Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 22 June

17:00 - BREAKFAST CLUB (1) was an expensive breeze-up purchase and, although he didn't make it to the track last year, he looked a useful prospect when making a winning debut at Lingfield earlier this month. He overcame his experience to land the spoils in determined fashion, staying on to lead again close home after running wide and losing his advantage entering the straight. He looks likely to improve and should mount a bold bid to defy his penalty. Diligent Lady is feared most of the remainder.

No. 1 (2) Breakfast Club SBK 5/4 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 5f 6y Std 9st 5lbs Sean Levey 3.85

17:30 - The most appealing of these is LADY FLORENCE (8), who left her low-key two-year-old exploits well behind when going close on her handicap bow at Chepstow last week. She should be sharper now and looks to hold sound claims of going one better. Rathagan's latest effort was uninspiring but he's worth another chance now sporting blinkers back on turf. Giovanni Tiepolo and Crime of Passion are others to consider.

No. 8 (6) Lady Florence (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Malcolm Saunders

Jockey: Adrian McCarthy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 1lbs

OR: 46 Form: 009-2

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 15/06/20 Chepstow 2/10 Flat 5f 16y Good 8st 8lbs Adrian McCarthy 75 25/09/19 Kempton Park 9/10 Flat 6f Slow 0 8st 11lbs Eoin Walsh 546.88 21/08/19 Bath 11/11 Flat 5f 10y Good 9st 0lbs Jimmy Quinn 490 14/08/19 Salisbury 10/11 Flat 6f Soft 9st 0lbs Liam Keniry 154.95

18:00 - It's fair to say that the Stuart Williams yard isn't synonymous with winning newcomers, but LYNNS BOY (6) could be an exception to that rule. He boasts a speedy pedigree and, with James Doyle booked, it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour. While Imperial Fora and Study The Stars have both already shown ability, the main threat may be posed by another debutant, Et Tu Brute.

No. 6 (10) Lynns Boy SBK 15/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form:

18:30 - THE LAMPLIGHTER (12) is the clear pick in this competitive handicap having gone close at Goodwood last week. That was just about his best effort yet and the forecast slower ground here will not be an issue. Spanish Star is also proven on an easy surface and is next on the list ahead of Sandridge Lad and Badayel, both of whom have been in terrific form this year.

No. 12 (1) The Lamplighter (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: George Baker

Jockey: Nicola Currie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 71 Form: 51722-562

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 15/06/20 Goodwood 2/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm + 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 4.22 05/06/20 Lingfield Park 6/10 Flat 6f 1y Std/slow + 9st 3lbs Oisin Murphy 7.4 16/02/20 Kempton Park 5/10 Flat 6f Slow + 8st 10lbs George Rooke 16.76 17/10/19 Brighton 2/8 Flat 5f 60y Soft + 9st 5lbs Megan Nicholls 6.8 30/09/19 Bath 2/8 Flat 5f 160y Gd/sft + 9st 8lbs S. B. Kirrane 5.8 12/09/19 Epsom Downs 7/9 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm + 9st 5lbs Cieren Fallon 6.97 23/08/19 Goodwood 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm + 9st 6lbs Cieren Fallon 8.65 15/08/19 Chepstow 5/7 Flat 6f 16y Gd/sft + 8st 5lbs Kieran O'Neill 11 27/06/19 Leicester 13/14 Flat 7f Good + 10st 4lbs Miss Shae Edwards 38 18/06/19 Brighton 6/11 Flat 6f 210y Gd/frm + 9st 13lbs Pat Cosgrave 6.6 10/06/19 Leicester 2/10 Flat 6f Soft + 9st 8lbs Pat Cosgrave 3.95 05/06/19 Kempton Park 10/14 Flat 7f Std/slow + 9st 7lbs Pat Cosgrave 10.5 23/05/19 Goodwood 4/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm + 9st 12lbs Georgia Dobie 15 07/05/19 Wolverhampton 4/7 Flat 7f 36y Slow z 9st 3lbs Cieren Fallon 6.24 05/04/19 Leicester 6/8 Flat 7f Good z 9st 3lbs Nicola Currie 6.19 06/03/19 Kempton Park 2/11 Flat 7f Std z 9st 2lbs William Carver 7.28 14/12/18 Kempton Park 5/9 Flat 7f Std/slow z 9st 7lbs Nicola Currie 5.3 19/11/18 Kempton Park 1/13 Flat 7f Slow z 8st 11lbs Nicola Currie 8.32 15/11/18 Chelmsford City 7/10 Flat 7f Std z 9st 2lbs Martin Harley 11 02/11/18 Kempton Park 11/13 Flat 7f Std/slow z 9st 2lbs Martin Harley 11.95 08/10/18 Kempton Park 2/14 Flat 7f Std z 9st 4lbs Pat Cosgrave 11.61

