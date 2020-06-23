- Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Godolphin filly to improve at Kempton
Alan Dudman went close with two big-priced selections yesterday, and has picked out two to follow at Navan and Kempton today...
"The extra furlong tonight is a plus, so too is the switch to Kempton's polytrack, as the horse's dam Local Time won twice around here."
Murtagh form to continue with Lady Maura
15:00 Navan - Back Lady Maura @ [4.1]
The second places have been rather frustrating of late - with three at Royal Ascot and a big price one at Windsor yesterday. So hopefully we can get a couple over the line on Tuesday.
The first bet of the day runs at Navan, and it's worth following trainer Johnny Murtagh at the moment, as his runners have been in great nick over the last week or so, and his filly Lady Maura has a chance to win an open, and winnable contest.
She made her reappearance at Leopardstown recently over 7f, a trip that stretched her. It also looked as if she paid the price there for chasing the pace from an outside draw.
Dropping back to 5f should be ideal as she displayed enough speed last time, and there's a small race in her from a mark of 68 judged on a couple of runs on the all-weather at Dundalk.
Dubai could be the quality filly on show at Kempton
18:25 Kempton - Back Dubai Quality @ [5.1]
Bets were hard to find on the Kempton card, as the low-grade handicaps look very difficult. However, the 18:25 fillies' maiden is a race that is worth a second look with some well-bred sorts.
Hugo Palmer's Combine was a [2.44] favourite last night compared to the [5.10] on offer for Saeed bin Suroor's Dubai Quality - and I'd rather play at the higher price as both have similar profiles.
Once-raced filly. Second of 11 in minor event (4/9) at Wolverhampton (7.2f) on debut. Off 6 months. Clearly well regarded, so she's open to improvement.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|1.52
The selection ran once as a 2yo at Wolverhampton over the 7f and was outpaced and possibly green on a couple of occasions when finishing second - although she was well beaten.
However, the trainer wouldn't be known for having them revved up as juveniles, and this Dubawi filly should be able to make her mark in a race of this nature. The extra furlong tonight is a plus, so too is the switch to Kempton's polytrack, as the horse's dam Local Time won twice around here.
We can expect a fair bit of improvement at that price to play.
Alan Dudman's P&L
2020 Overall: +0.23
This week:
Staked: 1.5
Returned: 2.80
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
