Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 20 July

16:30 - RANIA (2) was unconsidered in the market on debut but hinted at ability in a race that has since worked out well, and she duly showed much improved form to open her account at the second time of asking at the Chepstow last time. She sets the standard here and a reproduction of her most recent effort should see her go close again.

No. 2 (11) Rania (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Sylvester Kirk

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 71

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/07/20 Chepstow 1/6 Flat 5f 16y Good 8st 10lbs David Egan 5 15/06/20 Chepstow 7/12 Flat 6f 16y Good 9st 0lbs Daniel Muscutt 46

17:00 - SECOND COLLECTION (4) looked unlucky not to collect over five furlongs here a couple of weeks ago, just failing after being caught further back than ideal. She is just 1 lb higher than her last winning mark, which incidentally came over this course and distance, and looks well placed to add to her good record at this venue.

No. 4 (6) Second Collection SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 80 Form: 6-3637382

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/07/20 Windsor 2/9 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Hollie Doyle 6.79 26/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/10 Flat 6f Good H 9st 8lbs Brett Doyle 11.5 10/06/20 Kempton Park 3/7 Flat 6f Slow H 8st 13lbs Tom Marquand 15.02 14/03/20 Wolverhampton 7/7 Flat 7f 36y Slow H 9st 1lbs Franny Norton 8 27/02/20 Chelmsford City 3/8 Flat 6f Std 9st 10lbs Tom Marquand 4.3 11/01/20 Lingfield Park 6/7 Flat 6f 1y Std H 8st 10lbs Phil Dennis 17.6 03/01/20 Wolverhampton 3/5 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow H 9st 0lbs Phil Dennis 17.17 29/11/19 Kempton Park 6/12 Flat 6f Std/slow H 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle 16.11 29/07/19 Windsor 4/16 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm H 8st 5lbs David Egan 15.5 30/06/19 Windsor 1/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm H 9st 1lbs David Egan 8.45 07/06/19 Goodwood 5/5 Flat 6f Soft H 8st 9lbs Tom Marquand 6.66 13/05/19 Windsor 1/8 Flat 6f 12y Good H 8st 5lbs David Egan 8.51 29/04/19 Wolverhampton 2/8 Flat 6f 20y Std H 9st 7lbs Tom Marquand 2.8 25/03/19 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 6f 20y Std H 9st 1lbs Hollie Doyle 5.9 04/03/19 Wolverhampton 1/10 Flat 6f 20y Std H 8st 11lbs Tom Marquand 5.44 30/01/19 Lingfield Park 2/6 Flat 6f 1y Std H 8st 11lbs Richard Kingscote 6.6 14/01/19 Wolverhampton 2/11 Flat 6f 20y Std H 9st 4lbs David Probert 5.02 07/12/18 Kempton Park 8/13 Flat 1m Slow H 9st 6lbs Sean Levey 9.82 21/11/18 Kempton Park 4/14 Flat 7f Slow H 9st 5lbs Richard Kingscote 21.64 06/11/18 Wolverhampton 12/12 Flat 7f 36y Slow 9st 7lbs Luke Morris 9.22 01/10/18 Bath 3/13 Flat 5f 160y Gd/frm H 8st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 18.5

17:30 - Dropped 6 lb in the weights after his disappointing run at Wolverhampton two starts back, I'M DIGBY (10) returned to form when runner-up at Kempton last week, only headed late on by one who had been threatening a breakthrough since being switched to handicaps. He races from the same mark here and showed promise on turf last year, so should go well.

No. 10 (8) I'm Digby (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65 Form: 543-6602

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/07/20 Kempton Park 2/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 4lbs Shane Kelly 55 21/06/20 Wolverhampton 12/12 Flat 6f 20y Slow 9st 8lbs Finley Marsh 18.34 25/02/20 Lingfield Park 6/7 Flat 6f 1y Std 8st 5lbs Kieran O'Neill 38.71 14/02/20 Lingfield Park 6/8 Flat 7f 1y Std/slow 9st 3lbs Shane Kelly 25 10/06/19 Leicester 3/15 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs Finley Marsh 14.33 27/05/19 Windsor 4/13 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Shane Kelly 8.6 29/04/19 Windsor 5/10 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Shane Kelly 22.74

18:00 - SUN BEAR (14) had shown a fair bit on her debut in the mud last season, staying on well for second under a hands and heels ride, but she disappointed when failing to land the odds on her return to action in a Kempton novice last month. She is perhaps best forgiven that run however, as she was arguably asked to do a bit much early. She is a well-bred filly who could not be in better hands, so is surely worth a chance to bounce back to form.

