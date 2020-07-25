To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Baasem can land the Newmarket finale

Jockey James Doyle
Jockey James Doyle will be riding both of Alan's selections at Newmarket
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Newmarket is where Alan Dudman is heading on Saturday, and he likes the look of Beatboxer and Baasem...

"He looked a stayer to me with the way he won at Lingfield in 2019, and whilst not exactly missed in the market, he appears best in these sort of small field races."

Back Baasem @ [3.5] in the 17:10 at Newmarket

Erratic Beatboxer a good price to score for Gosden

16:00 Newmarket - Back Beatboxer @ BSP

You have got to be of a forgiving nature with Beatboxer, a horse who has blown out in many starts of a light career. However, this 0-95 handicap looks a drop in grade for this hit-and-miss character.

Last season he won at Haydock in May, and came from absolutely nowhere to get up on the line. He traded at [140.0] in the run for that and flew home in the first-time combination of the hood and tongue strap.

Landed 1m Haydock handicap in first-time hood/tongue tie last May. Well held all three starts since, though poorly drawn when seventeenth of 23 in Royal Ascot handicap on return. Capable when on song.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 17/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm h 9st 0lbs James Doyle 36.38
10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 5/6 Flat 1m Gd/frm h 9st 10lbs Robert Havlin 9.08
20/06/19 Ascot Britannia Stakes 15/28 Flat 1m Gd/sft h 9st 4lbs Robert Havlin 24.97
25/05/19 Haydock Park 1/14 Flat 1m 37y Gd/frm h 8st 11lbs Robert Havlin 30
04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/4 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 15.64
29/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) Royal Lodge 7/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 3.07
10/08/18 Haydock Park 1/6 Flat 7f 212y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Frankie Dettori 1.37
26/07/18 Sandown Park 1/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 3.35

He finished way down the field in the Hunt Cup last time, but he was drawn on the wrong side of the track and that was also his first start since being gelded.

I'm hoping that any problems he has had, his trainer John Gosden has worked them out.

His mark is attractive at 96 and considering he won on his second start last term, I'll take a bit of a chance with him at a price of around [8.0].

Baasem can dominate in small field at HQ

17:10 Newmarket - Back Baasem @ [3.5]

Baasem will be a fair bit shorter in the market for the second pick of the day, but he deserves to be the price at around [3.5] following a good comeback run at Ascot last time.

He travelled very nicely, if a little free early for that effort. He also got hampered late in the race, but I'm taking that as a positive piece of form as it looked a nice handicap.

Rapid improver in handicaps last summer, posting 2 wide-margin victories. Showed enough to suggest he's returned in good form when 6 lengths third over this trip at Ascot 2 weeks ago.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
11/07/20 Ascot 3/13 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Dane O'Neill 15
07/09/19 Ascot 7/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Dane O'Neill 7.31
03/08/19 Doncaster 1/6 Flat 1m 3f 197y Good 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 3.81
10/07/19 Lingfield Park 1/5 Flat 1m 3f 133y Firm 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 3.72
28/05/19 Leicester 6/11 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 5.22
03/05/19 Chepstow 7/16 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Dane O'Neill 4.7
07/11/18 Nottingham 4/16 Flat 1m 75y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs David Probert 100
18/10/18 Chelmsford City 7/9 Flat 7f Std 9st 2lbs David Egan 26.02

This horse bolted up by 14 and seven lengths respectively in wins at Doncaster and Lingfield last season - on both soft and good to firm, so at least we shouldn't have any worries with the ground.

He looked a stayer to me with the way he won at Lingfield in 2019, and whilst not exactly missed in the market, he appears best in these sort of small field races.

Baasem's trainer Owen Burrows is having a good season too.


New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Alan Dudman's P & L

2020 Overall: -6.07

This week:
Staked: 6.0
Returned: 4.50

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Beatboxer @ BSP in the 16:00 at Newmarket
Back Baasem @ [3.5] in the 17:10 at Newmarket

Newm 25th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 25 July, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nicklaus
Breath Caught
Ironclad
Away He Goes
Beatboxer
Data Protection
Joyful Mission
Thrave
Badenscoth
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newm 25th Jul (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 25 July, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Baasem
Nuits St Georges
Mondain
Charlie D
Sexy Beast
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles