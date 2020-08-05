To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets in the UK on Thursday

Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets in the UK on Thursday...

"...remains open to further improvement and shouldn’t have too many problems making amends..."

Timeform on Overwrite

Back
Overwrite - 16:40 Bath

Taking on his elders for the first time, Overwrite got back on the up under a typically aggressive ride when second at Goodwood last time, going clear under two furlongs out and looking sure to collect, trading at 1.01 in-running before being closed down well inside the final furlong and headed near the line. He remains open to further improvement and shouldn't have too many problems making amends here.

Lay
On The Quiet - 17:20 Stratford

On The Quiet has something of a chance here on the pick of her form but she has hardly set the world alight since being switched to handicaps last season. She did look better for the break when an encouraging fifth at Uttoxeter three weeks ago, but she's not had much leeway from the handicapper yet - racing from the same mark here - and it would be something of a surprise were she to open her account over hurdles here.

Smart Stat
Lord Warburton - 17:40 Bath

£16.82 - Michael Bell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Lord Warburton was strong in the betting and showed improved form to get off the mark at Ripon last month, keeping on gamely. The application of first-time cheekpieces, along with the step up in trip, certainly did him no harm on that occasion, and with this extra distance expected to show him to even better effect, there is no reason to think he cannot defy a 4 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended bets

Back - Overwrite – 16:40 Bath
Lay - On The Quiet – 17:20 Stratford
Smart Stat - Lord Warburton – 17:40 Bath

Bath 6th Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Thursday 6 August, 4.40pm

Strat 6th Aug (2m Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 6 August, 5.20pm

Bath 6th Aug (1m6f Hcap)

Thursday 6 August, 5.40pm

TF Tips,

