- Trainer: Sylvester Kirk
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 20 July
Timeform take you through the card at Windsor on Monday...
"...a well-bred filly who could not be in better hands..."
Timeform on Sun Bear
16:30 - RANIA (2) was unconsidered in the market on debut but hinted at ability in a race that has since worked out well, and she duly showed much improved form to open her account at the second time of asking at the Chepstow last time. She sets the standard here and a reproduction of her most recent effort should see her go close again.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/07/20
|Chepstow
|1/6
|Flat
|5f 16y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|David Egan
|5
|15/06/20
|Chepstow
|7/12
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|46
17:00 - SECOND COLLECTION (4) looked unlucky not to collect over five furlongs here a couple of weeks ago, just failing after being caught further back than ideal. She is just 1 lb higher than her last winning mark, which incidentally came over this course and distance, and looks well placed to add to her good record at this venue.
C&D winner who looked unlucky not to collect over 5f here a couple of weeks ago, just failing after being caught further back than ideal after slowish start. Leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Windsor
|2/9
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|8st 6lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|6.79
|26/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|8/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|H
|9st 8lbs
|Brett Doyle
|11.5
|10/06/20
|Kempton Park
|3/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|H
|8st 13lbs
|Tom Marquand
|15.02
|14/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|7/7
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|H
|9st 1lbs
|Franny Norton
|8
|27/02/20
|Chelmsford City
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 10lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.3
|11/01/20
|Lingfield Park
|6/7
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|H
|8st 10lbs
|Phil Dennis
|17.6
|03/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/5
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|H
|9st 0lbs
|Phil Dennis
|17.17
|29/11/19
|Kempton Park
|6/12
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|16.11
|29/07/19
|Windsor
|4/16
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 5lbs
|David Egan
|15.5
|30/06/19
|Windsor
|1/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 1lbs
|David Egan
|8.45
|07/06/19
|Goodwood
|5/5
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|H
|8st 9lbs
|Tom Marquand
|6.66
|13/05/19
|Windsor
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|H
|8st 5lbs
|David Egan
|8.51
|29/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.8
|25/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|H
|9st 1lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|5.9
|04/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|H
|8st 11lbs
|Tom Marquand
|5.44
|30/01/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/6
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|H
|8st 11lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|6.6
|14/01/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|H
|9st 4lbs
|David Probert
|5.02
|07/12/18
|Kempton Park
|8/13
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Sean Levey
|9.82
|21/11/18
|Kempton Park
|4/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|H
|9st 5lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|21.64
|06/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|12/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Luke Morris
|9.22
|01/10/18
|Bath
|3/13
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 12lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|18.5
17:30 - Dropped 6 lb in the weights after his disappointing run at Wolverhampton two starts back, I'M DIGBY (10) returned to form when runner-up at Kempton last week, only headed late on by one who had been threatening a breakthrough since being switched to handicaps. He races from the same mark here and showed promise on turf last year, so should go well.
Fair maiden. Down in weights and back to form when second of 14 at Kempton (1m) last week. Goes off the same mark here and showed promise on turf last year. Should go well.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Kempton Park
|2/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Shane Kelly
|55
|21/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|12/12
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|Finley Marsh
|18.34
|25/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|6/7
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|8st 5lbs
|Kieran O'Neill
|38.71
|14/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|6/8
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Shane Kelly
|25
|10/06/19
|Leicester
|3/15
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Finley Marsh
|14.33
|27/05/19
|Windsor
|4/13
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Kelly
|8.6
|29/04/19
|Windsor
|5/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Kelly
|22.74
18:00 - SUN BEAR (14) had shown a fair bit on her debut in the mud last season, staying on well for second under a hands and heels ride, but she disappointed when failing to land the odds on her return to action in a Kempton novice last month. She is perhaps best forgiven that run however, as she was arguably asked to do a bit much early. She is a well-bred filly who could not be in better hands, so is surely worth a chance to bounce back to form.
Promising debut second in 1m Nottingham maiden but disappointed when failing to land odds on return in 10f Kempton novice. Well-bred Dubawi filly with top yard so she is worth another chance.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/06/20
|Kempton Park
|8/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 219y
|Std/slow
|8st 11lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.69
|06/11/19
|Nottingham
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|5.5
18:30 - KETTLE HILL (8) finished a tenderly-handled fifth in a Newmarket maiden on debut last month, and that form is working out well, so this son of Gleneagles rates a big player with improvement in the pipeline. He is also in the capable hands of William Haggas and, while his pedigree is a mix, he should still do better in time.
