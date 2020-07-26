To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Veteran Ducky to click with McMonagle

Ducky Mallon at the Curragh
Veteran Ducky Mallon in full flow at the Curragh
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Alan Dudman prepares to sign off for the week, and he likes the look of two decent priced runners in handicaps at the Curragh on Sunday...

"He was second off the same mark in a sprint handicap at the track last year, but the rider's claim of 4lb and the possibility of rain both make for a good each-way bet."

Back Ducky Mallon each-way @ 11/1 Sportsbook price in the 16:05 at the Curragh

Future Proof can convert consistency to a win in big handicap

15:30 Curragh - Back Future Proof @ [9.0]

Yesterday's selections were both frustrating and disappointing, in particular the bet with Baasem, who due to the non runner went off an even shorter price than anticipated.

Hopefully, we can get nearer the target with my final stint, and there are some mouth-watering handicaps at the Curragh that pique my interest.

Didn't need to improve to easily win 14-runner novice hurdle (8/13) at Gowran (16f, heavy) when last seen 141 days ago. Some good efforts on the level to his name and can go well again.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/03/20 Gowran Park 1/14 Hurdle 2m Heavy B 11st 12lbs E. Walsh 1.66
14/01/20 Fairyhouse 2/6 Hurdle 2m Heavy 11st 2lbs Sean Flanagan 2.54
27/12/19 Leopardstown 10/25 Hurdle 2m Soft 10st 10lbs Sean Flanagan 39.33
29/11/19 Limerick -/14 Hurdle 2m Heavy B 11st 9lbs E. Walsh 2.59
17/11/19 Punchestown 3/9 Hurdle 2m Soft 10st 7lbs E. Walsh 3.09
26/10/19 Leopardstown 3/17 Flat 1m 4f 20y Heavy 8st 8lbs N. M. Crosse 9.94
19/10/19 Leopardstown 2/16 Flat 1m 4f Heavy 9st 12lbs G. M. Ryan 8.65
16/09/19 Galway 4/15 Hurdle 2m 130y Soft 11st 8lbs Sean Flanagan 2
13/04/19 Naas 4/14 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft B 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 4.5
16/02/19 Gowran Park 2/20 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 11st 7lbs Sean Flanagan 2.84
26/12/18 Limerick 2/17 Hurdle 2m Soft 11st 0lbs Jonathan Moore 10
24/11/18 Gowran Park 2/18 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 11st 0lbs Sean Flanagan 2.87
03/11/18 Down Royal 3/12 Hurdle 2m 100y Good 10st 12lbs Sean Flanagan 12
21/10/18 Naas 7/13 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 8st 9lbs Ben Martin Coen 13.12
13/08/18 Ballinrobe 3/6 Flat 1m 1f 165y Gd/sft 9st 10lbs C. T. Keane 11.5
16/07/18 Killarney 5/5 Flat 1m 25y Good 9st 4lbs C. T. Keane 5.56
08/05/18 Roscommon 2/4 Flat 1m 2f 46y Heavy 9st 7lbs C. T. Keane 2.46
14/04/18 Leopardstown 1/11 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 3.9

First up at 15:30, and no surprises that Joseph O'Brien's Winner Takes Itall was well backed last night on the Sportsbook. But the 9/4 for this sort of race is one that I can easily let go.

Future Proof is interesting at [9.0], and he might be backed if the forecast rain arrives at the track. He has plenty of form in soft and heavy conditions.

He also has plenty of history as an in-running dream. With five defeats in-play including a [1.06], he has shown with the way he travels that he is up to winning a race of this nature - but also losing one. His two efforts in 1m4f handicaps last season at Leopardstown certainly give him a chance.

Future Proof finally won a race over hurdles the last time he was in action back in March, and it could be a case of the penny finally dropping with this horse, as he has plenty of ability. He bolted up in his latest win by a huge margin.

McMonagle the key to coax a win out of grand servant Ducky

16:05 Curragh - Back Ducky Mallon each-way @ 11/1 Sportsbook price

The apprentice handicap looks good for an each-way punt with a maximum field of 18 at the time of writing, and Ducky Mallon is another that could do with the forecast rain.

Weather gods, do your stuff.

