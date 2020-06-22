- Trainer: Richard Hannon
Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 22 June
Timeform take you through the card at Windsor on Monday evening...
"...his scope for further improvement suggets he really should take all the beating..."
Timeform on Duke of Condicote
17:00 - BREAKFAST CLUB (1) was an expensive breeze-up purchase and, although he didn't make it to the track last year, he looked a useful prospect when making a winning debut at Lingfield earlier this month. He overcame his experience to land the spoils in determined fashion, staying on to lead again close home after running wide and losing his advantage entering the straight. He looks likely to improve and should mount a bold bid to defy his penalty. Diligent Lady is feared most of the remainder.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Sean Levey
|3.85
17:30 - The most appealing of these is LADY FLORENCE (8), who left her low-key two-year-old exploits well behind when going close on her handicap bow at Chepstow last week. She should be sharper now and looks to hold sound claims of going one better. Rathagan's latest effort was uninspiring but he's worth another chance now sporting blinkers back on turf. Giovanni Tiepolo and Crime of Passion are others to consider.
Lightly-raced maiden. 50/1, second of 10 in handicap at Chepstow (5.1f, good) 7 days ago. If able to build on that here, she will have every chance of going one better.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/06/20
|Chepstow
|2/10
|Flat
|5f 16y
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Adrian McCarthy
|75
|25/09/19
|Kempton Park
|9/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|0
|8st 11lbs
|Eoin Walsh
|546.88
|21/08/19
|Bath
|11/11
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|490
|14/08/19
|Salisbury
|10/11
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Liam Keniry
|154.95
18:00 - It's fair to say that the Stuart Williams yard isn't synonymous with winning newcomers, but LYNNS BOY (6) could be an exception to that rule. He boasts a speedy pedigree and, with James Doyle booked, it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour. While Imperial Fora and Study The Stars have both already shown ability, the main threat may be posed by another debutant, Et Tu Brute.
Foaled February 26. 16,000 gns yearling. Brother to 2-y-o 6f winner Epsom Faithfull, and half-brother to 6f winner La Farfallina and winner up to 5.3f Whataguy. Dam 5f/6f winner. Watch the betting.
18:30 - THE LAMPLIGHTER (12) is the clear pick in this competitive handicap having gone close at Goodwood last week. That was just about his best effort yet and the forecast slower ground here will not be an issue. Spanish Star is also proven on an easy surface and is next on the list ahead of Sandridge Lad and Badayel, both of whom have been in terrific form this year.
Good second of 6 in handicap (3/1) at Goodwood (6f, good to firm) 7 days ago, clear of rest. Conditions won't be an issue and he should go close off the same mark here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/06/20
|Goodwood
|2/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.22
|05/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|6/10
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std/slow
|+
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|7.4
|16/02/20
|Kempton Park
|5/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|+
|8st 10lbs
|George Rooke
|16.76
|17/10/19
|Brighton
|2/8
|Flat
|5f 60y
|Soft
|+
|9st 5lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|6.8
|30/09/19
|Bath
|2/8
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Gd/sft
|+
|9st 8lbs
|S. B. Kirrane
|5.8
|12/09/19
|Epsom Downs
|7/9
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 5lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|6.97
|23/08/19
|Goodwood
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 6lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|8.65
|15/08/19
|Chepstow
|5/7
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Gd/sft
|+
|8st 5lbs
|Kieran O'Neill
|11
|27/06/19
|Leicester
|13/14
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|+
|10st 4lbs
|Miss Shae Edwards
|38
|18/06/19
|Brighton
|6/11
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 13lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|6.6
|10/06/19
|Leicester
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|+
|9st 8lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|3.95
|05/06/19
|Kempton Park
|10/14
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|+
|9st 7lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|10.5
|23/05/19
|Goodwood
|4/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 12lbs
|Georgia Dobie
|15
|07/05/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/7
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|6.24
|05/04/19
|Leicester
|6/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Nicola Currie
|6.19
|06/03/19
|Kempton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|z
|9st 2lbs
|William Carver
|7.28
|14/12/18
|Kempton Park
|5/9
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Nicola Currie
|5.3
|19/11/18
|Kempton Park
|1/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|z
|8st 11lbs
|Nicola Currie
|8.32
|15/11/18
|Chelmsford City
|7/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Martin Harley
|11
|02/11/18
|Kempton Park
|11/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Martin Harley
|11.95
|08/10/18
|Kempton Park
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|z
|9st 4lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|11.61
19:00 - John Gallagher has posted an astonishing £185.25 profit to a £1 level stake with horses returning from a break, suggesting that the run won't be needed for TOMAHAWK RIDGE (4), who makes his first appearance since February. He ran poorly on that occasion and also finished last season out of sorts, but he returns to the scene of his only victory, Cieren Fallon is an interesting jockey booking and he has attracted a bit of overnight support. Porto Ferro and Red Bravo complete the shortlist.
