Today's Horse Racing Tips: Baasem can land the Newmarket finale
Newmarket is where Alan Dudman is heading on Saturday, and he likes the look of Beatboxer and Baasem...
"He looked a stayer to me with the way he won at Lingfield in 2019, and whilst not exactly missed in the market, he appears best in these sort of small field races."
Erratic Beatboxer a good price to score for Gosden
16:00 Newmarket - Back Beatboxer @ BSP
You have got to be of a forgiving nature with Beatboxer, a horse who has blown out in many starts of a light career. However, this 0-95 handicap looks a drop in grade for this hit-and-miss character.
Last season he won at Haydock in May, and came from absolutely nowhere to get up on the line. He traded at [140.0] in the run for that and flew home in the first-time combination of the hood and tongue strap.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|17/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|h
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|36.38
|10/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|5/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|h
|9st 10lbs
|Robert Havlin
|9.08
|20/06/19
|Ascot Britannia Stakes
|15/28
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|h
|9st 4lbs
|Robert Havlin
|24.97
|25/05/19
|Haydock Park
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Gd/frm
|h
|8st 11lbs
|Robert Havlin
|30
|04/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/4
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|15.64
|29/09/18
|Newmarket (Rowley) Royal Lodge
|7/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|3.07
|10/08/18
|Haydock Park
|1/6
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.37
|26/07/18
|Sandown Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|3.35
He finished way down the field in the Hunt Cup last time, but he was drawn on the wrong side of the track and that was also his first start since being gelded.
I'm hoping that any problems he has had, his trainer John Gosden has worked them out.
His mark is attractive at 96 and considering he won on his second start last term, I'll take a bit of a chance with him at a price of around [8.0].
Baasem can dominate in small field at HQ
17:10 Newmarket - Back Baasem @ [3.5]
Baasem will be a fair bit shorter in the market for the second pick of the day, but he deserves to be the price at around [3.5] following a good comeback run at Ascot last time.
He travelled very nicely, if a little free early for that effort. He also got hampered late in the race, but I'm taking that as a positive piece of form as it looked a nice handicap.
Rapid improver in handicaps last summer, posting 2 wide-margin victories. Showed enough to suggest he's returned in good form when 6 lengths third over this trip at Ascot 2 weeks ago.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Ascot
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|15
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|7.31
|03/08/19
|Doncaster
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 197y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|3.81
|10/07/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 133y
|Firm
|9st 6lbs
|Jim Crowley
|3.72
|28/05/19
|Leicester
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Jim Crowley
|5.22
|03/05/19
|Chepstow
|7/16
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|4.7
|07/11/18
|Nottingham
|4/16
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|100
|18/10/18
|Chelmsford City
|7/9
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|David Egan
|26.02
This horse bolted up by 14 and seven lengths respectively in wins at Doncaster and Lingfield last season - on both soft and good to firm, so at least we shouldn't have any worries with the ground.
He looked a stayer to me with the way he won at Lingfield in 2019, and whilst not exactly missed in the market, he appears best in these sort of small field races.
Baasem's trainer Owen Burrows is having a good season too.
