Today's Horse Racing Tips: Sir Busker can hit the high notes at Newmarket

Eastern looks a handicapper going places

13:50 Newmarket - Back Eastern World @ [5.0]

Charlie Appleby's Al Suhail came home for me in good fashion on Thursday, and I am sticking with the trainer again, who saddles Eastern World. He must have a good chance in the 13:50.

This will be his first race handicapping from 90, but his form in three runs so far reads rather well.

No. 7 (6) Eastern World (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 90 Form: 2-21

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 4lbs William Buick 1.64 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/10 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs William Buick 2.06 11/12/19 Kempton Park 2/13 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs James Doyle 1.98

He gained his first victory in a maiden at the July course last time, and in truth, it was plain sailing. He bounced out, got the rail and had the field well strung out in the end

as he won comfortably.

That victory was on quick ground, yet judging by comments from Appleby afterwards, he wouldn't want it too quick. Therefore, he has got to be of interest with any element of soft in conditions. Working out the terrain this week hasn't been easy, but it could be a big plus if it remains on the easy side.

Eastern World will get 1m2f no problems, but he sticks to 1m this afternoon and could make the running again.

For a horse who held fancy entries earlier in the season for the Irish 2,000 and Derby, he has the makings of a very nice handicapper.

Back two for Bunbury glory

16:10 Newmarket - Back Spanish City @ [22.0] and Sir Busker @ [16.0]

I'm a bit of a sucker for Spanish City, and he's lured me in again for the Bunbury Cup. Now, it does come with a case of caveat emptor, as soft ground isn't really his thing as he has never run on it, let alone won. I am hoping it dries out, but in case he's pulled, we've got Sir Busker as back up. But more on him later.

Spanish City is a fairly remarkable horse who has held his form well for a few years now. Last time, he once again stayed on from off the pace over 6f to suggest he needs 7f. But that's a well-worn path with that horse - I've never quite worked him out for either trip.

No. 6 (4) Sir Busker (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 102 Form: 252416-11

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup 1/22 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Oisin Murphy 14.5 02/06/20 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 9.2 15/10/19 Kempton Park 6/8 Flat 1m Std 8st 13lbs Jamie Spencer 7.4 23/09/19 Kempton Park 1/8 Flat 1m Slow 9st 4lbs Jamie Spencer 11.23 31/08/19 Chester 4/11 Flat 7f 127y Gd/sft V 8st 2lbs Jimmy Quinn 15.76 10/08/19 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 7f 37y Heavy V 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 9.5 18/07/19 Epsom Downs 5/6 Flat 7f 3y Good V 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 2.2 04/07/19 Epsom Downs 2/6 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm V 9st 7lbs Callum Shepherd 3.65 09/06/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft V 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 4.93 10/05/19 Ascot 4/10 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs William Buick 6.8 03/05/19 Lingfield Park 5/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs James Doyle 13.5 27/10/18 Newbury 8/14 Flat 6f Good 8st 9lbs Callum Shepherd 4.38 14/10/18 Goodwood 2/8 Flat 6f Soft 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 3.55 21/09/18 Newbury 1/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 46 01/09/18 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 1lbs David Egan 9.4 22/08/18 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 1lbs David Egan 25.23

He goes well at the track and has finished fourth and second in this race in the the last two seasons. His draw on the near side could be handy too. If the ground dries up.

I can't resist having a couple of quid on Sir Busker too, who I put up during Royal Ascot week to win the Silver Hunt Cup. That marked him down as a progressive horse as I liked the way he picked them up in the closing stages coming from off the pace.

He's now up to a mark of 102, but he's a player in these big handicaps now. I'm not too worried about the ground with him either as he has form in heavy conditions, and shouldn't be inconvenienced if it dries.



