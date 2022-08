A Glam-orous performance due?



Glam De Vega has been well supported from 15/8 into EVS to win the 16:45 feature race at Hamilton this afternoon.

Having won at third attempt at Ripon in a Class 5 Maiden Stakes last time out when 4/6, trainer Roger Varian is hoping his three-year-old can take another step forward now tackling this longer trip.

Despite running fairly green when winning by just over a length last month, Betfair punters are expecting Varian's horse to utilise his experience and come out on top, which has been reflected in his price.

No. 9 (4) Glam De Vega (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.93 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

Not only does Glam De Vega come into this one with winning form, he has good form on soft ground; something his main market rival will not relish this afternoon.

With rain expected, Wilkins 6.05/1, who also won a maiden last time out at prohibitive odds, really struggled on his only run on soft ground at Windsor, which explains his drift this morning.

Ryan Sexton is on board Empirestateofmind 8.07/1 who will be on to relish the conditions, however there's a couple of question marks around the four-year-old heading into this one. He's been given a 5lb rise for his latest victory, putting him on a much stiffer mark; there's also a slight doubt about the trip, having performed best over 1m to date.

All those factors considered, it's clear to see that Betfair bettors believe that Varian's horse will relish the step up in trip and conditions, and carrying less weight than his two mentioned market rivals could well be crucial.

