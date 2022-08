Point to prove after strong debut



Marco Botti's Alaskan Point is today's most backed horse, having seen plenty of support overnight which has continued through this morning.

The two-year-old runs in the 14:45 Maiden Stakes over at Nottingham where eight runners head to post. However, it's worth noting that only half of the field have previous experience, which includes Alaskan Point.

Having finished sixth on debut at Ascot over seven furlongs, Alaskan Point is very well connected and improvement is expected in what looks a rather weak affair.

No. 1 (6) Alaskan Point SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Neil Callan is booked for the today's most backed horse, who is in fine form himself, winning 10 of his last 42 rides, including a winner at Kempton yesterday.

Alaskan Point's main rival in the market is Richard Hannon's Fox Island, who finished fourth on debut over six furlongs at Leicester last month. However, Betfair punters are shying away from the horse which did in fact open as the favourite; perhaps believing the step up in trip won't entirely suit.

Next in line is Andrew Balding's The Goat, who cost 42,000 gns yearling and is part of a yard which tends to do well with two-year-old's - (10-60) - and is one to keep an eye on in the betting.

However, without an appearance on the track, Betfair punters remain sweet on Marco Botti's two-year-old and expect Alaskan Point to improve from his debut and strike at the second attempt.