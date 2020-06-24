Today's Horse Racing Tips: Two handicappers to back at Haydock

- Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Both of Alan Dudman's selections won yesterday at advised prices at [4.10] and [5.10]. He's hoping for more success with Wednesday's picks...
"Up an extra furlong, he should also enjoy going this way round, as he was hanging left at Kempton. There's more to come from a mark of 80."
Lucander gets the nod at Haydock
15:40 Haydock - Back Lucander @ [9.6]
Haydock stages a marathon 10-race card on Wednesday, so there's plenty to work with for an afternoon that includes a 0-95 and a pair of 0-90 races.
One of those handicaps comes at 15:40, and I am looking forward to seeing Ralph Beckett's Lucander on his seasonal reappearance.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/10/19
|York
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Soft
|9st 4lbs
|Ben Curtis
|6.22
|14/09/19
|Doncaster
|1/5
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Rob Hornby
|12.3
|31/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 8lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|5.35
|11/08/19
|Windsor
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Rob Hornby
|8.94
|24/07/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Harry Bentley
|16.29
This horse has a stoical way of going about his business, and his attitude could not be faulted in a productive juvenile campaign. He won a Windsor novice (which threw up some favourable sectional data), and landed races at Doncaster and York. His win on the Knavesmire last October typified his will to win, as he was outpaced 3f from home and seemed to race in the wrong pack - as four of the runners who were furthest away from him were well ahead of the stands' side contingent.
He also took a bump in that York race, so not a lot fazes him.
Lucander looks a fine prospect for the season and should stay a bit further than today's 1m. The nagging doubt is that he hasn't got race fitness on his side and this will be his first appearance of the season, but the fact he is available in the Win market at [9.6] more than compensates.
Sweet on the chances on Sir Mark's Cedar
17:50 Haydock - Back Cedar Cage @ [5.0]
The closing handicap at 17:50 looks a good race with a few unexposed sorts. It also has a decent feel in terms of an each-way bet here with the eight runners.
My selection is Sir Mark Prescott's Cedar Cage. I can't remember the last time I tipped or backed one from the Baronet's Heath House stables, but they appear to be reasonably forward, and this horse ran well in a good handicap at Kempton earlier in the month.
Easy winner of a 7f novice at Southwell on final juvenile start. Kept on for third in 11f contest on handicap debut at Kempton 12 days ago and he retains potential switched to turf.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/06/20
|Kempton Park
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Luke Morris
|3.88
|27/11/19
|Southwell
|1/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Fast
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|3.6
|07/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Luke Morris
|50
|24/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|5/8
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Luke Morris
|178.46
The form of that all-weather contest looks solid. I backed Summit Reach in the race who ran abysmally. He was ridden steadily from the front and was a complete non-stayer, but the slow early tempo didn't suit Cedar Cage at all. He stayed on well, but the winner To Nathaniel looked every inch a horse with bundles of stamina.
Up an extra furlong should suit as he is by Golden Horn, and he should also enjoy going this way round, as he was hanging left at Kempton. There's more to come from a mark of 80.
Alan Dudman's P&L
2020 Overall: +3.83
This week:
Staked: 2.5
Returned: 7.40
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
