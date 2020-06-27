- Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from the Curragh on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from the Curragh on Saturday...
"...remains open to more improvement and should take plenty of beating..."
Timeform on Santiago
Ger Lyons has two solid contenders here in Nullifier and Whoareyouanyway, with the former just about making most appeal on handicap debut. He showed fairly useful form when winning his final two-year-old start at Navan, improving again to get off the mark by two lengths (had plenty in hand). Still relatively unexposed in the context of this race, he may yet have even more to offer and looks to have been underestimated by an opening mark of 84.
Ice Cold In Alex - 18:15 Curragh
Ice Cold In Alex was knocking on the door throughout last season and ran his usual sound race after nine months off when fourth here last time, keeping on well to be beaten less than two lengths. The balance of his form suggests he is even better over this longer trip (won over C&D back in July 2018), and there is no doubt he is capable of winning a race like this when everything falls right, still on a good mark and with Chris Hayes taking over in the saddle for the first time today.
C&D winner. 15/2, respectable fourth of 14 in handicap at this course (6f, good) 15 days ago. Stable in good form. Has to be taken seriously.
|18/08/17
|Dundalk
|2/6
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Shane Foley
|5.05
|11/08/17
|Tipperary
|3/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|z
|8st 7lbs
|Shane Foley
|12
|07/08/17
|Curragh
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Foley
|10.5
|29/07/17
|Curragh
|1/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 4lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|21
|14/07/17
|Navan
|7/19
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 10lbs
|Shane Foley
|21.82
Santiago sets the standard on the form of his win in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last week, when staying on strongly to land the spoils by two and three quarter lengths from Berkshire Rocco. That represented a significant career best effort on his first appearance in pattern company, having previously won the last of his three starts in maidens as a two-year-old. This presents him with an altogether different challenge, dropping back two furlongs in trip after only eight days off, but he remains open to more improvement and should take plenty of beating.
Promising type. Much improved to win 8-runner Queen's Vase (10/3) at Royal Ascot (14.2f, good to soft) 8 days ago by 2¾ lengths from Berkshire Rocco, responding well. Sets the standard.
Improved again to get off the mark with a bit to spare in 5f maiden at Navan in October. Can improve further this year and looks the type to pay his way in handicaps