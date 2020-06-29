- Trainer: William Jarvis
Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 29 June
Timeform take you through the card at Windsor on Monday...
"...a straightforward sort and should continue to pay his way."
Timeform on Garsman
13:50 - SHOOT THE MOON (2) finished mid-field in a couple of strong-looking races last season, and he duly showed the improvement expected of him when runner-up at Kempton on his reappearance 17 days ago, going down only to an unbeaten Roger Charlton-trained filly. He sets the standard in this field and a repeat of his most recent effort should see him difficult to hold out.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/06/20
|Kempton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|H
|9st 3lbs
|David Egan
|38
|09/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/10
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Adrian McCarthy
|24
|18/09/19
|Yarmouth
|7/12
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Adrian McCarthy
|75
14:20 - After making little impression in her three previous outings this term, DELAGATE THE LADY (5) produced a career-best effort to land a Chelmsford handicap from 1 lb out of the weights 13 days ago, swooping late on to deny a recent winner. She was well held on both her previous runs on turf but needs considering all the same from a potentially workable mark.
Career best when winning 9-runner handicap at Chelmsford City (6f, 20/1) 13 days ago. Well held both previous runs on turf but she needs considering all the same.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|26
|08/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|7/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 1lbs
|Cam Hardie
|34.21
|11/03/20
|Lingfield Park
|9/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Marquand
|17.5
|19/02/20
|Kempton Park
|4/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Rhys Clutterbuck
|70
|25/01/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/12
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|8st 4lbs
|Luke Morris
|10.13
|18/01/19
|Lingfield Park
|4/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Kieren Fox
|14
|09/01/19
|Kempton Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|8st 9lbs
|Kieren Fox
|21.88
|28/12/18
|Lingfield Park
|11/13
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|8st 11lbs
|Kieren Fox
|180
|18/07/18
|Lingfield Park
|8/9
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|William Carson
|626.09
|30/06/18
|Lingfield Park
|5/8
|Flat
|4f 217y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|William Carson
|94.56
|11/05/18
|Ascot
|11/11
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|Joey Haynes
|165.95
|01/05/18
|Kempton Park
|7/8
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Kieren Fox
|25
14:50 - BAYAR (11) has hit the frame in each of his last three runs, including when a very good third in a Lingfield handicap last time, shaping encouragingly back down in trip after five months off, faring the best of those held up. He is an interesting contender on his turf debut and is expected to be firmly in the mix come the finishing post.
Placed on last three runs, very good third of 9 in handicap (3/1) at Lingfield (6f, AW) 18 days ago, faring best of those held up. Makes turf debut and firmly in the mix.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/9
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|4.27
|04/01/20
|Kempton Park
|3/10
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 12lbs
|Liam Keniry
|9.89
|20/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|3/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|5.35
|23/10/19
|Kempton Park
|9/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|Hector Crouch
|29
15:20 - GARSMAN (6) came up slightly short on his hat-trick bid at Haydock earlier this month, but that at least served to prove he can translate his improved from the all-weather to turf, and in a less competitive scenario, he resumed winning ways at Newmarket 15 days ago, edging ahead entering the last half-furlong and winning a shade snugly come the line. He is up 6 lb for his recent success, but he is a straightforward sort and should continue to pay his way.
Dual AW winner in February who resumed with career best to land 7-runner handicap (2/1) at Newmarket (5f, good) 15 days ago by ½l from Poets Dance with bit in hand. Up 6 lb but can make presence felt.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/7
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.09
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|5/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|9.2
|13/02/20
|Chelmsford City
|1/5
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|3.93
|05/02/20
|Southwell
|1/3
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Std/fast
|9st 3lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|6.61
|23/10/19
|Navan
|8/12
|Flat
|5f 164y
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|L. F. Roche
|22
|09/10/19
|Navan
|3/8
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|L. F. Roche
|11
|29/09/19
|Curragh
|7/9
|Flat
|5f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|G. P. Halpin
|36.95
|23/09/19
|Fairyhouse
|6/16
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|L. F. Roche
|24
|18/09/19
|Naas
|7/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|L. F. Roche
|10.88
15:50 - CALATRAVA (11) showed much improved form switched to the all-weather earlier this month, proving no match for the runaway winner at Chelmsford, but looking well at home over a mile as she beat home the remainder of the field. She has the potential to do better yet and must be high on the shortlist in a contest such as this.
Promising sort. 20/1, second of 11 in minor event at Chelmsford City (8f) 21 days ago, no match for winner. May well do better and she has to be high on the shortlist.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|2/11
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Rob Hornby
|32
|23/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|10/20
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Harry Bentley
|6.8
16:20 - ALVEDA (5) showed much improved form to get off the mark at Lingfield in February, doing well to overhaul one who enjoyed first run. The way she stayed on to lead suggests this step back up to a mile will suit, and with her opening mark a potentially lenient one, she ticks plenty of boxes on her handicap debut.
Progressive filly who landed 12-runner maiden (9/1) at Lingfield (7f) by ¾l from Bythebay, despite conceding first run. Off 125 days but must enter calculations now going handicapping back up to 1m.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/12
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|10.98
|11/02/20
|Chelmsford City
|4/10
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 6lbs
|David Probert
|24.17
|20/11/19
|Kempton Park
|7/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|8st 12lbs
|David Probert
|89.8
16:50 - After showing ability at just over a mile on debut back in October, Sir Michael Stoute's CHICHESTER (3) improved over the two furlong longer trip when runner-up at Lingfield on his reappearance 22 days ago, nowhere near as clued up as the winner but really getting going after the penny dropped, an effort backed up by the clock. He has plenty of potential as he continues to learn and looks sure to make his presence felt on his first foray into handicap company.
In frame both runs, promising second of 12 in minor event (7/2) at Lingfield (10f, AW) 22 days ago when still looking green. Into handicaps now and sure to make his presence felt.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|4.63
|16/10/19
|Nottingham
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|14
17:20 - SEVERANCE (8) ran well after seven months off at Newmarket earlier this month, his first appearance since being gelded, not going down without a fight despite going about his business with typical exuberance, ultimately finding only a subsequent winner too good. He is up just 3 lb for that effort and he clearly has a race in him from this sort of mark, so he could be worth siding with to claim just his second career victory.
10/1, good second of 12 in handicap at Newmarket (12f, good to firm) 24 days ago. Merits consideration despite being nudged up 3 lb for that.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 5lbs
|Rob Hornby
|12.51
|01/11/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Heavy
|H
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|9.24
|21/08/19
|Kempton Park
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Slow
|H
|9st 3lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|5.3
|31/07/19
|Goodwood
|9/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Good
|H
|8st 13lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|55
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 5f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 1lbs
|Kerrin McEvoy
|29.19
|20/06/19
|Ascot King George V Stakes
|6/16
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|H
|8st 8lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|36
|11/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 133y
|Soft
|H
|9st 0lbs
|George Downing
|30
|27/04/19
|Haydock Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Soft
|H
|9st 2lbs
|George Downing
|15.42
|13/04/19
|Newbury
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Soft
|H
|9st 5lbs
|George Downing
|131.52
