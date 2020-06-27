To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Just back Hubert for Plate success at Newcastle

Newcastle Northumberland Plate
Alan is backing a runner at a big price in the feature Betfair Northumberland Plate
Alan was unlucky yesterday with Wedding Date, who finished second and was beaten at [1.13] in the run. Today he has a bet at a decent price in the Northumberland Plate...

"He landed the Edinburgh Cup from 86 with a strong staying performance, but I really enjoyed his pick up effort off a strong pace over 2m at Sandown."

Back Just Hubert Win and Place @ BSP in the 15:35 at Newcastle

Expect a big run from Muir's Hubert

15:35 Newcastle - Back Just Hubert Win and Place @ BSP

Seconds hit again yesterday, although I can't really grumble with Thaqaffa getting slammed by half the track. The [1.13] in-running of Wedding Date however was a tough one.

I usually end up with the Betfair Northumberland Plate when on duty, which is a good thing as it's a proper Saturday race and an Extra Place Special race too on the Sportsbook. I like a couple in Smart Champion and Just Hubert, and preference is for the latter who really impressed me last season.

He improved for the step up to 2m in what was a very productive 2019 campaign. He landed the Edinburgh Cup from 86 with a strong staying performance, but I really enjoyed his pick up effort off a strong pace over 2m at Sandown. The finish and the tempo of the race really suited him, so I envisage Newcastle could play to his strengths.

Three-time handicap winner as 3-y-o, latest at Musselburgh in September, but has gone off the boil and returned with last of 6 at Haydock. Makes tapeta debut with questions to answer now.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
08/06/20 Haydock Park 6/6 Flat 2m 45y Good 8st 9lbs Graham Lee 4.56
02/11/19 Chelmsford City 6/9 Flat 1m 6f Slow 8st 7lbs Nicola Currie 16.72
04/10/19 Ascot 5/8 Flat 1m 6f 34y Heavy 9st 1lbs Tom Marquand 6.2
14/09/19 Musselburgh 1/10 Flat 1m 7f 217y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Graham Lee 4.4
24/08/19 York 5/12 Flat 1m 5f 188y Firm 8st 11lbs P. J. McDonald 32
25/07/19 Sandown Park 1/6 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Tom Marquand 13.5
08/07/19 Ripon 1/5 Flat 1m 4f 10y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 2.38
04/07/19 Newbury 3/5 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Kerrin McEvoy 23.52
09/05/19 Chester 4/10 Flat 1m 4f 63y Heavy 8st 12lbs Ben Curtis 22.49
19/04/19 Bath 6/7 Flat 1m 3f 137y Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Martin Dwyer 39.96
24/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 9/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 1lbs Martin Dwyer 14.66
08/10/18 Pontefract 1/6 Flat 1m 2f 5y Soft 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.78
24/09/18 Kempton Park 2/9 Flat 1m 1f 219y Std 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 44.07
26/08/18 Goodwood 5/8 Flat 1m Soft 9st 4lbs Martin Dwyer 32.52

Indeed, from last season, he boasts an excellent piece of form when finishing fifth in the Melrose.

He'll be a lot fitter following a comeback run at Haydock. He was too keen in that from a poor position, although it was a pretty strong race.

With a good draw and a double figure price at 14/1 on the Sportsbook initially and [24.0] on the Exchange, he should also be considered in the Place market. He has been mentioned as a possible for the Melbourne Cup by his trainer William Muir.

Dream of a winner with Knight's Author

16:10 Newcastle - Back Author's Dream @ [3.55]

Trainer William Knight must be loving Newmarket since his switch to headquarters for the season, as he is operating at a near 30% strike-rate with his runners at the moment - and that included a Royal Ascot winner.

He sends one for the Vase Consolation, and in truth, this shouldn't take an awful lot of winning.

Five wins from 19 Flat runs. Won 11-runner handicap at Sandown (14f, good, 33/1) 14 days ago. 5 lb rise fair enough but this is a stronger race, so more will be needed.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/06/20 Sandown Park 1/11 Flat 1m 6f Good V 9st 3lbs Callum Shepherd 35.75
29/02/20 Lingfield Park 4/8 Flat 1m 7f 169y Std V 10st 0lbs Elisha Whittington 10.19
15/01/20 Wolverhampton 8/10 Flat 2m 120y Slow V 9st 12lbs Pierre-Louis Jamin 15
07/08/19 Kempton Park 4/7 Flat 1m 7f 218y Slow V 10st 0lbs Jason Watson 140
28/05/18 Chelmsford City 7/10 Flat 2m Std V 9st 10lbs Tom Queally 12.36
11/05/18 Ascot 9/11 Flat 1m 7f 209y Firm V 9st 10lbs Joshua Bryan 30.75
07/04/18 Kempton Park 8/11 Flat 1m 7f 218y Std V 8st 11lbs Luke Morris 6.8
03/03/18 Lingfield Park 1/4 Flat 1m 7f 169y Std V 9st 9lbs Jason Watson 2.71
03/02/18 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 1m 7f 169y Std V 9st 12lbs Martin Harley 3.2
10/01/18 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 1m 7f 169y Std/fast V 9st 10lbs Martin Harley 3.96
09/12/17 Wolverhampton 1/13 Flat 2m 120y Std/slow V 9st 6lbs Martin Harley 5.64
07/11/17 Kempton Park 3/14 Flat 1m 7f 218y Std V 9st 6lbs Luke Morris 17.01
14/06/17 Kempton Park 4/12 Flat 1m 7f 218y Slow 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 2.93
04/05/17 Lingfield Park 9/13 Flat 1m 7f 169y Std 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 2.38
25/03/17 Wolverhampton 2/9 Flat 2m 119y Std 9st 4lbs Callum Shepherd 3.22
28/05/16 Salisbury 7/13 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 13lbs Jim Crowley 17.59
29/04/16 Chepstow 10/13 Flat 1m 2f 36y Good 8st 10lbs Jim Crowley 33.7
17/11/15 Lingfield Park 7/9 Flat 1m 1y Std/fast 9st 5lbs Tom Queally 26.93
04/11/15 Nottingham 7/11 Flat 1m 75y Soft 9st 5lbs Tom Queally 21

Author's Dream is the one, and whilst he is towards the head of the market at [3.55], he looks well-in on his old form and is simply a better horse on the all-weather.

Last time he won at Sandown over 1m6f with a strong staying performance from a wide move, and whilst he has gone up 5lb, his mark of 81 isn't prohibitive.

A return to a testing 2m will suit as he is from a family of strong stayers.


New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Alan Dudman's P&L

2020 Overall: +0.83

This week:
Staked: 5.5
Returned: 7.40

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Just Hubert Win and Place @ BSP in the 15:35 at Newcastle
Back Author's Dream @ [3.55] in the 16:10 at Newcastle

Newc 27th Jun (2m Hcap)

Saturday 27 June, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Australis
Rainbow Dreamer
Caravan Of Hope
Smart Champion
Carnwennan
Just Hubert
Rajinsky
Kings Advice
Anyonecanhaveitall
Cosmelli
Collide
Reshoun
Magic Circle
Denmead
Glencadam Glory
Hiroshima
Financial Conduct
Sevenna Star
Newc 27th Jun (2m Hcap)

Saturday 27 June, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Authors Dream
Al Kout
Mondain
Glan Y Gors
Contrebasse
New Society
Firlinfeu
Alan Dudman,

