Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 27 July

16:25 - LORDSBRIDGE BOY (9) shaped better than the bare result when third at Chelmsford last time, faring much the best of those who helped force the strong gallop. Still beaten only three and three quarter lengths, he certainly showed to enough to suggest he is on a good mark and could be worth chancing now back at five furlongs, representing the Dean Ivory yard that has an excellent record with horses running over a shorter trip for the first time (£22.37 profit to a £1 level stake). Zulu Zander and Atty's Edge are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

No. 9 (16) Lordsbridge Boy SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Dean Ivory

Jockey: George Downing

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64 Form: 125104-33

16:55 - MYSTERY SMILES (5) is an interesting newcomer in a maiden where those with previous experience set only a fair standard. Trainer Andrew Balding has a good record with debutants (£23.47 profit to a £1 level stake) and this one certainly has the profile to suggest he will be a precocious sort, related to plenty of two-year-old winners and bought for £165,000 at the Breeze-Ups last month. Aussie Stormer and For Peat's Sake both went backwards on their second run, but are players on what they showed on debut.

No. 5 (6) Mystery Smiles (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form:

17:30 - ZOFFARELLI (7) very much caught the eye when second on his debut here two weeks ago, with plenty to like about the way he came through the field after the winner had flown (finished with running left). That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks an excellent opportunity for him to go one better. Dillydingdillydong also shaped well on debut for King Power Racing and will win a race or two himself, while Showliana is the most interesting on paper of the newcomers.

No. 7 (9) Zoffarelli (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 2

18:00 - ITS A GIVEN (5) stepped up on her debut form to defy a penalty at Kempton last month, keeping on well to land the spoils by half a length. That race is working out well and everything about Its A Given suggests she has the makings of a useful handicapper, with an opening mark of 82 unlikely to prove beyond her as she attempts to extend her winning sequence to three. Mount Mogan and May Sonic leave the impression the return to six furlongs should suit and are also respected.

No. 5 (10) Its A Given SBK 1/1 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 82 Form: 1-1

18:30 - TENAX (1) bounced back to his best when second at Haydock last time, likely to have gone closer and perhaps even won had his run not been delayed (forced to wait for a gap entering the final two furlongs). He remains potentially well treated from only 3 lb higher and should mount a bold bid to go one better with Silvestre de Sousa - who has a 21% strike rate at Windsor in recent seasons - taking over in the saddle. The lightly-raced Broughtons Gold is an obvious threat for in-form Tom Clover, while Lihou was back on song when third at Chepstow and has won off this mark before.

No. 1 (3) Tenax (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 83 Form: 32525-792

19:00 - CHINESE WHISPERER (8) had excuses when down the field at Newbury last time, finding himself poorly placed on the unfavoured part of the track as things developed. He is much better judged on his previous efforts, which strongly suggested that a BHA mark of 68 shouldn't be insurmountable for the Alan King yard that is enjoying a good time of things with its runners on the Flat. Cesifire and Kodiellen arrive in form and with solid prospects along with turf-debutante Rock of Redmond.

No. 8 (10) Chinese Whisperer (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 68 Form: 991-40

19:30 - GRINLING (10) starts his life handicapping off a very workable mark, so he is fancied to defy a 6 lb rise for his recent course win, especially as the step up in trip will show him in an even better light. Golden Wolf is far more experienced but arrives on the back of a comfortable Newmarket success so is sure to provide a stern test. Buriram and Lord Halifax appeal most of the remainder.

No. 10 (1) Grinling (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 73 Form: 807-61

20:00 - ARCTIC VICTORY (3) created a good impression when making a winning start here last month and can make it 2-2 now up in trip with Ryan Moore booked. Rozalia is the clear danger after her eye-catching debut at Kempton. Dual bumper winner Urban Artist could also have a say having not been seen to best effect at Lingfield a fortnight ago.

No. 3 (9) Arctic Victory (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.96 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 1

20:30 - DEREK LE GRAND (11) has shown much more spark since switched to handicaps, most recently finding just one too strong over a mile and a quarter here a fortnight ago. This trip should be within range and it's likely that he has more to offer. Thunder King's latest effort at Ripon was solid and he is next on the list ahead of Ocean Reach. Handicap-debutante Sposabella is one to note in the betting.

No. 11 (11) Derek Le Grand SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Grace Harris

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 60 Form: 899-52