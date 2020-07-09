- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: -
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Godolphin for a good day at Newmarket
Alan Dudman went close with a second beaten at 1.28 in-play yesterday, but he is hoping to find a winner with a pair of Godolphin runners on Thursday...
"When Old Persian gets it right, he is a smooth horse, and that was displayed with wins in the Northen Dancer and Sheema Classic."
Al Suhail looks the standout to score at Newmarket
13:50 Newmarket - Back Al Suhail @ BSP
Thursday is a real treat for Flat racing fans with a couple of high quality cards to look forward to at Newmarket and York.
My first bet of the day runs at HQ and it looks a good opportunity for Charlie Appleby's Al Suhail to get back on track after a poor run in the 2,000 Guineas.
He was beaten out of sight in that effort, but it's encouraging that he is out fairly quickly for a drop in class to Listed level today. And it really is a case of lowering his sights, as at one time he held a stack of Group 1 entries.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|14/15
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|16.5
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/8
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|H
|9st 1lbs
|William Buick
|5.7
|31/08/19
|Sandown Park
|3/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 1lbs
|William Buick
|3
|15/08/19
|Yarmouth
|1/4
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 5lbs
|William Buick
|1.17
|12/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|4.99
On ratings he is the standout with a figure of 112, and he looked such a good juvenile, I cannot let him go for Thursday.
He showed a very good turn of foot at Yarmouth last season, and he rounded off his freshman campaign with a Group 3 placed effort at Newmarket in the Autumn Stakes behind Military March. The fourth Molatham has won the Jersey this season - so that looks very good form. Even Ropey Guest was in that - although he seems to have appeared in everything.
Al Suhail seemed to handle the soft going when faced with that for the first time at Newmarket, so the intended weather forecast might not be too much of a curveball.
He was priced up at 4/1 initially on the Sportsbook, and that looks a reasonable number.
Godolphin set for more Group success with Old Persian
Back Old Persian @ BSP in the 16:10 at Newmarket
My punting days as a student basically involved backing Godolphin horses, and at the time, they were very much at the peak of their powers, and my second bet of the afternoon at Newmarket is another Charlie Appleby contender.
This time it's Old Persian - a genuine top level performer who runs in the Group 2 Princess Of Wales's Stakes.
Appleby has some big horses running on Thursday and it could be the sort of day to play up a few of them in doubles and trebles.
When Old Persian gets it right, he is a smooth horse, and that was displayed with wins in the Northen Dancer and Sheema Classic.
High-class performer who took his form to a new level in Dubai last year and landed a ninth career win in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes at Woodbine. Cheekpieces on following low-key reappearance.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Saint-Cloud
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Mickael Barzalona
|-
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|11/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|5.09
|14/09/19
|Woodbine
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|-
|11/08/19
|Hoppegarten
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|William Buick
|-
|31/05/19
|Epsom Downs Coronation Cup
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|4.7
|30/03/19
|Meydan
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 216y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|William Buick
|2.57
|09/03/19
|Meydan
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 216y
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|William Buick
|1.8
|15/09/18
|Doncaster
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|William Buick
|12.5
|22/08/18
|York
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|James Doyle
|9.4
|30/06/18
|Curragh
|6/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|10.99
|22/06/18
|Ascot King Edward VII
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|5.97
|19/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/3
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|1.55
|05/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|3.65
|18/04/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|William Buick
|3.58
|23/10/17
|Pontefract
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|2.49
|07/10/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Adam Kirby
|1.74
|02/09/17
|Chelmsford City
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|2.02
|11/08/17
|Newmarket (July)
|3/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|7.98
Last time out he ran poorly in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint Cloud, but I like the angle of first-time cheekepieces with this 5yo, as Appleby is a smart user of the headgear.
It's great these older horses are still being kept in training, and as a Dubawi with a Singspiel dam, he is very much bred to get better with age.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Alan Dudman's P&L
2020 Overall: -2.47
This week:
Staked: 3.00
Returned: 2.20
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Recommended bets
Newm 9th Jul (1m Listed)Show Hide
Thursday 9 July, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lord Campari
|Al Suhail
|Magical Morning
|Tilsit
|Ropey Guest
|Mystery Power
|Separate
|Emaraty Hero
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Newm 9th Jul (1m4f Grp 2)Show Hide
Thursday 9 July, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Enbihaar
|Alounak
|Old Persian
|Dame Malliot
|Communique
|Desert Encounter
|Forest Ranger
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
7f novice winner who posted a smart effort when just touched off in 1m Group 3 on Rowley Mile in October. Well held on return in 2000 Guineas, looking tricky, and he'll need to leave that in his wake.