22/1, tenderly-handled fifth of 8 in maiden at Newmarket (8f, good to firm) on debut 22 days ago. That form is working out well so son of Gleneagles rates big player with improvement on cards.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|30
19:00 - DASCHAS (1) signed off last season with a win over five furlongs at Yarmouth and shaped as if in need of the run when seventh on his return to action last month. He won this race twelve months ago however, and with an outing now under his belt, he could find himself well placed to retain his crown.
Signed off for 2019 with 5f win at Yarmouth and shaped as if in need of run on return when (14/1) seventh of 9 in handicap at Newmarket (5f, good) 43 days ago. Won this 12 months ago so interesting.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|19.01
|18/09/19
|Yarmouth
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 42y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|5.3
|11/09/19
|Doncaster
|12/18
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|8.2
|31/08/19
|Sandown Park
|6/11
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 11lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|11.5
|26/07/19
|Ascot
|4/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 7lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|8
|22/07/19
|Windsor
|1/9
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 4lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|5.69
|15/07/19
|Windsor
|2/9
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|8.6
|12/07/19
|York
|6/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 11lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|8.27
|24/06/19
|Windsor
|7/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|8.4
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs
|19/19
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 0lbs
|Kieran O'Neill
|27
|18/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|4.11
|01/05/19
|Ascot
|2/13
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.35
|07/09/18
|Ascot
|5/19
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Fran Berry
|40
|06/08/18
|Windsor
|12/13
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 11lbs
|Harry Bentley
|5.88
|13/07/18
|Ascot
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 11lbs
|Edward Greatrex
|11.64
|16/06/18
|York
|8/18
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|9st 8lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|5.2
|28/05/18
|Windsor
|1/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 9lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|7.89
|19/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 11lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|4.72
|07/05/18
|Windsor
|8/10
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Sean Levey
|7.2
|09/02/18
|Chelmsford City
|1/8
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|z
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.27
|26/01/18
|Kempton Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|z
|8st 12lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.54
19:30 - HOLD FAST (7) found the Ribblesdale Stakes a step too far when failing to beat home a rival at Royal Ascot last month, but there was plenty to like about her maiden win prior to that, and she could find her opening mark to be a fair one if able to reproduce that level of form.
Lightly-raced winner. 28/1, well-beaten last of 11 to Frankly Darling in Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot (12f, good) 34 days ago. In far calmer waters now and this mark could be a fair one.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes
|11/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|36.47
|02/06/20
|Kempton Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 219y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|David Probert
|9.69
|23/08/19
|Goodwood
|2/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|7.6
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|7/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|42.42
20:00 - CHAI YO POWER (4) showed plenty of promise on debut at Lingfield last month, running green in the early stages but finishing with a flourish once the penny dropped, ultimately finding only a pair who'd had the benefit of a previous run too good. He has been gelded subsequently and must be expected to improve, so he rates high on the shortlist for Sir Michael Stoute's in-from yard.
Promising type. Third of 12 in minor event at Lingfield (10f, AW, 20/1) on debut 43 days ago, nearest finish (subsequently gelded). Improvement on the cards and he has to be high on the shortlist.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Louis Steward
|28.18
20:30 - CARIBENO (1) produced a career-best performance to run out a wide-margin winner at Catterick last time and is improving fast now. He looks miles ahead of his mark with further progress still likely, and he will take plenty of stopping quickly turned out under a penalty here.
Promising type. Visored for 1st time, career best when winning 13-runner handicap (11/4) at Catterick (12.1f, good to firm) 5 days ago. Will take some stopping under a penalty.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/07/20
|Catterick Bridge
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 13y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 4lbs
|Luke Morris
|4.1
|09/07/20
|Chepstow
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Tate
|7.96
|20/06/20
|Ripon
|11/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Tate
|77.61
|10/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Jane Elliott
|71.6
|13/07/19
|Salisbury
|7/13
|Flat
|6f 213y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Luke Morris
|120
