Today's Horse Racing Tips: Godolphin filly to improve at Kempton

Murtagh form to continue with Lady Maura

15:00 Navan - Back Lady Maura @ [4.1]

The second places have been rather frustrating of late - with three at Royal Ascot and a big price one at Windsor yesterday. So hopefully we can get a couple over the line on Tuesday.

The first bet of the day runs at Navan, and it's worth following trainer Johnny Murtagh at the moment, as his runners have been in great nick over the last week or so, and his filly Lady Maura has a chance to win an open, and winnable contest.

She made her reappearance at Leopardstown recently over 7f, a trip that stretched her. It also looked as if she paid the price there for chasing the pace from an outside draw.

No. 3 (1) Lady Maura (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: G. P. Halpin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 68 Form: 8553-625

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Leopardstown 5/18 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 12lbs G. P. Halpin 13.5 20/03/20 Dundalk 2/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 12lbs G. P. Halpin 8.71 28/02/20 Dundalk 6/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs N. G. McCullagh 84.62 25/10/19 Dundalk 3/8 Flat 5f Slow 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 3.55 04/10/19 Dundalk 5/8 Flat 5f Slow 8st 11lbs N. G. McCullagh 40.08 18/09/19 Naas 5/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs N. G. McCullagh 12.78 21/07/19 Curragh 8/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs N. G. McCullagh 11

Dropping back to 5f should be ideal as she displayed enough speed last time, and there's a small race in her from a mark of 68 judged on a couple of runs on the all-weather at Dundalk.

Dubai could be the quality filly on show at Kempton

18:25 Kempton - Back Dubai Quality @ [5.1]

Bets were hard to find on the Kempton card, as the low-grade handicaps look very difficult. However, the 18:25 fillies' maiden is a race that is worth a second look with some well-bred sorts.

Hugo Palmer's Combine was a [2.44] favourite last night compared to the [5.10] on offer for Saeed bin Suroor's Dubai Quality - and I'd rather play at the higher price as both have similar profiles.

No. 5 (6) Dubai Quality (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/12/19 Wolverhampton 2/11 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 0lbs Callum Shepherd 1.52

The selection ran once as a 2yo at Wolverhampton over the 7f and was outpaced and possibly green on a couple of occasions when finishing second - although she was well beaten.

However, the trainer wouldn't be known for having them revved up as juveniles, and this Dubawi filly should be able to make her mark in a race of this nature. The extra furlong tonight is a plus, so too is the switch to Kempton's polytrack, as the horse's dam Local Time won twice around here.

We can expect a fair bit of improvement at that price to play.