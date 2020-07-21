- Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Kosman can work his magic from the front at Naas
After going close with Zuba, who traded at [1.44] in defeat yesterday, Alan Dudman is aiming to go one better at Naas with two selections from a good card on Wednesday.....
"He made the running to win at Naas over 7f last month with the first-time visor, but the key was the horse forcing the pace."
Pillar stands out at a big price in sprint handicap
17:15 Naas - Back Pillar each way @ 14/1 Sportsbook price
Ireland has the best racing on show for Wednesday, although it's a mixture of quantity and quality.
The search for a winner leads me to the 18-runner handicap at 17:15. Not a strikingly obvious port of call, but Pillar is a big enough price to back each-way on the Sportsbook at 14/1.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/07/20
|Cork
|4/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|47.51
|04/07/20
|Naas
|12/15
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|S. M. Mooney
|60
|13/03/20
|Dundalk
|5/11
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|S. M. Mooney
|19.29
|06/03/20
|Dundalk
|6/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 11lbs
|Shane Foley
|24.38
|14/02/20
|Dundalk
|6/11
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|C. T. Keane
|6.32
|31/01/20
|Dundalk
|5/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 11lbs
|C. P. Hoban
|10.5
|18/12/19
|Dundalk
|7/14
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 11lbs
|Shane Foley
|14.69
|22/11/19
|Dundalk
|1/14
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|C. P. Hoban
|7.31
|15/11/19
|Dundalk
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|14
|01/11/19
|Dundalk
|3/14
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|C. T. Keane
|10.66
|23/10/19
|Navan
|3/17
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|27
|09/10/19
|Navan
|17/23
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 4lbs
|S. M. Mooney
|19.5
|23/09/19
|Fairyhouse
|1/17
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|8st 11lbs
|Shane Foley
|14
|11/09/19
|Laytown
|3/10
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 10lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|17.5
|28/08/19
|Bellewstown
|3/14
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|9.6
|17/08/19
|Cork
|21/24
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|V
|8st 13lbs
|S. M. Mooney
|56.11
|05/08/19
|Naas
|13/20
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Shane Foley
|26.5
|26/07/19
|Down Royal
|10/12
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Shane Foley
|7.8
|24/07/19
|Naas
|6/12
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|13.15
|13/07/19
|Navan
|6/15
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Shane Foley
|32.85
|05/07/19
|Bellewstown
|10/15
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Shane Foley
|34
He was a little unlucky at Cork last time. He wasn't ideally placed over the far side of the track, as the main group led home the places on the stands' side. Still, Pillar 'won' his race in his group and he was only pushed out hands and heels in the end.
His trainer Ado McGuiness has stated in the past he's suited by a sound surface, so conditions should be fine. He's also best when making the running, so if you are using the Exchange, there's scope to trade for a back-to-lay bet.
The 5yo stays 6f well, so a drop to 5f with positive tactics and a 2lb lower mark from Cork all make for a bet.
Murtagh's Kosman can win from the front again
18:45 Naas - Back Kosman @ [5.9]
It's another big field handicap for the second bet of the day, and the recent switch to positive tactics for Johnny Murtagh's Kosman has worked well, and I give him a serious chance back on good ground.
Last time he finished a well beaten second in heavy conditions at Roscommon. The extended 7f was a bit too much for him with the unsuitable terrain, so I expect him to go close reverting back to 6f tonight and better ground.
Course winner. Winner here in June. Creditable second of 14 in handicap (4/1) at Roscommon (7.3f, heavy) 15 days ago. Trainer going well. Solid claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/07/20
|Roscommon
|2/14
|Flat
|7f 69y
|Heavy
|V
|9st 13lbs
|S. B. Kelly
|6.4
|20/06/20
|Naas
|1/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 11lbs
|S. B. Kelly
|10.5
|15/06/20
|Roscommon
|6/13
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Gd/frm
|10st 0lbs
|Ben Martin Coen
|3.86
|28/02/20
|Dundalk
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Ben Martin Coen
|3.53
|10/01/20
|Dundalk
|7/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Nikita Amelia Kane
|65
|29/09/19
|Curragh
|14/19
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 6lbs
|S. B. Kelly
|66.74
|18/09/19
|Naas
|11/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|S. B. Kelly
|400.09
|07/07/19
|Limerick
|6/10
|Flat
|6f 150y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|65
|07/06/19
|Curragh
|9/9
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|41
He made the running to win at Naas over 7f last month with the first-time visor, but the key was the horse forcing the pace.
While he needs to improve again from 70, I think he can, and Murtagh's horses remain in good form to enhance some fairly solid claims for this.
Alan Dudman's P & L
2020 Overall: -6.57
This week:
Staked: 2.0
Returned: 0.0
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Bit below form fourth of 11 in handicap (33/1) at Cork (6f, good) 10 days ago, not ideally placed. Looks competitive on form.