No. 14 (4) Sun Bear SBK 16/5 EXC 4.3 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2-8

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/06/20 Kempton Park 8/11 Flat 1m 1f 219y Std/slow 8st 11lbs Frankie Dettori 1.69 06/11/19 Nottingham 2/11 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 5.5

18:30 - KETTLE HILL (8) finished a tenderly-handled fifth in a Newmarket maiden on debut last month, and that form is working out well, so this son of Gleneagles rates a big player with improvement in the pipeline. He is also in the capable hands of William Haggas and, while his pedigree is a mix, he should still do better in time.

No. 8 (3) Kettle Hill SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 5

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Cieren Fallon 30

19:00 - DASCHAS (1) signed off last season with a win over five furlongs at Yarmouth and shaped as if in need of the run when seventh on his return to action last month. He won this race twelve months ago however, and with an outing now under his belt, he could find himself well placed to retain his crown.

No. 1 (7) Daschas SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87 Form: 6214601-7

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/9 Flat 5f Good z 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 19.01 18/09/19 Yarmouth 1/8 Flat 5f 42y Gd/frm z 9st 1lbs Marco Ghiani 5.3 11/09/19 Doncaster 12/18 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm z 9st 6lbs Marco Ghiani 8.2 31/08/19 Sandown Park 6/11 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm z 8st 11lbs Marco Ghiani 11.5 26/07/19 Ascot 4/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm z 8st 7lbs Martin Dwyer 8 22/07/19 Windsor 1/9 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm z 9st 4lbs Marco Ghiani 5.69 15/07/19 Windsor 2/9 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm z 9st 2lbs Marco Ghiani 8.6 12/07/19 York 6/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm z 9st 11lbs Daniel Tudhope 8.27 24/06/19 Windsor 7/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm z 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 8.4 01/06/19 Epsom Downs 19/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm z 8st 0lbs Kieran O'Neill 27 18/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/9 Flat 5f Good z 9st 5lbs Richard Kingscote 4.11 01/05/19 Ascot 2/13 Flat 5f Gd/frm z 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 4.35 07/09/18 Ascot 5/19 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 7lbs Fran Berry 40 06/08/18 Windsor 12/13 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm z 8st 11lbs Harry Bentley 5.88 13/07/18 Ascot 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 8st 11lbs Edward Greatrex 11.64 16/06/18 York 8/18 Flat 6f Good z 9st 8lbs Richard Kingscote 5.2 28/05/18 Windsor 1/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm z 8st 9lbs Richard Kingscote 7.89 19/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/8 Flat 5f Gd/frm z 8st 11lbs Richard Kingscote 4.72 07/05/18 Windsor 8/10 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm z 9st 1lbs Sean Levey 7.2 09/02/18 Chelmsford City 1/8 Flat 5f Std z 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 4.27 26/01/18 Kempton Park 2/10 Flat 6f Std z 8st 12lbs Oisin Murphy 3.54

19:30 - HOLD FAST (7) found the Ribblesdale Stakes a step too far when failing to beat home a rival at Royal Ascot last month, but there was plenty to like about her maiden win prior to that, and she could find her opening mark to be a fair one if able to reproduce that level of form.

No. 7 (3) Hold Fast (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 73 Form: 72-10

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes 11/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs David Probert 36.47 02/06/20 Kempton Park 1/10 Flat 1m 1f 219y Slow 8st 10lbs David Probert 9.69 23/08/19 Goodwood 2/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs David Probert 7.6 01/08/19 Goodwood 7/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs David Probert 42.42

20:00 - CHAI YO POWER (4) showed plenty of promise on debut at Lingfield last month, running green in the early stages but finishing with a flourish once the penny dropped, ultimately finding only a pair who'd had the benefit of a previous run too good. He has been gelded subsequently and must be expected to improve, so he rates high on the shortlist for Sir Michael Stoute's in-from yard.

No. 4 (13) Chai Yo Power SBK 5/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Lingfield Park 3/12 Flat 1m 2f Std/slow 9st 2lbs Louis Steward 28.18

20:30 - CARIBENO (1) produced a career-best performance to run out a wide-margin winner at Catterick last time and is improving fast now. He looks miles ahead of his mark with further progress still likely, and he will take plenty of stopping quickly turned out under a penalty here.

No. 1 (1) Caribeno SBK 8/11 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 62 Form: 7-7031