19:00 - John Gallagher has posted an astonishing £185.25 profit to a £1 level stake with horses returning from a break, suggesting that the run won't be needed for TOMAHAWK RIDGE (4), who makes his first appearance since February. He ran poorly on that occasion and also finished last season out of sorts, but he returns to the scene of his only victory, Cieren Fallon is an interesting jockey booking and he has attracted a bit of overnight support. Porto Ferro and Red Bravo complete the shortlist.

No. 4 (6) Tomahawk Ridge (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: John Gallagher

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 55 Form: 1209400-0

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/02/20 Newcastle 12/13 Flat 5f Slow 8st 8lbs Harrison Shaw 81.41 08/11/19 Newcastle 14/14 Flat 5f Slow 9st 6lbs P. J. McDonald 36.73 25/09/19 Redcar 10/12 Flat 5f Good 8st 11lbs P. J. McDonald 19 02/08/19 Bath 4/4 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Hector Crouch 7.2 05/07/19 Beverley 9/16 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs P. J. McDonald 7 06/06/19 Haydock Park 12/13 Flat 5f Good 9st 3lbs P. J. McDonald 11 20/05/19 Redcar 2/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 8lbs P. J. McDonald 3.1 06/05/19 Windsor 1/10 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 8st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 6.63 22/04/19 Redcar 4/15 Flat 5f 217y Good 9st 4lbs P. J. McDonald 6.58 22/03/19 Newcastle 4/9 Flat 5f Slow 9st 3lbs P. J. McDonald 13.5 17/10/18 Bath 8/10 Flat 5f 10y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Charlie Bennett 50.9 05/09/18 Ffos Las 6/7 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Charlie Bennett 27.81 23/08/18 Chepstow 4/10 Flat 5f 16y Good 9st 2lbs Charlie Bennett 48.3 25/07/18 Catterick Bridge 2/8 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs P. J. McDonald 5.3 16/06/18 York 9/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Tom Queally 66.6 15/05/18 Chepstow 5/12 Flat 5f 16y Firm 9st 2lbs Joey Haynes 29

19:30 - COQUETTE (3) looks the way to go having shaped like a sure-fire future winner when runner-up on her debut at Goodwood eight days ago. She finished to good effect once the penny dropped on that occasion and there's almost certainly better to come. Naked Lass also made an encouraging start to her career when third in an all-weather maiden and is next best ahead of Raventree and Kesarina.

No. 3 (6) Coquette SBK 5/4 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Goodwood 2/6 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Hollie Doyle 25.19

20:00 - DUKE OF CONDICOTE (4) took a marked step forward after eight months off (gelded during that time) to open his account at Haydock last time, proving well suited by the longer trip as he dug deep in the closing stages to force a dead-heat. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 4 lb higher mark taken into account, and his scope for further improvement suggets he really should take all the beating in his follow-up bid, representing the Alan King yard that is in top form after a hat-trick of wins at Royal Ascot. Fahad and My Vision are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

No. 4 (6) Duke Of Condicote SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 76 Form: 0654-1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Haydock Park 1/10 Flat 1m 3f 140y Good 9st 5lbs Martin Harley 5.82 09/10/19 Nottingham 4/9 Flat 1m 2f 50y Soft 8st 5lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 3.96 25/09/19 Goodwood 5/10 Flat 1m 1f 197y Heavy 9st 5lbs David Probert 32.17 06/09/19 Kempton Park 6/10 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs George Wood 209.51 03/08/19 Doncaster 11/13 Flat 7f 6y Good 9st 5lbs Cameron Noble 19.32

20:30 - Windsor is not a straightforward course but James Doyle clearly rides the track well, boasting an impressive 25% strike rate. His presence in the saddle is a positive for the well-bred PERSIAN BEAUTY (9), a sister to the very smart Danadana who looks fairly treated on her handicap debut based on her recent third at Kempton. She can open her account and enhance Doyle's excellent course record at the expense of Tralee Hills.

No. 9 (7) Persian Beauty (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 66 Form: 4-3