C&D winner. Eleven runs since last win in 2019. Good fourth of 15 in handicap at Leopardstown (7f, good, 18/1) 25 days ago. Can give a good account without posing serious threat to principals.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
01/07/20 Leopardstown 4/15 Flat 7f Good z 10st 1lbs C. D. Hayes 26.66
20/11/19 Dundalk 6/13 Flat 7f Slow z 8st 11lbs N. G. McCullagh 60
03/11/19 Naas 15/18 Flat 5f Heavy z 9st 4lbs C. D. Hayes 31.03
26/10/19 Leopardstown 7/13 Flat 7f Heavy z 9st 1lbs C. D. Hayes 22
14/09/19 Leopardstown 6/17 Flat 7f Good z 8st 4lbs W. M. Lordan 29.32
11/09/19 Listowel 14/15 Flat 7f Soft z 8st 5lbs R. P. Cleary 34
30/08/19 Curragh 2/23 Flat 6f Good z 8st 11lbs K. J. Leonard 18.42
23/08/19 Curragh 8/29 Flat 6f 63y Gd/sft z 10st 0lbs R. C. Colgan 23.33
08/08/19 Leopardstown 2/11 Flat 6f Good z 9st 2lbs R. C. Colgan 20.23
21/07/19 Curragh 4/18 Flat 6f 63y Good z 9st 12lbs R. C. Colgan 33.64
29/06/19 Curragh 15/16 Flat 6f Good z 8st 9lbs R. P. Cleary 32
14/06/19 Fairyhouse 1/17 Flat 7f Soft z 9st 4lbs R. C. Colgan 51.6
14/12/18 Dundalk 3/8 Flat 6f Slow z 8st 4lbs K. J. Leonard 19.45
30/11/18 Dundalk 4/12 Flat 6f Std z 8st 8lbs S. P. Davis 23
16/11/18 Dundalk 4/9 Flat 5f Std z 8st 10lbs S. P. Davis 15.1
07/11/18 Dundalk 3/13 Flat 7f Std z 9st 8lbs S. P. Davis 26
14/10/18 Navan 14/16 Flat 5f Gd/sft z 8st 13lbs S. P. Davis 10.69
03/10/18 Cork 3/11 Flat 6f 60y Good z 8st 13lbs S. P. Davis 12.5
24/09/18 Fairyhouse 1/16 Flat 6f Gd/sft z 9st 6lbs Danny Redmond 18
01/09/18 Curragh 9/15 Flat 6f Gd/sft z 8st 4lbs S. P. Davis 15.5
16/08/18 Leopardstown 1/6 Flat 6f Good z 8st 12lbs S. P. Davis 6.01

There are no secrets with Ducky Mallon, who must be a wonderful horse to own and a fun horse to boot. This will be his 76th start and is a real credit to connections as a 9yo.

He ran well with a good fourth at Leopardstown behind Airgead in the same grade when last seen, so he's in good nick. But the booking of the rookie star Dylan McMonagle sways it for me. He won the apprentice Derby on board Tonkinese, and he's a cute customer too, but McMonagle gave him a lovely ride on the outside to coax him into the race.

The selection is just as wise, but he's consistent and he can run to 75 here and go close. He was second off the same mark in a sprint handicap at the track last year, but the rider's claim of 4lb and the possibility of rain both make for a good each-way bet.


New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Alan Dudman's P & L

2020 Overall: -7.07

This week:
Staked: 7.0
Returned: 4.50

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Future Proof @ [9.0] in the 15:30 at the Curragh
Back Ducky Mallon each-way @ 11/1 Sportsbook price in the 16:05 at the Curragh

Curr 26th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Winner Takes Itall
Halimi
Rayounpour
Bucky Larson
Future Proof
Major Reward
Bashiyr
Lethal Power
Akhlaaq
Kasperenko
Charcor
Hamley
Roibeard
Raphael
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curr 26th Jul (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 4.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Trueba
Ducky Mallon
Edessann
Pulse Of Shanghai
Noirvento
Aurora Eclipse
Salt Whistle Bay
Lincoln
Bahlwan
Caesars Comet
Castletownshend
Juyush
Ellheidi
Twenty Minutes
Art of Unity
Time Stands Still
Lightning Charlie
Benedict Roezl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles