Today's Horse Racing Tips: Just back Hubert for Plate success at Newcastle
Alan was unlucky yesterday with Wedding Date, who finished second and was beaten at [1.13] in the run. Today he has a bet at a decent price in the Northumberland Plate...
"He landed the Edinburgh Cup from 86 with a strong staying performance, but I really enjoyed his pick up effort off a strong pace over 2m at Sandown."
Back Just Hubert Win and Place @ BSP in the 15:35 at Newcastle
Expect a big run from Muir's Hubert
15:35 Newcastle - Back Just Hubert Win and Place @ BSP
Seconds hit again yesterday, although I can't really grumble with Thaqaffa getting slammed by half the track. The [1.13] in-running of Wedding Date however was a tough one.
I usually end up with the Betfair Northumberland Plate when on duty, which is a good thing as it's a proper Saturday race and an Extra Place Special race too on the Sportsbook. I like a couple in Smart Champion and Just Hubert, and preference is for the latter who really impressed me last season.
He improved for the step up to 2m in what was a very productive 2019 campaign. He landed the Edinburgh Cup from 86 with a strong staying performance, but I really enjoyed his pick up effort off a strong pace over 2m at Sandown. The finish and the tempo of the race really suited him, so I envisage Newcastle could play to his strengths.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|6/6
|Flat
|2m 45y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Graham Lee
|4.56
|02/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Slow
|8st 7lbs
|Nicola Currie
|16.72
|04/10/19
|Ascot
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Heavy
|9st 1lbs
|Tom Marquand
|6.2
|14/09/19
|Musselburgh
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 7f 217y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Graham Lee
|4.4
|24/08/19
|York
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Firm
|8st 11lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|32
|25/07/19
|Sandown Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Tom Marquand
|13.5
|08/07/19
|Ripon
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 4f 10y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|2.38
|04/07/19
|Newbury
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Kerrin McEvoy
|23.52
|09/05/19
|Chester
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 63y
|Heavy
|8st 12lbs
|Ben Curtis
|22.49
|19/04/19
|Bath
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 137y
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|39.96
|24/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|14.66
|08/10/18
|Pontefract
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 5y
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|4.78
|24/09/18
|Kempton Park
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 219y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|44.07
|26/08/18
|Goodwood
|5/8
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 4lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|32.52
Indeed, from last season, he boasts an excellent piece of form when finishing fifth in the Melrose.
He'll be a lot fitter following a comeback run at Haydock. He was too keen in that from a poor position, although it was a pretty strong race.
With a good draw and a double figure price at 14/1 on the Sportsbook initially and [24.0] on the Exchange, he should also be considered in the Place market. He has been mentioned as a possible for the Melbourne Cup by his trainer William Muir.
Dream of a winner with Knight's Author
16:10 Newcastle - Back Author's Dream @ [3.55]
Trainer William Knight must be loving Newmarket since his switch to headquarters for the season, as he is operating at a near 30% strike-rate with his runners at the moment - and that included a Royal Ascot winner.
He sends one for the Vase Consolation, and in truth, this shouldn't take an awful lot of winning.
Five wins from 19 Flat runs. Won 11-runner handicap at Sandown (14f, good, 33/1) 14 days ago. 5 lb rise fair enough but this is a stronger race, so more will be needed.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/06/20
|Sandown Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|V
|9st 3lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|35.75
|29/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 7f 169y
|Std
|V
|10st 0lbs
|Elisha Whittington
|10.19
|15/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|8/10
|Flat
|2m 120y
|Slow
|V
|9st 12lbs
|Pierre-Louis Jamin
|15
|07/08/19
|Kempton Park
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 7f 218y
|Slow
|V
|10st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|140
|28/05/18
|Chelmsford City
|7/10
|Flat
|2m
|Std
|V
|9st 10lbs
|Tom Queally
|12.36
|11/05/18
|Ascot
|9/11
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Firm
|V
|9st 10lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|30.75
|07/04/18
|Kempton Park
|8/11
|Flat
|1m 7f 218y
|Std
|V
|8st 11lbs
|Luke Morris
|6.8
|03/03/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 7f 169y
|Std
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Jason Watson
|2.71
|03/02/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 7f 169y
|Std
|V
|9st 12lbs
|Martin Harley
|3.2
|10/01/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 7f 169y
|Std/fast
|V
|9st 10lbs
|Martin Harley
|3.96
|09/12/17
|Wolverhampton
|1/13
|Flat
|2m 120y
|Std/slow
|V
|9st 6lbs
|Martin Harley
|5.64
|07/11/17
|Kempton Park
|3/14
|Flat
|1m 7f 218y
|Std
|V
|9st 6lbs
|Luke Morris
|17.01
|14/06/17
|Kempton Park
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 7f 218y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.93
|04/05/17
|Lingfield Park
|9/13
|Flat
|1m 7f 169y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.38
|25/03/17
|Wolverhampton
|2/9
|Flat
|2m 119y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|3.22
|28/05/16
|Salisbury
|7/13
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Jim Crowley
|17.59
|29/04/16
|Chepstow
|10/13
|Flat
|1m 2f 36y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Jim Crowley
|33.7
|17/11/15
|Lingfield Park
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std/fast
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Queally
|26.93
|04/11/15
|Nottingham
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Queally
|21
Author's Dream is the one, and whilst he is towards the head of the market at [3.55], he looks well-in on his old form and is simply a better horse on the all-weather.
Last time he won at Sandown over 1m6f with a strong staying performance from a wide move, and whilst he has gone up 5lb, his mark of 81 isn't prohibitive.
A return to a testing 2m will suit as he is from a family of strong stayers.
