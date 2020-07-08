Today's Horse Racing Tips: The Fiddler can bounce back with a big run at Newbury

- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
"He ran at Newmarket recently, in what looked a stronger contest than today's. It was also over 1m4f, which was probably on the sharp side for him, so the step up in distance tonight will suit him."
Back The Fiddler Win and Place @ BSP in the 20:40 at Newbury
Stoute's filly can play a part in Newbury handicap
20:10 Newbury - Back Sorrel @ BSP
All eyes will be on the previous race at 19:40, as the 3,500,000 gns yearling out of Dar Re Mi makes his debut. Darain is his name - he might be quite good.
However, I am going for a slightly cheaper horse for the fillies' handicap 30 minutes later, and I am expecting a fair bit of improvement to come from Sir Michael Stoute's Sorrel.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/06/20
|Goodwood
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.2
|23/10/19
|Kempton Park
|2/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|1.95
|06/09/19
|Kempton Park
|4/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.97
I thought she ran in a rather interesting 3yo handicap last time at Goodwood. The winner and the second have both scored since, which included a subsequent race at Newmarket easily from 85.
Sorrel was disadvantaged with how the race panned out as she had to come from behind, but she shaped well.
There are plenty of horses in this with more to come, including Dubai Quality. But that piece of form at Goodwood looks worth following and Sorrel can go well from a handicap debut mark of 80. She is 3/1 on the Sportsbook and that looks interesting.
Wall's stayer to relish the return to staying trip
20:40 Newbury - Back The Fiddler Win and Place @ BSP
We conclude with our final bet in big field staying event, and that certainly brings into play the Place market on the Exchange with 18 runners.
Quite a few jumps' trainers will be involved in this, but I like the chances of Chris Wall's The Fiddler. He can be backed in the Win market at around [9.0].
Signed off for 2019 with back-to-back 14f Redcar handicap wins and resumed with good staying-on third of 10 in handicap at Newmarket. Firmly in the mix now back over further.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|8st 4lbs
|George Wood
|16.6
|17/09/19
|Redcar
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 5f 218y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|2.96
|10/08/19
|Redcar
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 5f 218y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|5.56
|16/07/19
|Nottingham
|2/15
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|George Wood
|6.6
|26/06/19
|Kempton Park
|8/13
|Flat
|1m 7f 218y
|Std
|8st 7lbs
|George Wood
|8.12
|30/05/19
|Wetherby
|3/14
|Flat
|2m
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Dylan Hogan
|16
|29/04/19
|Thirsk
|7/15
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|David Allan
|20.05
|18/10/18
|Chelmsford City
|8/9
|Flat
|2m
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|George Wood
|4.66
|01/10/18
|Kempton Park
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 7f 218y
|Std/slow
|8st 8lbs
|George Wood
|23
|15/09/18
|Lingfield Park
|-/13
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|George Wood
|6
|21/08/18
|Yarmouth
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 104y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|8.16
|06/08/18
|Windsor
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 99y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Queally
|13.73
|09/05/18
|Wolverhampton
|7/13
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|George Wood
|5.71
|21/04/18
|Nottingham
|10/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|George Wood
|15.5
|19/10/17
|Brighton
|8/10
|Flat
|7f 211y
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|George Wood
|290.17
|28/09/17
|Pontefract
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|16
|12/09/17
|Leicester
|8/9
|Flat
|1m 53y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|George Wood
|159.38
He landed a couple of races over Redcar's 1m6f last season, and he looked a well handicapped horse with the way he travelled in one of those victories from a mark of 55. He landed that September race with a bit in hand.
He ran at Newmarket recently, in what looked a stronger contest than today's. It was also over 1m4f, which was probably on the sharp side for him, so the step up in distance tonight will suit.
