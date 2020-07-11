- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 90
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Sir Busker can hit the high notes at Newmarket
Alan Dudman looks ahead to the Bunbury Cup on Saturday and is backing two horses at double figure prices at Newmarket...
"I'm not too worried about the ground with him either as he has form in heavy conditions, and shouldn't be inconvenienced if it dries."
Back Sir Busker @ [16.0] in the 16:10 at Newmarket
Eastern looks a handicapper going places
13:50 Newmarket - Back Eastern World @ [5.0]
Charlie Appleby's Al Suhail came home for me in good fashion on Thursday, and I am sticking with the trainer again, who saddles Eastern World. He must have a good chance in the 13:50.
This will be his first race handicapping from 90, but his form in three runs so far reads rather well.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|William Buick
|1.64
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|William Buick
|2.06
|11/12/19
|Kempton Park
|2/13
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|1.98
He gained his first victory in a maiden at the July course last time, and in truth, it was plain sailing. He bounced out, got the rail and had the field well strung out in the end
as he won comfortably.
That victory was on quick ground, yet judging by comments from Appleby afterwards, he wouldn't want it too quick. Therefore, he has got to be of interest with any element of soft in conditions. Working out the terrain this week hasn't been easy, but it could be a big plus if it remains on the easy side.
Eastern World will get 1m2f no problems, but he sticks to 1m this afternoon and could make the running again.
For a horse who held fancy entries earlier in the season for the Irish 2,000 and Derby, he has the makings of a very nice handicapper.
Back two for Bunbury glory
16:10 Newmarket - Back Spanish City @ [22.0] and Sir Busker @ [16.0]
I'm a bit of a sucker for Spanish City, and he's lured me in again for the Bunbury Cup. Now, it does come with a case of caveat emptor, as soft ground isn't really his thing as he has never run on it, let alone won. I am hoping it dries out, but in case he's pulled, we've got Sir Busker as back up. But more on him later.
Spanish City is a fairly remarkable horse who has held his form well for a few years now. Last time, he once again stayed on from off the pace over 6f to suggest he needs 7f. But that's a well-worn path with that horse - I've never quite worked him out for either trip.
Improving handicapper who made it 3 from his last 4 when weaving through to lead late in the Silver Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. Might not find this playing to his strengths quite so much, though.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup
|1/22
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|14.5
|02/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|9.2
|15/10/19
|Kempton Park
|6/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|7.4
|23/09/19
|Kempton Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|11.23
|31/08/19
|Chester
|4/11
|Flat
|7f 127y
|Gd/sft
|V
|8st 2lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|15.76
|10/08/19
|Haydock Park
|2/8
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Heavy
|V
|9st 0lbs
|Harry Bentley
|9.5
|18/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|5/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.2
|04/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|2/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|3.65
|09/06/19
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.93
|10/05/19
|Ascot
|4/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|William Buick
|6.8
|03/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|13.5
|27/10/18
|Newbury
|8/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|4.38
|14/10/18
|Goodwood
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.55
|21/09/18
|Newbury
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|46
|01/09/18
|Lingfield Park
|2/9
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|David Egan
|9.4
|22/08/18
|Kempton Park
|5/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|David Egan
|25.23
He goes well at the track and has finished fourth and second in this race in the the last two seasons. His draw on the near side could be handy too. If the ground dries up.
I can't resist having a couple of quid on Sir Busker too, who I put up during Royal Ascot week to win the Silver Hunt Cup. That marked him down as a progressive horse as I liked the way he picked them up in the closing stages coming from off the pace.
He's now up to a mark of 102, but he's a player in these big handicaps now. I'm not too worried about the ground with him either as he has form in heavy conditions, and shouldn't be inconvenienced if it dries.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Alan Dudman's P & L
2020 Overall: -2.07
This week:
Staked: 4.50
Returned: 4.10
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Recommended bets
Newm 11th Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 11 July, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Finest Sound
|Eastern World
|Haqeeqy
|Establish
|Surf Dancer
|Laser Show
|Into Faith
|Impatient
|Dogged
|Oh Purple Reign
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Newm 11th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 11 July, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mutamaasik
|Motakhayyel
|Arigato
|Tomfre
|Blown By Wind
|Sir Busker
|Vale Of Kent
|Spanish City
|Kimifive
|Keyser Soze
|Muntadab
|Godhead
|Raising Sand
|Cardsharp
|Lethal Lunch
|Blackheath
|Kasbaan
|No Nonsense
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Had some useful form and made it third time lucky under a positive ride in 8-runner maiden at Newmarket (1m) 13 days ago. Should be competitive in handicaps, especially with his form reading well.