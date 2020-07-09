To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Godolphin for a good day at Newmarket

Godolphin Charlie Appleby and William Buick
Charlie Appleby and William Buick have some good chances on Thursday
Alan Dudman went close with a second beaten at 1.28 in-play yesterday, but he is hoping to find a winner with a pair of Godolphin runners on Thursday...

"When Old Persian gets it right, he is a smooth horse, and that was displayed with wins in the Northen Dancer and Sheema Classic."

Back Old Persian @ BSP in the 16:10 at Newmarket

Al Suhail looks the standout to score at Newmarket

13:50 Newmarket - Back Al Suhail @ BSP

Thursday is a real treat for Flat racing fans with a couple of high quality cards to look forward to at Newmarket and York.

My first bet of the day runs at HQ and it looks a good opportunity for Charlie Appleby's Al Suhail to get back on track after a poor run in the 2,000 Guineas.

He was beaten out of sight in that effort, but it's encouraging that he is out fairly quickly for a drop in class to Listed level today. And it really is a case of lowering his sights, as at one time he held a stack of Group 1 entries.

7f novice winner who posted a smart effort when just touched off in 1m Group 3 on Rowley Mile in October. Well held on return in 2000 Guineas, looking tricky, and he'll need to leave that in his wake.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 14/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm H 9st 0lbs James Doyle 16.5
12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/8 Flat 1m Soft H 9st 1lbs William Buick 5.7
31/08/19 Sandown Park 3/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm H 9st 1lbs William Buick 3
15/08/19 Yarmouth 1/4 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm H 9st 5lbs William Buick 1.17
12/07/19 Newmarket (July) 2/14 Flat 7f Firm 9st 0lbs James Doyle 4.99

On ratings he is the standout with a figure of 112, and he looked such a good juvenile, I cannot let him go for Thursday.

He showed a very good turn of foot at Yarmouth last season, and he rounded off his freshman campaign with a Group 3 placed effort at Newmarket in the Autumn Stakes behind Military March. The fourth Molatham has won the Jersey this season - so that looks very good form. Even Ropey Guest was in that - although he seems to have appeared in everything.

Al Suhail seemed to handle the soft going when faced with that for the first time at Newmarket, so the intended weather forecast might not be too much of a curveball.

He was priced up at 4/1 initially on the Sportsbook, and that looks a reasonable number.

Godolphin set for more Group success with Old Persian

Back Old Persian @ BSP in the 16:10 at Newmarket

My punting days as a student basically involved backing Godolphin horses, and at the time, they were very much at the peak of their powers, and my second bet of the afternoon at Newmarket is another Charlie Appleby contender.

This time it's Old Persian - a genuine top level performer who runs in the Group 2 Princess Of Wales's Stakes.

Appleby has some big horses running on Thursday and it could be the sort of day to play up a few of them in doubles and trebles.

When Old Persian gets it right, he is a smooth horse, and that was displayed with wins in the Northen Dancer and Sheema Classic.

High-class performer who took his form to a new level in Dubai last year and landed a ninth career win in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes at Woodbine. Cheekpieces on following low-key reappearance.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
28/06/20 Saint-Cloud 5/5 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 2lbs Mickael Barzalona -
02/11/19 Santa Anita 11/12 Flat 1m 4f Firm 9st 0lbs William Buick 5.09
14/09/19 Woodbine 1/6 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle -
11/08/19 Hoppegarten 3/6 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 6lbs William Buick -
31/05/19 Epsom Downs Coronation Cup 7/9 Flat 1m 4f 6y Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 4.7
30/03/19 Meydan 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 216y Good 8st 13lbs William Buick 2.57
09/03/19 Meydan 1/10 Flat 1m 3f 216y Good 8st 11lbs William Buick 1.8
15/09/18 Doncaster 5/12 Flat 1m 6f 115y Good 9st 1lbs William Buick 12.5
22/08/18 York 1/9 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs James Doyle 9.4
30/06/18 Curragh 6/12 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs William Buick 10.99
22/06/18 Ascot King Edward VII 1/9 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs William Buick 5.97
19/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/3 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs William Buick 1.55
05/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 3.65
18/04/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/10 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 7lbs William Buick 3.58
23/10/17 Pontefract 7/8 Flat 1m 6y Heavy 9st 3lbs William Buick 2.49
07/10/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/8 Flat 1m Good 9st 8lbs Adam Kirby 1.74
02/09/17 Chelmsford City 1/6 Flat 1m Slow 9st 2lbs James Doyle 2.02
11/08/17 Newmarket (July) 3/12 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs James Doyle 7.98

Last time out he ran poorly in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint Cloud, but I like the angle of first-time cheekepieces with this 5yo, as Appleby is a smart user of the headgear.

It's great these older horses are still being kept in training, and as a Dubawi with a Singspiel dam, he is very much bred to get better with age.


Alan Dudman's P&L

2020 Overall: -2.47

This week:
Staked: 3.00
Returned: 2.20

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Al Suhail @ BSP in the 13:50 at Newmarket
Back Old Persian @ BSP in the 16:10 at Newmarket

Alan Dudman,

