Today's Horse Racing Tips: Equitant can run a big race for Halford at Cork

Canford's can provide some joy with drop in class at Hamilton

13:55 Hamilton - Back Canford's Joy @ [4.4]

Another case of second-itis yesterday with Sir Busker and Eastern World. The former veered across the track and even wiped out my other selection. So hopefully we steer clear of any dramas in Scotland.

The claims of Canford's Joy look fairly obvious for this 6f race, as he ran well over course and distance last time out.

No. 1 (2) Canford's Joy (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Liam Bailey

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 70 Form: 2056/120-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/07/20 Hamilton Park 2/11 Flat 6f 6y Soft 8st 11lbs Kevin Stott 36.98 12/09/19 Epsom Downs 10/10 Flat 1m 113y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Cieren Fallon 23.83 05/08/19 Les Sables-D'olonne 2/6 Flat 1m 1f 153y Good 9st 4lbs Adrien Fouassier - 07/06/19 Brighton 1/9 Flat 6f 210y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Daniel Muscutt 11 14/12/18 Kempton Park 6/11 Flat 6f Std/slow 0 9st 5lbs Martin Harley 11.5 16/11/18 Wolverhampton 5/12 Flat 7f 36y Std 0 9st 7lbs Richard Kingscote 13.74 29/10/18 Leicester 13/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 11st 2lbs Mr Matthew Ennis 17.35 30/09/18 Epsom Downs 2/10 Flat 6f 3y Good 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.8 27/08/18 Southwell 5/12 Flat 6f 16y Std 0 9st 7lbs Graham Lee 26.87 04/08/18 Doncaster 10/11 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Jimmy Quinn 29 19/06/18 Thirsk 7/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Joe Fanning 65 06/06/18 Kempton Park 12/12 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs John Egan 115.09 11/11/17 Doncaster 10/11 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Shane Gray 63.7 13/10/17 York 17/17 Flat 6f Good 8st 11lbs Shane Gray 53.07 23/09/17 Catterick Bridge 1/8 Flat 5f 212y Soft 9st 9lbs Shane Gray 13.5 23/08/17 Carlisle 1/8 Flat 5f 193y Soft 9st 5lbs James Sullivan 24 01/08/17 Beverley 6/9 Flat 5f Soft 9st 2lbs Shane Gray 72.13

That was a deeper contest and he drops down in grade on Sunday to 0-68 company, so it looks easier.

His latest appearance was also his first for Liam Bailey - a rookie trainer who had a spell with David O'Meara as head lad, and doing well lately with a couple of winners.

Considering this horse was rated much higher in the past, he has solid claims.

Halford's handicapper worth following in big field

17:15 Cork - Back Equitant @ [8.0]

If all 16 stand their ground for the Premier Handicap over over 1m, Michael Halford's Equitant looks one for Win and Place bets.

The 5yo is unquestionably well treated these days off a mark of 86, and that's some way lower than what he started out last season on when he was trained by Joseph O'Brien.

No. 12 (13) Equitant SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: M. Halford, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 86 Form: 0420097-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/06/20 Leopardstown 2/16 Flat 7f Gd/sft 10st 0lbs R. P. Whelan 17.5 30/10/19 Dundalk 7/9 Flat 1m Std z 10st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8.55 18/10/19 Dundalk 9/14 Flat 7f Slow 9st 10lbs S. M. Crosse 9.8 11/10/19 Dundalk 13/13 Flat 1m Slow 10st 2lbs M. P. Sheehy 8.67 30/08/19 Curragh 15/25 Flat 1m Good 8st 10lbs M. P. Sheehy 28 24/08/19 Killarney 2/10 Flat 1m 50y Gd/sft 9st 7lbs M. P. Sheehy 11 07/07/19 Limerick 4/6 Flat 7f Good 9st 11lbs S. M. Crosse 13.5 24/05/19 Curragh 12/14 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Donnacha O'Brien 23.08 31/01/19 Meydan 13/14 Flat 7f 210y Fast B 8st 8lbs Tadhg O'Shea 35.72 10/01/19 Meydan 14/16 Flat 7f 210y Firm 8st 11lbs Pat Cosgrave 24 07/12/18 Dundalk 2/8 Flat 1m Slow 9st 6lbs S. M. Crosse 2.94 23/11/18 Dundalk 1/10 Flat 1m Std 10st 2lbs S. M. Crosse 2.36 16/11/18 Dundalk 1/8 Flat 7f Std 9st 10lbs S. M. Crosse 2.63 25/10/18 Chelmsford City 1/14 Flat 1m Std 9st 4lbs Paul Hanagan 25 18/09/18 Redcar 2/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Oakley Brown 11 07/08/18 Ayr 4/7 Flat 7f 50y Good 9st 4lbs Paul Hanagan 5.2 23/07/18 Beverley 7/7 Flat 7f 96y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Tony Hamilton 4.9 07/07/18 Carlisle 1/5 Flat 6f 195y Good 8st 10lbs Paul Hanagan 2.95 23/06/18 Ayr 3/7 Flat 6f Good B 9st 2lbs Paul Mulrennan 3.12 09/06/18 Haydock Park 3/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Tony Hamilton 5.4 25/05/18 Haydock Park 4/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Paul Hanagan 9.98

He made his debut for the Halford team last time out at Leopardstown. He bumped into a winner who took advantage of a falling mark, but he should come on from that and can play a part here.

Drying ground shouldn't be an issue as he had some quick terrain form in his younger days. He steps back to 1m which could also suit.

