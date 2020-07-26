Today's Horse Racing Tips: Veteran Ducky to click with McMonagle

Future Proof can convert consistency to a win in big handicap

15:30 Curragh - Back Future Proof @ [9.0]

Yesterday's selections were both frustrating and disappointing, in particular the bet with Baasem, who due to the non runner went off an even shorter price than anticipated.

Hopefully, we can get nearer the target with my final stint, and there are some mouth-watering handicaps at the Curragh that pique my interest.

No. 14 (2) Future Proof (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 79 Form: 12537/423-

First up at 15:30, and no surprises that Joseph O'Brien's Winner Takes Itall was well backed last night on the Sportsbook. But the 9/4 for this sort of race is one that I can easily let go.

Future Proof is interesting at [9.0], and he might be backed if the forecast rain arrives at the track. He has plenty of form in soft and heavy conditions.

He also has plenty of history as an in-running dream. With five defeats in-play including a [1.06], he has shown with the way he travels that he is up to winning a race of this nature - but also losing one. His two efforts in 1m4f handicaps last season at Leopardstown certainly give him a chance.

Future Proof finally won a race over hurdles the last time he was in action back in March, and it could be a case of the penny finally dropping with this horse, as he has plenty of ability. He bolted up in his latest win by a huge margin.

McMonagle the key to coax a win out of grand servant Ducky

16:05 Curragh - Back Ducky Mallon each-way @ 11/1 Sportsbook price

The apprentice handicap looks good for an each-way punt with a maximum field of 18 at the time of writing, and Ducky Mallon is another that could do with the forecast rain.

Weather gods, do your stuff.

No. 2 (12) Ducky Mallon (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Donal Kinsella, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 75 Form: 8206706-4

There are no secrets with Ducky Mallon, who must be a wonderful horse to own and a fun horse to boot. This will be his 76th start and is a real credit to connections as a 9yo.

He ran well with a good fourth at Leopardstown behind Airgead in the same grade when last seen, so he's in good nick. But the booking of the rookie star Dylan McMonagle sways it for me. He won the apprentice Derby on board Tonkinese, and he's a cute customer too, but McMonagle gave him a lovely ride on the outside to coax him into the race.

The selection is just as wise, but he's consistent and he can run to 75 here and go close. He was second off the same mark in a sprint handicap at the track last year, but the rider's claim of 4lb and the possibility of rain both make for a good each-way bet.



