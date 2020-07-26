- Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland
- Jockey: C. D. Hayes
- Age: 5
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: 79
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Veteran Ducky to click with McMonagle
Alan Dudman prepares to sign off for the week, and he likes the look of two decent priced runners in handicaps at the Curragh on Sunday...
"He was second off the same mark in a sprint handicap at the track last year, but the rider's claim of 4lb and the possibility of rain both make for a good each-way bet."
Back Ducky Mallon each-way @ 11/1 Sportsbook price in the 16:05 at the Curragh
Future Proof can convert consistency to a win in big handicap
15:30 Curragh - Back Future Proof @ [9.0]
Yesterday's selections were both frustrating and disappointing, in particular the bet with Baasem, who due to the non runner went off an even shorter price than anticipated.
Hopefully, we can get nearer the target with my final stint, and there are some mouth-watering handicaps at the Curragh that pique my interest.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/03/20
|Gowran Park
|1/14
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|B
|11st 12lbs
|E. Walsh
|1.66
|14/01/20
|Fairyhouse
|2/6
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|11st 2lbs
|Sean Flanagan
|2.54
|27/12/19
|Leopardstown
|10/25
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|10st 10lbs
|Sean Flanagan
|39.33
|29/11/19
|Limerick
|-/14
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|B
|11st 9lbs
|E. Walsh
|2.59
|17/11/19
|Punchestown
|3/9
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|10st 7lbs
|E. Walsh
|3.09
|26/10/19
|Leopardstown
|3/17
|Flat
|1m 4f 20y
|Heavy
|8st 8lbs
|N. M. Crosse
|9.94
|19/10/19
|Leopardstown
|2/16
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Heavy
|9st 12lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|8.65
|16/09/19
|Galway
|4/15
|Hurdle
|2m 130y
|Soft
|11st 8lbs
|Sean Flanagan
|2
|13/04/19
|Naas
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Gd/sft
|B
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|4.5
|16/02/19
|Gowran Park
|2/20
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 7lbs
|Sean Flanagan
|2.84
|26/12/18
|Limerick
|2/17
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|11st 0lbs
|Jonathan Moore
|10
|24/11/18
|Gowran Park
|2/18
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 0lbs
|Sean Flanagan
|2.87
|03/11/18
|Down Royal
|3/12
|Hurdle
|2m 100y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Sean Flanagan
|12
|21/10/18
|Naas
|7/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|8st 9lbs
|Ben Martin Coen
|13.12
|13/08/18
|Ballinrobe
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 165y
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|C. T. Keane
|11.5
|16/07/18
|Killarney
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 25y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|C. T. Keane
|5.56
|08/05/18
|Roscommon
|2/4
|Flat
|1m 2f 46y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|C. T. Keane
|2.46
|14/04/18
|Leopardstown
|1/11
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|3.9
First up at 15:30, and no surprises that Joseph O'Brien's Winner Takes Itall was well backed last night on the Sportsbook. But the 9/4 for this sort of race is one that I can easily let go.
Future Proof is interesting at [9.0], and he might be backed if the forecast rain arrives at the track. He has plenty of form in soft and heavy conditions.
He also has plenty of history as an in-running dream. With five defeats in-play including a [1.06], he has shown with the way he travels that he is up to winning a race of this nature - but also losing one. His two efforts in 1m4f handicaps last season at Leopardstown certainly give him a chance.
Future Proof finally won a race over hurdles the last time he was in action back in March, and it could be a case of the penny finally dropping with this horse, as he has plenty of ability. He bolted up in his latest win by a huge margin.
McMonagle the key to coax a win out of grand servant Ducky
16:05 Curragh - Back Ducky Mallon each-way @ 11/1 Sportsbook price
The apprentice handicap looks good for an each-way punt with a maximum field of 18 at the time of writing, and Ducky Mallon is another that could do with the forecast rain.
Weather gods, do your stuff.
C&D winner. Eleven runs since last win in 2019. Good fourth of 15 in handicap at Leopardstown (7f, good, 18/1) 25 days ago. Can give a good account without posing serious threat to principals.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|01/07/20
|Leopardstown
|4/15
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|z
|10st 1lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|26.66
|20/11/19
|Dundalk
|6/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|z
|8st 11lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|60
|03/11/19
|Naas
|15/18
|Flat
|5f
|Heavy
|z
|9st 4lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|31.03
|26/10/19
|Leopardstown
|7/13
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|z
|9st 1lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|22
|14/09/19
|Leopardstown
|6/17
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|z
|8st 4lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|29.32
|11/09/19
|Listowel
|14/15
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|z
|8st 5lbs
|R. P. Cleary
|34
|30/08/19
|Curragh
|2/23
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|8st 11lbs
|K. J. Leonard
|18.42
|23/08/19
|Curragh
|8/29
|Flat
|6f 63y
|Gd/sft
|z
|10st 0lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|23.33
|08/08/19
|Leopardstown
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|9st 2lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|20.23
|21/07/19
|Curragh
|4/18
|Flat
|6f 63y
|Good
|z
|9st 12lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|33.64
|29/06/19
|Curragh
|15/16
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|8st 9lbs
|R. P. Cleary
|32
|14/06/19
|Fairyhouse
|1/17
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|z
|9st 4lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|51.6
|14/12/18
|Dundalk
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|z
|8st 4lbs
|K. J. Leonard
|19.45
|30/11/18
|Dundalk
|4/12
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|z
|8st 8lbs
|S. P. Davis
|23
|16/11/18
|Dundalk
|4/9
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|z
|8st 10lbs
|S. P. Davis
|15.1
|07/11/18
|Dundalk
|3/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|z
|9st 8lbs
|S. P. Davis
|26
|14/10/18
|Navan
|14/16
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|z
|8st 13lbs
|S. P. Davis
|10.69
|03/10/18
|Cork
|3/11
|Flat
|6f 60y
|Good
|z
|8st 13lbs
|S. P. Davis
|12.5
|24/09/18
|Fairyhouse
|1/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Danny Redmond
|18
|01/09/18
|Curragh
|9/15
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|z
|8st 4lbs
|S. P. Davis
|15.5
|16/08/18
|Leopardstown
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|8st 12lbs
|S. P. Davis
|6.01
There are no secrets with Ducky Mallon, who must be a wonderful horse to own and a fun horse to boot. This will be his 76th start and is a real credit to connections as a 9yo.
He ran well with a good fourth at Leopardstown behind Airgead in the same grade when last seen, so he's in good nick. But the booking of the rookie star Dylan McMonagle sways it for me. He won the apprentice Derby on board Tonkinese, and he's a cute customer too, but McMonagle gave him a lovely ride on the outside to coax him into the race.
The selection is just as wise, but he's consistent and he can run to 75 here and go close. He was second off the same mark in a sprint handicap at the track last year, but the rider's claim of 4lb and the possibility of rain both make for a good each-way bet.
Alan Dudman's P & L
2020 Overall: -7.07
This week:
Staked: 7.0
Returned: 4.50
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Didn't need to improve to easily win 14-runner novice hurdle (8/13) at Gowran (16f, heavy) when last seen 141 days ago. Some good efforts on the level to his name and can go well again.