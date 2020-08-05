Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets in the UK on Thursday

Back

Overwrite - 16:40 Bath

Taking on his elders for the first time, Overwrite got back on the up under a typically aggressive ride when second at Goodwood last time, going clear under two furlongs out and looking sure to collect, trading at 1.01 in-running before being closed down well inside the final furlong and headed near the line. He remains open to further improvement and shouldn't have too many problems making amends here.

Lay

On The Quiet - 17:20 Stratford

On The Quiet has something of a chance here on the pick of her form but she has hardly set the world alight since being switched to handicaps last season. She did look better for the break when an encouraging fifth at Uttoxeter three weeks ago, but she's not had much leeway from the handicapper yet - racing from the same mark here - and it would be something of a surprise were she to open her account over hurdles here.

Smart Stat

Lord Warburton - 17:40 Bath

£16.82 - Michael Bell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Lord Warburton was strong in the betting and showed improved form to get off the mark at Ripon last month, keeping on gamely. The application of first-time cheekpieces, along with the step up in trip, certainly did him no harm on that occasion, and with this extra distance expected to show him to even better effect, there is no reason to think he cannot defy a 4 lb rise in the weights.