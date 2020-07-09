Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Godolphin for a good day at Newmarket

Al Suhail looks the standout to score at Newmarket

13:50 Newmarket - Back Al Suhail @ BSP

Thursday is a real treat for Flat racing fans with a couple of high quality cards to look forward to at Newmarket and York.

My first bet of the day runs at HQ and it looks a good opportunity for Charlie Appleby's Al Suhail to get back on track after a poor run in the 2,000 Guineas.

He was beaten out of sight in that effort, but it's encouraging that he is out fairly quickly for a drop in class to Listed level today. And it really is a case of lowering his sights, as at one time he held a stack of Group 1 entries.

On ratings he is the standout with a figure of 112, and he looked such a good juvenile, I cannot let him go for Thursday.

He showed a very good turn of foot at Yarmouth last season, and he rounded off his freshman campaign with a Group 3 placed effort at Newmarket in the Autumn Stakes behind Military March. The fourth Molatham has won the Jersey this season - so that looks very good form. Even Ropey Guest was in that - although he seems to have appeared in everything.

Al Suhail seemed to handle the soft going when faced with that for the first time at Newmarket, so the intended weather forecast might not be too much of a curveball.

He was priced up at 4/1 initially on the Sportsbook, and that looks a reasonable number.

Godolphin set for more Group success with Old Persian

Back Old Persian @ BSP in the 16:10 at Newmarket

My punting days as a student basically involved backing Godolphin horses, and at the time, they were very much at the peak of their powers, and my second bet of the afternoon at Newmarket is another Charlie Appleby contender.

This time it's Old Persian - a genuine top level performer who runs in the Group 2 Princess Of Wales's Stakes.

Appleby has some big horses running on Thursday and it could be the sort of day to play up a few of them in doubles and trebles.

When Old Persian gets it right, he is a smooth horse, and that was displayed with wins in the Northen Dancer and Sheema Classic.

Last time out he ran poorly in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint Cloud, but I like the angle of first-time cheekepieces with this 5yo, as Appleby is a smart user of the headgear.

It's great these older horses are still being kept in training, and as a Dubawi with a Singspiel dam, he is very much bred to get better with age.



