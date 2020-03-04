Through The Card: Lingfield, Wednesday 4 March

14:30 - VERTICE (1) has shown plenty of progression following two poor efforts at the start of her career. She showed improved form when third on her handicap debut, and shaped better than the distance beaten would suggest when fourth at this venue last time. She was badly hampered in the straight on that occasion and, with this step up in trip expected to suit, she looks worth another chance to get off the mark.

15:00 - RENARDEAU (5) ran a career best when runner-up round here last time, unable to keep pace with the winner late on but still managing to pull clear of the remainder. He has a fine record under these conditions, with a record of 112 on his three attempts over this course and distance, and looks well placed to add to that impressive strike-rate.

15:30 - After shaping as if in need of the experience, PITCHER'S POINT (3) was somewhat unfortunate to run into an above-average prospect when second at Wolverhampton in January. She showed improved form for all that she again finished second at Chelmsford last time, pulling a long way clear of the rest, and a repeat of that performance should see her very difficult to beat here.

16:00 - RIVAS ROB ROY (10) confirmed the promise of his previous run when running away with an apprentice handicap at Lingfield last month. He escapes a penalty for that win and, with Darragh Keenan - who gave him such an enterprising ride last time - in the saddle again, he is difficult to oppose.

16:30 - CORVAIR (4) finished runner-up on his first two starts, and confirmed the promise he had shown when going one better at this venue in December, tanking through the race before quickening clear early in the straight to win impressively. He didn't travel with quite the same zest at Wolverhampton last time, and made rather hard work of what looked a relatively straightforward task, but he got the job done, albeit all out. He is still open to improvement, and with this drop in trip unlikely to be an issue, he looks the one to side with.

17:00 - PERCY'S PRINCE (13) only win came over two miles, and he has shaped as though in need of a return to that trip in his last two outings. He ran creditably at both Kempton and Lingfield over shorter distances, whilst crying out for more of an emphasis on stamina. He is stepped back up to what is likely to be his optimum distance here and he looks worth a chance to double his career win tally.

