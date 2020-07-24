Today's Horse Racing Tips: Lyons can bag another decent prize at Down Royal

Ambassadorial deserves a win at Newmarket

14:15 Newmarket - Back Ambassadorial @ [6.0]

There was a bit of support of Ambassadorial on the Sportsbook yesterday, with his price cut from 13/2 to 9/2, and that's still tempting to warrant a bet in the 1m handicap.

He's the eldest in the field as a 6yo, and taking on a batch of unexposed 3yos won't be easy, but judged on two runs at Newmarket this season (one on the Rowley Mile), he looks the bet to gain his first success of the campaign.

No. 1 (7) Ambassadorial (Usa) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 92 Form: 9-2437202

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm E 8st 11lbs John Egan 8.68 17/06/20 Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup 13/22 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 4lbs John Egan 15.62 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/12 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 6lbs John Egan 18.88 07/03/20 Meydan 7/12 Flat 7f 210y Fast E 9st 0lbs John Egan 16.06 27/02/20 Meydan 3/12 Flat 1m 1f 207y Fast E 9st 6lbs David Egan 7.19 13/02/20 Meydan 4/8 Flat 7f 210y Fast E 9st 0lbs John Egan 10.48 16/01/20 Meydan 2/16 Flat 7f 210y Fast E 9st 5lbs John Egan 18.55 02/11/19 Santa Anita 9/10 Flat 1m Fast E 9st 0lbs Jamie Spencer 80 08/10/19 Chelmsford City 3/3 Flat 1m Slow E 9st 3lbs David Egan 2.82 08/09/19 Seoul 3/11 Flat 1m 209y Slow E 9st 0lbs David Egan - 16/08/19 Chelmsford City 3/11 Flat 1m Slow 10st 0lbs John Egan 10.73 31/07/19 Goodwood 17/18 Flat 7f Good 9st 10lbs David Egan 32 13/07/19 Newmarket (July) 11/17 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs John Egan 17.55 19/06/19 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 7f Slow 9st 7lbs David Egan 10.5 30/08/18 Tipperary 7/7 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 0 9st 8lbs R. P. Whelan 31.34 21/07/18 Curragh 7/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 0 9st 11lbs James Doyle 8.15 30/06/18 Curragh 4/6 Flat 1m Gd/frm 0 9st 9lbs William Buick 30 27/05/18 Curragh 13/13 Flat 1m Gd/frm B 9st 13lbs C. O'Donoghue 10.81 20/05/18 Naas 4/7 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 11lbs James Doyle 6.33 06/04/18 Dundalk 2/11 Flat 7f Slow 9st 13lbs C. O'Donoghue 3.76 12/04/17 Dundalk 3/6 Flat 7f Std 9st 3lbs Shane Foley 2.74

Last time he was in a race in which I backed Power Of Darkness. That runner got absolutely no run whatsoever held up, but it was a decent bit of form considering the third was rated 107.

The selection has got ideal circumstances with 1m on quick ground. Whilst he hasn't matched his all-weather form with his efforts on turf, there is certainly a race in him from his current mark.

Lyons can bag another nice prize with Ensemble

15:45 Down Royal - Back Marchons Ensemble each-way @ 8/1 Sportsbook price

Down Royal's big day centres around the Ulster Oaks and Ulster Derby, both handicaps for what looks a good punting card.

For the Derby, the 8/1 Sportsbook price for the Ger Lyons-trained Marchons Emsemble appeals, as he was a huge eyecatcher last time out.

That piece of form looks good as Marchons Ensemble ran second behind Moll in a race full of unexposed horses.

No. 4 (6) Marchons Ensemble SBK 7/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 90 Form: 21360-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Leopardstown 2/14 Flat 1m 2f Good 10st 1lbs C. T. Keane 12.86 29/09/19 Curragh 11/13 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 12lbs C. T. Keane 5.92 01/09/19 Cork 6/7 Flat 7f Good B 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 5 19/07/19 Killarney 3/6 Flat 1m 40y Good 9st 7lbs C. T. Keane 2.5 05/07/19 Bellewstown 1/6 Flat 7f 161y Good 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 2.1 15/06/19 Limerick 2/14 Flat 7f Good 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 4.47

It was a luckless effort too; as he came from a long way back, whilst Moll travelled sweetly with a far handier position when she made her move. The pick flew home over 1m2f, so the extra yardage nudging towards 1m5f today might bring about more improvement.

He was a horse with a fair bit of ability, if slightly raw as a 2yo, and his latest effort was his first run back of the season and first since being gelded. The 3yo should go well, especially with a bit of ease in the ground.