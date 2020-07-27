- Trainer: Dean Ivory
- Jockey: George Downing
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 64
Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 27 July
Timeform take you through the card at Windsor on Monday evening...
"...bounced back to his best when second at Haydock last time..."
Timeform on Tenax
16:25 - LORDSBRIDGE BOY (9) shaped better than the bare result when third at Chelmsford last time, faring much the best of those who helped force the strong gallop. Still beaten only three and three quarter lengths, he certainly showed to enough to suggest he is on a good mark and could be worth chancing now back at five furlongs, representing the Dean Ivory yard that has an excellent record with horses running over a shorter trip for the first time (£22.37 profit to a £1 level stake). Zulu Zander and Atty's Edge are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/07/20
|Kempton Park
|3/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|George Downing
|4.07
|06/07/20
|Windsor
|3/12
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|George Downing
|12.81
|29/11/19
|Kempton Park
|4/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Joey Haynes
|5.82
|21/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|11/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Sophie Ralston
|11.5
|15/10/19
|Kempton Park
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Sophie Ralston
|3.9
|06/09/19
|Kempton Park
|5/10
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|8st 8lbs
|Sophie Ralston
|8.87
|28/08/19
|Kempton Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Sophie Ralston
|16.07
|02/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Sophie Ralston
|21
|13/06/19
|Newbury
|8/11
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Robert Winston
|23
|29/11/18
|Chelmsford City
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Tom Queally
|6.83
|24/09/18
|Leicester
|6/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|470.36
|02/08/18
|Nottingham
|5/5
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|139.7
|02/07/18
|Wolverhampton
|11/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|490.22
16:55 - MYSTERY SMILES (5) is an interesting newcomer in a maiden where those with previous experience set only a fair standard. Trainer Andrew Balding has a good record with debutants (£23.47 profit to a £1 level stake) and this one certainly has the profile to suggest he will be a precocious sort, related to plenty of two-year-old winners and bought for £165,000 at the Breeze-Ups last month. Aussie Stormer and For Peat's Sake both went backwards on their second run, but are players on what they showed on debut.
Foaled April 21. €12,000 foal, £165,000 2-y-o, Mehmas colt. Half-brother to winner up to 6f Dream Ally. Dam, 2-y-o 6f winner, half-sister to smart 6f winner Ruby Rocket. Interesting newcomer.
17:30 - ZOFFARELLI (7) very much caught the eye when second on his debut here two weeks ago, with plenty to like about the way he came through the field after the winner had flown (finished with running left). That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks an excellent opportunity for him to go one better. Dillydingdillydong also shaped well on debut for King Power Racing and will win a race or two himself, while Showliana is the most interesting on paper of the newcomers.
60,000 gns Zoffany colt. Dam 2-y-o 5f winner out of 6f-1m winner Genuine Devotion. 25/1, second in minor event at this C&D (good to firm) on debut 14 days ago, not knocked about. The one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Rob Hornby
|32.59
18:00 - ITS A GIVEN (5) stepped up on her debut form to defy a penalty at Kempton last month, keeping on well to land the spoils by half a length. That race is working out well and everything about Its A Given suggests she has the makings of a useful handicapper, with an opening mark of 82 unlikely to prove beyond her as she attempts to extend her winning sequence to three. Mount Mogan and May Sonic leave the impression the return to six furlongs should suit and are also respected.
Unbeaten in 2 novice events over 6f on AW. Potentially useful and an opening handicap mark in the low-80s could underestimate her.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/06/20
|Kempton Park
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Marquand
|1.89
|28/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Jason Watson
|14.82
18:30 - TENAX (1) bounced back to his best when second at Haydock last time, likely to have gone closer and perhaps even won had his run not been delayed (forced to wait for a gap entering the final two furlongs). He remains potentially well treated from only 3 lb higher and should mount a bold bid to go one better with Silvestre de Sousa - who has a 21% strike rate at Windsor in recent seasons - taking over in the saddle. The lightly-raced Broughtons Gold is an obvious threat for in-form Tom Clover, while Lihou was back on song when third at Chepstow and has won off this mark before.
