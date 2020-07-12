Today's Horse Racing Tips: Equitant can run a big race for Halford at Cork

- Trainer: Liam Bailey
"The 5yo is unquestionably well treated these days off a mark of 86, and that's some way lower than what he started out last season on when he was trained by Joseph O'Brien."
Canford's can provide some joy with drop in class at Hamilton
13:55 Hamilton - Back Canford's Joy @ [4.4]
Another case of second-itis yesterday with Sir Busker and Eastern World. The former veered across the track and even wiped out my other selection. So hopefully we steer clear of any dramas in Scotland.
The claims of Canford's Joy look fairly obvious for this 6f race, as he ran well over course and distance last time out.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/07/20
|Hamilton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Soft
|8st 11lbs
|Kevin Stott
|36.98
|12/09/19
|Epsom Downs
|10/10
|Flat
|1m 113y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|23.83
|05/08/19
|Les Sables-D'olonne
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 153y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Adrien Fouassier
|-
|07/06/19
|Brighton
|1/9
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|11
|14/12/18
|Kempton Park
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Martin Harley
|11.5
|16/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|5/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|13.74
|29/10/18
|Leicester
|13/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|11st 2lbs
|Mr Matthew Ennis
|17.35
|30/09/18
|Epsom Downs
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.8
|27/08/18
|Southwell
|5/12
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Std
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Graham Lee
|26.87
|04/08/18
|Doncaster
|10/11
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|29
|19/06/18
|Thirsk
|7/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Joe Fanning
|65
|06/06/18
|Kempton Park
|12/12
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|John Egan
|115.09
|11/11/17
|Doncaster
|10/11
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Shane Gray
|63.7
|13/10/17
|York
|17/17
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Shane Gray
|53.07
|23/09/17
|Catterick Bridge
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Soft
|9st 9lbs
|Shane Gray
|13.5
|23/08/17
|Carlisle
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|James Sullivan
|24
|01/08/17
|Beverley
|6/9
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Gray
|72.13
That was a deeper contest and he drops down in grade on Sunday to 0-68 company, so it looks easier.
His latest appearance was also his first for Liam Bailey - a rookie trainer who had a spell with David O'Meara as head lad, and doing well lately with a couple of winners.
Considering this horse was rated much higher in the past, he has solid claims.
Halford's handicapper worth following in big field
17:15 Cork - Back Equitant @ [8.0]
If all 16 stand their ground for the Premier Handicap over over 1m, Michael Halford's Equitant looks one for Win and Place bets.
The 5yo is unquestionably well treated these days off a mark of 86, and that's some way lower than what he started out last season on when he was trained by Joseph O'Brien.
12/1, first run since leaving Joseph Patrick O'Brien when good ½-length second of 16 to Turbine in handicap at Leopardstown (7f, good to soft) 21 days ago, well positioned. Merits consideration.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/06/20
|Leopardstown
|2/16
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|10st 0lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|17.5
|30/10/19
|Dundalk
|7/9
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|z
|10st 1lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|8.55
|18/10/19
|Dundalk
|9/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 10lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|9.8
|11/10/19
|Dundalk
|13/13
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|10st 2lbs
|M. P. Sheehy
|8.67
|30/08/19
|Curragh
|15/25
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|M. P. Sheehy
|28
|24/08/19
|Killarney
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 50y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|M. P. Sheehy
|11
|07/07/19
|Limerick
|4/6
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|13.5
|24/05/19
|Curragh
|12/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|23.08
|31/01/19
|Meydan
|13/14
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Fast
|B
|8st 8lbs
|Tadhg O'Shea
|35.72
|10/01/19
|Meydan
|14/16
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Firm
|8st 11lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|24
|07/12/18
|Dundalk
|2/8
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|2.94
|23/11/18
|Dundalk
|1/10
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|10st 2lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|2.36
|16/11/18
|Dundalk
|1/8
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 10lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|2.63
|25/10/18
|Chelmsford City
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|25
|18/09/18
|Redcar
|2/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Oakley Brown
|11
|07/08/18
|Ayr
|4/7
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|5.2
|23/07/18
|Beverley
|7/7
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|4.9
|07/07/18
|Carlisle
|1/5
|Flat
|6f 195y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|2.95
|23/06/18
|Ayr
|3/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|B
|9st 2lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|3.12
|09/06/18
|Haydock Park
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|5.4
|25/05/18
|Haydock Park
|4/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|9.98
He made his debut for the Halford team last time out at Leopardstown. He bumped into a winner who took advantage of a falling mark, but he should come on from that and can play a part here.
Drying ground shouldn't be an issue as he had some quick terrain form in his younger days. He steps back to 1m which could also suit.
