Today's Horse Racing Tips: Baasem can land the Newmarket finale

Erratic Beatboxer a good price to score for Gosden

16:00 Newmarket - Back Beatboxer @ BSP

You have got to be of a forgiving nature with Beatboxer, a horse who has blown out in many starts of a light career. However, this 0-95 handicap looks a drop in grade for this hit-and-miss character.

Last season he won at Haydock in May, and came from absolutely nowhere to get up on the line. He traded at [140.0] in the run for that and flew home in the first-time combination of the hood and tongue strap.

No. 1 (6) Beatboxer (Usa) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 96 Form: 117/4105-0

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 17/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm h 9st 0lbs James Doyle 36.38 10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 5/6 Flat 1m Gd/frm h 9st 10lbs Robert Havlin 9.08 20/06/19 Ascot Britannia Stakes 15/28 Flat 1m Gd/sft h 9st 4lbs Robert Havlin 24.97 25/05/19 Haydock Park 1/14 Flat 1m 37y Gd/frm h 8st 11lbs Robert Havlin 30 04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/4 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 15.64 29/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) Royal Lodge 7/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 3.07 10/08/18 Haydock Park 1/6 Flat 7f 212y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Frankie Dettori 1.37 26/07/18 Sandown Park 1/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 3.35

He finished way down the field in the Hunt Cup last time, but he was drawn on the wrong side of the track and that was also his first start since being gelded.

I'm hoping that any problems he has had, his trainer John Gosden has worked them out.

His mark is attractive at 96 and considering he won on his second start last term, I'll take a bit of a chance with him at a price of around [8.0].

Baasem can dominate in small field at HQ

17:10 Newmarket - Back Baasem @ [3.5]

Baasem will be a fair bit shorter in the market for the second pick of the day, but he deserves to be the price at around [3.5] following a good comeback run at Ascot last time.

He travelled very nicely, if a little free early for that effort. He also got hampered late in the race, but I'm taking that as a positive piece of form as it looked a nice handicap.

No. 2 (1) Baasem (Usa) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 90 Form: 74/76117-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Ascot 3/13 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Dane O'Neill 15 07/09/19 Ascot 7/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Dane O'Neill 7.31 03/08/19 Doncaster 1/6 Flat 1m 3f 197y Good 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 3.81 10/07/19 Lingfield Park 1/5 Flat 1m 3f 133y Firm 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 3.72 28/05/19 Leicester 6/11 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 5.22 03/05/19 Chepstow 7/16 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Dane O'Neill 4.7 07/11/18 Nottingham 4/16 Flat 1m 75y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs David Probert 100 18/10/18 Chelmsford City 7/9 Flat 7f Std 9st 2lbs David Egan 26.02

This horse bolted up by 14 and seven lengths respectively in wins at Doncaster and Lingfield last season - on both soft and good to firm, so at least we shouldn't have any worries with the ground.

He looked a stayer to me with the way he won at Lingfield in 2019, and whilst not exactly missed in the market, he appears best in these sort of small field races.

Baasem's trainer Owen Burrows is having a good season too.



