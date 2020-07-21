Today's Horse Racing Tips: Kosman can work his magic from the front at Naas

Pillar stands out at a big price in sprint handicap

17:15 Naas - Back Pillar each way @ 14/1 Sportsbook price

Ireland has the best racing on show for Wednesday, although it's a mixture of quantity and quality.

The search for a winner leads me to the 18-runner handicap at 17:15. Not a strikingly obvious port of call, but Pillar is a big enough price to back each-way on the Sportsbook at 14/1.

No. 10 (7) Pillar SBK 12/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 55 Form: 17-566504

He was a little unlucky at Cork last time. He wasn't ideally placed over the far side of the track, as the main group led home the places on the stands' side. Still, Pillar 'won' his race in his group and he was only pushed out hands and heels in the end.

His trainer Ado McGuiness has stated in the past he's suited by a sound surface, so conditions should be fine. He's also best when making the running, so if you are using the Exchange, there's scope to trade for a back-to-lay bet.

The 5yo stays 6f well, so a drop to 5f with positive tactics and a 2lb lower mark from Cork all make for a bet.

Murtagh's Kosman can win from the front again

18:45 Naas - Back Kosman @ [5.9]

It's another big field handicap for the second bet of the day, and the recent switch to positive tactics for Johnny Murtagh's Kosman has worked well, and I give him a serious chance back on good ground.

Last time he finished a well beaten second in heavy conditions at Roscommon. The extended 7f was a bit too much for him with the unsuitable terrain, so I expect him to go close reverting back to 6f tonight and better ground.

No. 1 (5) Kosman (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: S. B. Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 70 Form: 600-72612

He made the running to win at Naas over 7f last month with the first-time visor, but the key was the horse forcing the pace.

While he needs to improve again from 70, I think he can, and Murtagh's horses remain in good form to enhance some fairly solid claims for this.

