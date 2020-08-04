Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets in the UK on Wednesday

Back

Pagero - 15:20 Newton Abbot

Pagero hasn't been seen on a racecourse since December, but he is very much one to be positive about if picking up where he left off, last seen justifying very short odds with the minimum of fuss in a handicap at Doncaster. Admittedly, this will be tougher after a 15 lb hike in the weights, but his unexposed profile suggests further progress is far from out of the question, while concerns about his absence from the track are offset by the fine form of the Jonjo O'Neill yard (five winners from last 15 runners).

No. 1 Pagero (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 121 Form: 703/28811-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/12/19 Doncaster 1/13 Hurdle 2m 128y Heavy 10st 12lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 1.38 08/12/19 Huntingdon 1/15 Hurdle 2m 4f 145y Gd/sft 11st 8lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 4.75 14/11/19 Taunton 8/10 Hurdle 2m 104y Gd/sft 11st 5lbs William Kennedy 11.5 17/10/19 Wincanton 8/12 Hurdle 1m 7f 65y Good 10st 9lbs Richie McLernon 15.07 08/09/19 Fontwell Park 2/8 Hurdle 2m 1f 162y Gd/frm 10st 12lbs Richie McLernon 6.63 20/04/19 Carlisle 3/7 Hurdle 2m 1f Gd/frm 10st 9lbs Richie McLernon 4.94 23/02/19 Kempton Park 11/12 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm 10st 12lbs Barry Geraghty 28.92 26/01/19 Cheltenham 7/9 Hurdle 2m 179y Gd/sft 11st 0lbs Richie McLernon 60 07/11/18 Chantilly 5/7 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 23/10/18 Deauville 1/10 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 0lbs Alexis Badel - 05/10/18 Angers 1/10 Flat 1m 2f 97y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Gary Sanchez - 13/04/18 Lyon Parilly 2/10 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs -

Lay

Sweet Charity - 18:35 Lingfield

Sweet Charity was a winner a Windsor last time and is likely to be well-backed to follow up with Oisin Murphy booked again. However, her overall profile identifies her as one to be against, seemingly on the downgrade for the last couple of seasons and that being just her second career win (first since May 2018). She was all out to hold on at the line, too, and a 2 lb higher mark might be enough to anchor her this time, for all that she has been rated much higher in her prime.

No. 3 (2) Sweet Charity SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Denis Coakley

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 63 Form: 703550-61

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/07/20 Windsor 1/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 12 08/06/20 Lingfield Park 6/11 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 4lbs Oisin Murphy 3.83 22/10/19 Kempton Park 10/13 Flat 1m 2f 219y Slow 9st 2lbs Jason Watson 7 24/09/19 Lingfield Park 5/14 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 8lbs Charles Bishop 13.5 26/08/19 Epsom Downs 5/7 Flat 1m 113y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Cieren Fallon 8.58 13/07/19 Ascot 3/8 Flat 1m Firm 8st 10lbs Charles Bishop 92.84 29/06/19 Newmarket (July) 10/10 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 9lbs Charles Bishop 14.5 30/05/19 Sandown Park 7/11 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm 10st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 5.9 30/04/19 Brighton 4/6 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 8st 9lbs Jason Watson 3.25 06/04/19 Lingfield Park 3/5 Flat 1m 2f Std 8st 7lbs David Egan 7.4 19/09/18 Sandown Park 7/10 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Tom Queally 48.2 26/07/18 Newbury 5/7 Flat 1m 2f Firm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 8.86 12/07/18 Newbury 2/6 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Shane Kelly 3.95 12/06/18 Salisbury 4/4 Flat 1m 1f 201y Firm 8st 9lbs Fran Berry 3.1 29/05/18 Leicester 1/16 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 4lbs Fran Berry 10 03/05/18 Lingfield Park 2/12 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 0lbs Fran Berry 18 20/12/17 Lingfield Park 3/9 Flat 1m 1y Std 8st 11lbs Fran Berry 5.46 21/11/17 Lingfield Park 3/11 Flat 1m 1y Std 8st 11lbs Fran Berry 31.29

Smart Stat

Only The Brave - 18:10 Ayr

£23.65 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Archie Watson is well capable of readyine one after a break, while he also has an excellent record with his recruits from other yards, all of which points to a big run in the finale at Ayr from stable debutant Only The Brave. Formerly trained in Ireland by Sarah Lynam, he hasn't won since September 2018 and was comfortably held when last seen at Dundalk in January. Nevertheless, his mark has come down a long way as a result, and he could be ready to take advantage if revitalised by the switch of yards, with the blinkers also going back on today.

No. 8 (12) Only The Brave (Usa) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Miss Brodie Hampson

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 58 Form: 15/07020-7