Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets in the UK on Wednesday

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets in the UK on Wednesday...
"...his mark has come down a long way and he could be ready to take advantage..."
Timeform on Only The Brave
Back
Pagero - 15:20 Newton Abbot
Pagero hasn't been seen on a racecourse since December, but he is very much one to be positive about if picking up where he left off, last seen justifying very short odds with the minimum of fuss in a handicap at Doncaster. Admittedly, this will be tougher after a 15 lb hike in the weights, but his unexposed profile suggests further progress is far from out of the question, while concerns about his absence from the track are offset by the fine form of the Jonjo O'Neill yard (five winners from last 15 runners).
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/12/19
|Doncaster
|1/13
|Hurdle
|2m 128y
|Heavy
|10st 12lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|1.38
|08/12/19
|Huntingdon
|1/15
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 145y
|Gd/sft
|11st 8lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|4.75
|14/11/19
|Taunton
|8/10
|Hurdle
|2m 104y
|Gd/sft
|11st 5lbs
|William Kennedy
|11.5
|17/10/19
|Wincanton
|8/12
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 65y
|Good
|10st 9lbs
|Richie McLernon
|15.07
|08/09/19
|Fontwell Park
|2/8
|Hurdle
|2m 1f 162y
|Gd/frm
|10st 12lbs
|Richie McLernon
|6.63
|20/04/19
|Carlisle
|3/7
|Hurdle
|2m 1f
|Gd/frm
|10st 9lbs
|Richie McLernon
|4.94
|23/02/19
|Kempton Park
|11/12
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/frm
|10st 12lbs
|Barry Geraghty
|28.92
|26/01/19
|Cheltenham
|7/9
|Hurdle
|2m 179y
|Gd/sft
|11st 0lbs
|Richie McLernon
|60
|07/11/18
|Chantilly
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|23/10/18
|Deauville
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Alexis Badel
|-
|05/10/18
|Angers
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 97y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Gary Sanchez
|-
|13/04/18
|Lyon Parilly
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|-
Lay
Sweet Charity - 18:35 Lingfield
Sweet Charity was a winner a Windsor last time and is likely to be well-backed to follow up with Oisin Murphy booked again. However, her overall profile identifies her as one to be against, seemingly on the downgrade for the last couple of seasons and that being just her second career win (first since May 2018). She was all out to hold on at the line, too, and a 2 lb higher mark might be enough to anchor her this time, for all that she has been rated much higher in her prime.
1 win from 2 runs this year. Won 11-runner handicap at Windsor (10f) 30 days ago, just holding on having got the gaps at the right time. 2 lb rise should see her remain competitive nevertheless.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Windsor
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|12
|08/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.83
|22/10/19
|Kempton Park
|10/13
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|7
|24/09/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/14
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 8lbs
|Charles Bishop
|13.5
|26/08/19
|Epsom Downs
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 113y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|8.58
|13/07/19
|Ascot
|3/8
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|8st 10lbs
|Charles Bishop
|92.84
|29/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|10/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Charles Bishop
|14.5
|30/05/19
|Sandown Park
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|10st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|5.9
|30/04/19
|Brighton
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Jason Watson
|3.25
|06/04/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|8st 7lbs
|David Egan
|7.4
|19/09/18
|Sandown Park
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Queally
|48.2
|26/07/18
|Newbury
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|8.86
|12/07/18
|Newbury
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Shane Kelly
|3.95
|12/06/18
|Salisbury
|4/4
|Flat
|1m 1f 201y
|Firm
|8st 9lbs
|Fran Berry
|3.1
|29/05/18
|Leicester
|1/16
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Fran Berry
|10
|03/05/18
|Lingfield Park
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Fran Berry
|18
|20/12/17
|Lingfield Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|8st 11lbs
|Fran Berry
|5.46
|21/11/17
|Lingfield Park
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|8st 11lbs
|Fran Berry
|31.29
Smart Stat
Only The Brave - 18:10 Ayr
£23.65 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Archie Watson is well capable of readyine one after a break, while he also has an excellent record with his recruits from other yards, all of which points to a big run in the finale at Ayr from stable debutant Only The Brave. Formerly trained in Ireland by Sarah Lynam, he hasn't won since September 2018 and was comfortably held when last seen at Dundalk in January. Nevertheless, his mark has come down a long way as a result, and he could be ready to take advantage if revitalised by the switch of yards, with the blinkers also going back on today.
Fair winner in Ireland. Sold from Sarah Lynam €11,000 in February. Lurks on a fair mark for new yard and won't lack for assistance in the saddle.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/01/20
|Dundalk
|7/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|12
|13/12/19
|Dundalk
|10/13
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|14.38
|29/11/19
|Dundalk
|2/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|28
|01/06/19
|Navan
|12/18
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|B
|9st 3lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|22
|28/04/19
|Navan
|7/16
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|B
|8st 5lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|54.74
|20/04/19
|Cork
|13/18
|Flat
|1m 100y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 2lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|74.91
|27/10/18
|Leopardstown
|5/11
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|B
|8st 4lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|16.01
|24/09/18
|Fairyhouse
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|0
|8st 9lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|3.88
|07/09/18
|Down Royal
|4/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 9lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|6.6
|25/08/18
|Curragh
|4/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|13.55
|31/07/18
|Galway
|4/13
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|110
|08/07/18
|Fairyhouse
|4/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|R. P. Downey
|186.87
|27/06/18
|Naas
|10/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|R. P. Downey
|480.67
