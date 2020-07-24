- Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Lyons can bag another decent prize at Down Royal
Alan Dudman had a winner yesterday at [4.50], and has two bets for Friday with one at Newmarket and the other in the feature race at Down Royal...
"Marchons Ensemble flew home over 1m2f, so the extra yardage nudging towards 1m5f today might bring about more improvement."
Back Marchons Ensemble each-way @ 8/1 Sportsbook price in the 15:45 at Down Royal
Ambassadorial deserves a win at Newmarket
14:15 Newmarket - Back Ambassadorial @ [6.0]
There was a bit of support of Ambassadorial on the Sportsbook yesterday, with his price cut from 13/2 to 9/2, and that's still tempting to warrant a bet in the 1m handicap.
He's the eldest in the field as a 6yo, and taking on a batch of unexposed 3yos won't be easy, but judged on two runs at Newmarket this season (one on the Rowley Mile), he looks the bet to gain his first success of the campaign.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|E
|8st 11lbs
|John Egan
|8.68
|17/06/20
|Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup
|13/22
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|John Egan
|15.62
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|John Egan
|18.88
|07/03/20
|Meydan
|7/12
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Fast
|E
|9st 0lbs
|John Egan
|16.06
|27/02/20
|Meydan
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Fast
|E
|9st 6lbs
|David Egan
|7.19
|13/02/20
|Meydan
|4/8
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Fast
|E
|9st 0lbs
|John Egan
|10.48
|16/01/20
|Meydan
|2/16
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Fast
|E
|9st 5lbs
|John Egan
|18.55
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|9/10
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|E
|9st 0lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|80
|08/10/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/3
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|E
|9st 3lbs
|David Egan
|2.82
|08/09/19
|Seoul
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Slow
|E
|9st 0lbs
|David Egan
|-
|16/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/11
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|10st 0lbs
|John Egan
|10.73
|31/07/19
|Goodwood
|17/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|David Egan
|32
|13/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|11/17
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|John Egan
|17.55
|19/06/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/11
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|David Egan
|10.5
|30/08/18
|Tipperary
|7/7
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 8lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|31.34
|21/07/18
|Curragh
|7/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 11lbs
|James Doyle
|8.15
|30/06/18
|Curragh
|4/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 9lbs
|William Buick
|30
|27/05/18
|Curragh
|13/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 13lbs
|C. O'Donoghue
|10.81
|20/05/18
|Naas
|4/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|9st 11lbs
|James Doyle
|6.33
|06/04/18
|Dundalk
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 13lbs
|C. O'Donoghue
|3.76
|12/04/17
|Dundalk
|3/6
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Shane Foley
|2.74
Last time he was in a race in which I backed Power Of Darkness. That runner got absolutely no run whatsoever held up, but it was a decent bit of form considering the third was rated 107.
The selection has got ideal circumstances with 1m on quick ground. Whilst he hasn't matched his all-weather form with his efforts on turf, there is certainly a race in him from his current mark.
Lyons can bag another nice prize with Ensemble
15:45 Down Royal - Back Marchons Ensemble each-way @ 8/1 Sportsbook price
Down Royal's big day centres around the Ulster Oaks and Ulster Derby, both handicaps for what looks a good punting card.
For the Derby, the 8/1 Sportsbook price for the Ger Lyons-trained Marchons Emsemble appeals, as he was a huge eyecatcher last time out.
That piece of form looks good as Marchons Ensemble ran second behind Moll in a race full of unexposed horses.
Very good second of 14 in handicap at Leopardstown (10f, good, 13/2) 40 days ago, conceding first run. Up in trip. Stable having good spell. Likely to continue in form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/06/20
|Leopardstown
|2/14
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|10st 1lbs
|C. T. Keane
|12.86
|29/09/19
|Curragh
|11/13
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 12lbs
|C. T. Keane
|5.92
|01/09/19
|Cork
|6/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|B
|9st 2lbs
|C. T. Keane
|5
|19/07/19
|Killarney
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 40y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|C. T. Keane
|2.5
|05/07/19
|Bellewstown
|1/6
|Flat
|7f 161y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|2.1
|15/06/19
|Limerick
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|4.47
It was a luckless effort too; as he came from a long way back, whilst Moll travelled sweetly with a far handier position when she made her move. The pick flew home over 1m2f, so the extra yardage nudging towards 1m5f today might bring about more improvement.
He was a horse with a fair bit of ability, if slightly raw as a 2yo, and his latest effort was his first run back of the season and first since being gelded. The 3yo should go well, especially with a bit of ease in the ground.
Alan Dudman's P & L
2020 Overall: -4.57
This week:
Staked: 4.50
Returned: 4.50
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Smart performer on the all-weather who has been placed twice off his lower turf mark on the Rowley course here this summer. Should give his running but comes up against some progressive 3-y-os.