Back to form and looked a little unlucky when running on for second at Haydock (6f, good) 10 days ago, running on strongly once in the clear. Big player under De Sousa.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/07/20
|Haydock Park
|2/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Rowan Scott
|8.18
|16/06/20
|Windsor
|9/10
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Faye McManoman
|13.24
|01/06/20
|Newcastle
|7/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Rowan Scott
|18
|07/09/19
|Thirsk
|5/7
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Faye McManoman
|3.95
|29/08/19
|Carlisle
|2/5
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Faye McManoman
|3.5
|24/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|5/6
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Faye McManoman
|12.73
|05/08/19
|Carlisle
|2/7
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Faye McManoman
|4.8
|26/07/19
|York
|3/6
|Flat
|5f 89y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|1.91
|19/07/19
|Haydock Park
|5/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Faye McManoman
|4.6
|05/07/19
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Faye McManoman
|7.43
|19/06/19
|Ripon
|3/7
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Faye McManoman
|6
|10/06/19
|Pontefract
|3/9
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|8st 12lbs
|Faye McManoman
|20
|17/05/19
|York
|5/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|6.93
|30/04/19
|Nottingham
|2/6
|Flat
|5f 8y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Faye McManoman
|5.48
|13/04/19
|Thirsk
|3/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Faye McManoman
|44.84
|24/09/18
|Fairyhouse
|3/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|4.65
|08/09/18
|Navan
|3/7
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|4.09
|10/08/18
|Tipperary
|1/14
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|4.88
|18/07/18
|Fairyhouse
|3/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|19.81
|08/06/18
|Curragh
|7/7
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|29
19:00 - CHINESE WHISPERER (8) had excuses when down the field at Newbury last time, finding himself poorly placed on the unfavoured part of the track as things developed. He is much better judged on his previous efforts, which strongly suggested that a BHA mark of 68 shouldn't be insurmountable for the Alan King yard that is enjoying a good time of things with its runners on the Flat. Cesifire and Kodiellen arrive in form and with solid prospects along with turf-debutante Rock of Redmond.
Won 8.6f Wolverhampton novice last October. Returned with good fourth at Beverley and run best ignored (raced unfavoured side) at Newbury (8f) 19 days ago. Dropped 3 lb so well worth considering.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/07/20
|Newbury
|13/15
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Rob Hornby
|36.92
|17/06/20
|Beverley
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 100y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Tom Queally
|8.86
|19/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Queally
|56.67
|02/10/19
|Kempton Park
|9/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Queally
|120
|13/09/19
|Sandown Park
|9/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Tom Queally
|162.21
19:30 - GRINLING (10) starts his life handicapping off a very workable mark, so he is fancied to defy a 6 lb rise for his recent course win, especially as the step up in trip will show him in an even better light. Golden Wolf is far more experienced but arrives on the back of a comfortable Newmarket success so is sure to provide a stern test. Buriram and Lord Halifax appeal most of the remainder.
Has been brought along steadily and strong at finish when scoring on handicap bow in 12-runner race here (form working out well) last month. Open to more progress as he steps up in trip so big player.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|24/06/20
|Windsor
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|11.18
|16/06/20
|Windsor
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|21
|16/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|114.19
|30/09/19
|Bath
|10/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Sean Levey
|112.4
|06/09/19
|Ascot
|8/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 5lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|55
20:00 - ARCTIC VICTORY (3) created a good impression when making a winning start here last month and can make it 2-2 now up in trip with Ryan Moore booked. Rozalia is the clear danger after her eye-catching debut at Kempton. Dual bumper winner Urban Artist could also have a say having not been seen to best effect at Lingfield a fortnight ago.
Successful debut in 10f maiden here last month, taking a keen hold but running to a fairly useful level and having a bit left in the tank. Sure to improve and leading claims now up in trip.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/06/20
|Windsor
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|42
20:30 - DEREK LE GRAND (11) has shown much more spark since switched to handicaps, most recently finding just one too strong over a mile and a quarter here a fortnight ago. This trip should be within range and it's likely that he has more to offer. Thunder King's latest effort at Ripon was solid and he is next on the list ahead of Ocean Reach. Handicap-debutante Sposabella is one to note in the betting.
Lightly-raced maiden. Good second of 13 in handicap (15/2) at this course (10f, good to firm) 14 days ago, running on. May have more to offer and he's high on the shortlist.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|2/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|11
|13/06/20
|Leicester
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Ben Robinson
|17.4
|16/10/19
|Bath
|9/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 37y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|191.05
|30/09/19
|Bath
|9/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|610
|15/09/19
|Ffos Las
|8/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|208.54
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
16:25 - 9
16:55 - 5
17:30 - 7
18:00 - 5
18:30 - 1
19:00 - 8
1 line
3/1, did well under the circumstances when third of 10 in handicap at Kempton (6f) 12 days ago, helping force pace and no extra inside final 1f.