Today's Horse Racing Tips: Godolphin filly to improve at Kempton

Kempton all-weather horse racing action
Alan is backing Dubai Quality at Kempton on Tuesday evening
Alan Dudman went close with two big-priced selections yesterday, and has picked out two to follow at Navan and Kempton today...

"The extra furlong tonight is a plus, so too is the switch to Kempton's polytrack, as the horse's dam Local Time won twice around here."

Back Dubai Quality @ [5.10] in the 18:25 at Kempton

Murtagh form to continue with Lady Maura

15:00 Navan - Back Lady Maura @ [4.1]

The second places have been rather frustrating of late - with three at Royal Ascot and a big price one at Windsor yesterday. So hopefully we can get a couple over the line on Tuesday.

The first bet of the day runs at Navan, and it's worth following trainer Johnny Murtagh at the moment, as his runners have been in great nick over the last week or so, and his filly Lady Maura has a chance to win an open, and winnable contest.

She made her reappearance at Leopardstown recently over 7f, a trip that stretched her. It also looked as if she paid the price there for chasing the pace from an outside draw.

Bit below form fifth of 18 in handicap (9/1) at Leopardstown (7f, good to firm) 14 days ago. Back down in trip.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
09/06/20 Leopardstown 5/18 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 12lbs G. P. Halpin 13.5
20/03/20 Dundalk 2/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 12lbs G. P. Halpin 8.71
28/02/20 Dundalk 6/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs N. G. McCullagh 84.62
25/10/19 Dundalk 3/8 Flat 5f Slow 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 3.55
04/10/19 Dundalk 5/8 Flat 5f Slow 8st 11lbs N. G. McCullagh 40.08
18/09/19 Naas 5/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs N. G. McCullagh 12.78
21/07/19 Curragh 8/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs N. G. McCullagh 11

Dropping back to 5f should be ideal as she displayed enough speed last time, and there's a small race in her from a mark of 68 judged on a couple of runs on the all-weather at Dundalk.

Dubai could be the quality filly on show at Kempton

18:25 Kempton - Back Dubai Quality @ [5.1]

Bets were hard to find on the Kempton card, as the low-grade handicaps look very difficult. However, the 18:25 fillies' maiden is a race that is worth a second look with some well-bred sorts.

Hugo Palmer's Combine was a [2.44] favourite last night compared to the [5.10] on offer for Saeed bin Suroor's Dubai Quality - and I'd rather play at the higher price as both have similar profiles.

Once-raced filly. Second of 11 in minor event (4/9) at Wolverhampton (7.2f) on debut. Off 6 months. Clearly well regarded, so she's open to improvement.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
03/12/19 Wolverhampton 2/11 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 0lbs Callum Shepherd 1.52

The selection ran once as a 2yo at Wolverhampton over the 7f and was outpaced and possibly green on a couple of occasions when finishing second - although she was well beaten.

However, the trainer wouldn't be known for having them revved up as juveniles, and this Dubawi filly should be able to make her mark in a race of this nature. The extra furlong tonight is a plus, so too is the switch to Kempton's polytrack, as the horse's dam Local Time won twice around here.

We can expect a fair bit of improvement at that price to play.

Alan Dudman's P&L

2020 Overall: +0.23

This week:
Staked: 1.5
Returned: 2.80

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Navan 23rd Jun (5f Hcap)

Tuesday 23 June, 3.00pm

Kemp 23rd Jun (1m Mdn Stks)

Tuesday 23 June, 6.25pm

Alan Dudman,

