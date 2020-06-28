Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from the Curragh on Sunday

Snowfall - 14:00 Curragh

Snowfall is bred to need a trip, so with that in mind, she shaped with abundant promise when a keeping-on third over 5.8f on debut at Navan 18 days ago. Sure to step up on that tackling seven furlongs, she should take some stopping. Aidan O'Brien also saddles debutantes Willow and High Heels, but Aliyza could be the main danger.

Strong Johnson - 15:45 Curragh

There was strong market confidence behind Strong Johnson when making his return over this C&D two weeks ago. He had a bit in hand, and can follow up here on his way to becoming a potentially useful sprinter. The draw could be a slight negative for Jungle Jane but she's expected to run well after her win at Tipperary, while Alligator Alley is of obvious interest on handicap debut given connections.

Golden Valour - 17:15 Curragh

A typically competitive big-field handicap with the vote in favour of Golden Valour. A winner at Dundalk in February, he's lightly raced on turf and shaped well when sixth over one mile at Navan recently, faring best of those held up. The return to a mile and a quarter rates a plus and all looks set fair for a big run. Hamley is also interesting in refitted blinkers, along with Will Be King and Roibeard.