Today's Horse Racing Tips: The Fiddler can bounce back with a big run at Newbury

Stoute's filly can play a part in Newbury handicap

20:10 Newbury - Back Sorrel @ BSP

All eyes will be on the previous race at 19:40, as the 3,500,000 gns yearling out of Dar Re Mi makes his debut. Darain is his name - he might be quite good.

However, I am going for a slightly cheaper horse for the fillies' handicap 30 minutes later, and I am expecting a fair bit of improvement to come from Sir Michael Stoute's Sorrel.

No. 3 (3) Sorrel (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 80 Form: 42-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Goodwood 3/9 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 4.2 23/10/19 Kempton Park 2/13 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 1.95 06/09/19 Kempton Park 4/10 Flat 7f Std 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 4.97

I thought she ran in a rather interesting 3yo handicap last time at Goodwood. The winner and the second have both scored since, which included a subsequent race at Newmarket easily from 85.

Sorrel was disadvantaged with how the race panned out as she had to come from behind, but she shaped well.

There are plenty of horses in this with more to come, including Dubai Quality. But that piece of form at Goodwood looks worth following and Sorrel can go well from a handicap debut mark of 80. She is 3/1 on the Sportsbook and that looks interesting.

Wall's stayer to relish the return to staying trip

20:40 Newbury - Back The Fiddler Win and Place @ BSP

We conclude with our final bet in big field staying event, and that certainly brings into play the Place market on the Exchange with 18 runners.

Quite a few jumps' trainers will be involved in this, but I like the chances of Chris Wall's The Fiddler. He can be backed in the Win market at around [9.0].

No. 16 (10) The Fiddler SBK 13/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: George Wood

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 60 Form: 8/738211-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/10 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 4lbs George Wood 16.6 17/09/19 Redcar 1/10 Flat 1m 5f 218y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Paul Hanagan 2.96 10/08/19 Redcar 1/9 Flat 1m 5f 218y Good 9st 3lbs Paul Hanagan 5.56 16/07/19 Nottingham 2/15 Flat 1m 6f Good 8st 11lbs George Wood 6.6 26/06/19 Kempton Park 8/13 Flat 1m 7f 218y Std 8st 7lbs George Wood 8.12 30/05/19 Wetherby 3/14 Flat 2m Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Dylan Hogan 16 29/04/19 Thirsk 7/15 Flat 1m 4f 8y Gd/frm 8st 9lbs David Allan 20.05 18/10/18 Chelmsford City 8/9 Flat 2m Std 9st 3lbs George Wood 4.66 01/10/18 Kempton Park 5/12 Flat 1m 7f 218y Std/slow 8st 8lbs George Wood 23 15/09/18 Lingfield Park -/13 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs George Wood 6 21/08/18 Yarmouth 7/12 Flat 1m 3f 104y Good 8st 9lbs Hollie Doyle 8.16 06/08/18 Windsor 6/11 Flat 1m 3f 99y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Tom Queally 13.73 09/05/18 Wolverhampton 7/13 Flat 1m 1f 104y Std/slow 9st 7lbs George Wood 5.71 21/04/18 Nottingham 10/14 Flat 1m 2f 50y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs George Wood 15.5 19/10/17 Brighton 8/10 Flat 7f 211y Soft 9st 2lbs George Wood 290.17 28/09/17 Pontefract 7/8 Flat 1m 6y Heavy 9st 0lbs Paul Mulrennan 16 12/09/17 Leicester 8/9 Flat 1m 53y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs George Wood 159.38

He landed a couple of races over Redcar's 1m6f last season, and he looked a well handicapped horse with the way he travelled in one of those victories from a mark of 55. He landed that September race with a bit in hand.

He ran at Newmarket recently, in what looked a stronger contest than today's. It was also over 1m4f, which was probably on the sharp side for him, so the step up in distance tonight will suit.