:20 - GARSMAN (6) came up slightly short on his hat-trick bid at Haydock earlier this month, but that at least served to prove he can translate his improved from the all-weather to turf, and in a less competitive scenario, he resumed winning ways at Newmarket 15 days ago, edging ahead entering the last half-furlong and winning a shade snugly come the line. He is up 6 lb for his recent success, but he is a straightforward sort and should continue to pay his way.

No. 6 (6) Garsman (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 83 Form: 6738-1151

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/7 Flat 5f Good 9st 6lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.09 08/06/20 Haydock Park 5/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 9.2 13/02/20 Chelmsford City 1/5 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 3.93 05/02/20 Southwell 1/3 Flat 4f 214y Std/fast 9st 3lbs Alistair Rawlinson 6.61 23/10/19 Navan 8/12 Flat 5f 164y Soft 9st 3lbs L. F. Roche 22 09/10/19 Navan 3/8 Flat 5f Soft 9st 7lbs L. F. Roche 11 29/09/19 Curragh 7/9 Flat 5f Heavy 9st 5lbs G. P. Halpin 36.95 23/09/19 Fairyhouse 6/16 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs L. F. Roche 24 18/09/19 Naas 7/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 5lbs L. F. Roche 10.88

15:50 - CALATRAVA (11) showed much improved form switched to the all-weather earlier this month, proving no match for the runaway winner at Chelmsford, but looking well at home over a mile as she beat home the remainder of the field. She has the potential to do better yet and must be high on the shortlist in a contest such as this.

No. 11 (7) Calatrava (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: - Form: 0-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Chelmsford City 2/11 Flat 1m Slow 9st 0lbs Rob Hornby 32 23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 10/20 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 6.8

16:20 - ALVEDA (5) showed much improved form to get off the mark at Lingfield in February, doing well to overhaul one who enjoyed first run. The way she stayed on to lead suggests this step back up to a mile will suit, and with her opening mark a potentially lenient one, she ticks plenty of boxes on her handicap debut.

No. 5 (6) Alveda SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: George Margarson

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70 Form: 7-41

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/02/20 Lingfield Park 1/12 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 0lbs David Probert 10.98 11/02/20 Chelmsford City 4/10 Flat 7f Slow 8st 6lbs David Probert 24.17 20/11/19 Kempton Park 7/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 8st 12lbs David Probert 89.8

16:50 - After showing ability at just over a mile on debut back in October, Sir Michael Stoute's CHICHESTER (3) improved over the two furlong longer trip when runner-up at Lingfield on his reappearance 22 days ago, nowhere near as clued up as the winner but really getting going after the penny dropped, an effort backed up by the clock. He has plenty of potential as he continues to learn and looks sure to make his presence felt on his first foray into handicap company.

No. 3 (6) Chichester SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Louis Steward

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79 Form: 4-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Lingfield Park 2/12 Flat 1m 2f Std/slow 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle 4.63 16/10/19 Nottingham 4/7 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 14

17:20 - SEVERANCE (8) ran well after seven months off at Newmarket earlier this month, his first appearance since being gelded, not going down without a fight despite going about his business with typical exuberance, ultimately finding only a subsequent winner too good. He is up just 3 lb for that effort and he clearly has a race in him from this sort of mark, so he could be worth siding with to claim just his second career victory.

No. 8 (4) Severance SBK 6/5 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 91 Form: 1769937-2