Course winner. 50/1, twelfth of 13 in handicap at Newcastle (5f). Off 115 days and fair bit to prove at present.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/02/20
|Newcastle
|12/13
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|8st 8lbs
|Harrison Shaw
|81.41
|08/11/19
|Newcastle
|14/14
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|36.73
|25/09/19
|Redcar
|10/12
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|19
|02/08/19
|Bath
|4/4
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Hector Crouch
|7.2
|05/07/19
|Beverley
|9/16
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|7
|06/06/19
|Haydock Park
|12/13
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|11
|20/05/19
|Redcar
|2/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|3.1
|06/05/19
|Windsor
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|8st 7lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|6.63
|22/04/19
|Redcar
|4/15
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|6.58
|22/03/19
|Newcastle
|4/9
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|13.5
|17/10/18
|Bath
|8/10
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|50.9
|05/09/18
|Ffos Las
|6/7
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|27.81
|23/08/18
|Chepstow
|4/10
|Flat
|5f 16y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|48.3
|25/07/18
|Catterick Bridge
|2/8
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|5.3
|16/06/18
|York
|9/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Queally
|66.6
|15/05/18
|Chepstow
|5/12
|Flat
|5f 16y
|Firm
|9st 2lbs
|Joey Haynes
|29
19:30 - COQUETTE (3) looks the way to go having shaped like a sure-fire future winner when runner-up on her debut at Goodwood eight days ago. She finished to good effect once the penny dropped on that occasion and there's almost certainly better to come. Naked Lass also made an encouraging start to her career when third in an all-weather maiden and is next best ahead of Raventree and Kesarina.
Promising sort. 18/1, second of 6 in minor event at Goodwood (9.9f, good to firm) on debut 8 days ago, finishing well. Open to improvement and she's the one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/06/20
|Goodwood
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|25.19
20:00 - DUKE OF CONDICOTE (4) took a marked step forward after eight months off (gelded during that time) to open his account at Haydock last time, proving well suited by the longer trip as he dug deep in the closing stages to force a dead-heat. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 4 lb higher mark taken into account, and his scope for further improvement suggets he really should take all the beating in his follow-up bid, representing the Alan King yard that is in top form after a hat-trick of wins at Royal Ascot. Fahad and My Vision are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.
Promising sort. 9/2, career best when dead-heating in 10-runner handicap at Haydock (11.6f, good) 14 days ago. 4 lb rise fair and needs taking seriously.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 140y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Martin Harley
|5.82
|09/10/19
|Nottingham
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Soft
|8st 5lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|3.96
|25/09/19
|Goodwood
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|32.17
|06/09/19
|Kempton Park
|6/10
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|George Wood
|209.51
|03/08/19
|Doncaster
|11/13
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Cameron Noble
|19.32
20:30 - Windsor is not a straightforward course but James Doyle clearly rides the track well, boasting an impressive 25% strike rate. His presence in the saddle is a positive for the well-bred PERSIAN BEAUTY (9), a sister to the very smart Danadana who looks fairly treated on her handicap debut based on her recent third at Kempton. She can open her account and enhance Doyle's excellent course record at the expense of Tralee Hills.
25/1, built on debut run when good third of 12 in maiden at Kempton (12f) 20 days ago. Cheekpieces on now for handicap debut and this unexposed fiflly rates a big player off a handy mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/06/20
|Kempton Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|James Doyle
|34.47
|30/04/19
|Newcastle
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Slow
|8st 6lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|9.94
Promising individual. Won 8-runner minor event (5/2) at Lingfield (5f, AW) on debut 14 days ago. Improvement very much on the cards and he's the one to beat, despite carrying a penalty.