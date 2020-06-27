To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from the Curragh on Saturday

Flat racing
Timeform pick out three to back at the Curragh on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets from the Curragh on Saturday...

"...remains open to more improvement and should take plenty of beating..."

Timeform on Santiago

Nullifier - 17:15 Curragh

Ger Lyons has two solid contenders here in Nullifier and Whoareyouanyway, with the former just about making most appeal on handicap debut. He showed fairly useful form when winning his final two-year-old start at Navan, improving again to get off the mark by two lengths (had plenty in hand). Still relatively unexposed in the context of this race, he may yet have even more to offer and looks to have been underestimated by an opening mark of 84.

Improved again to get off the mark with a bit to spare in 5f maiden at Navan in October. Can improve further this year and looks the type to pay his way in handicaps

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
23/10/19 Navan 1/13 Flat 5f Soft 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 3.23
20/10/19 Naas 3/15 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 3.51
18/09/19 Naas 6/14 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 6.3

Ice Cold In Alex - 18:15 Curragh

Ice Cold In Alex was knocking on the door throughout last season and ran his usual sound race after nine months off when fourth here last time, keeping on well to be beaten less than two lengths. The balance of his form suggests he is even better over this longer trip (won over C&D back in July 2018), and there is no doubt he is capable of winning a race like this when everything falls right, still on a good mark and with Chris Hayes taking over in the saddle for the first time today.

C&D winner. 15/2, respectable fourth of 14 in handicap at this course (6f, good) 15 days ago. Stable in good form. Has to be taken seriously.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/06/20 Curragh 4/14 Flat 6f Good z 9st 3lbs N. G. McCullagh 10.43
14/09/19 Leopardstown 3/17 Flat 7f Good z 8st 12lbs N. G. McCullagh 11.73
30/08/19 Curragh 4/25 Flat 1m Good z 8st 6lbs N. G. McCullagh 17.07
20/07/19 Curragh 3/19 Flat 6f 63y Gd/frm z 8st 5lbs N. G. McCullagh 8.11
28/06/19 Curragh 2/12 Flat 7f Good z 9st 6lbs N. G. McCullagh 6.44
16/06/19 Gowran Park 3/7 Flat 7f Good z 9st 1lbs N. G. McCullagh 13
09/08/18 Leopardstown 1/5 Flat 7f 25y Good z 9st 5lbs N. G. McCullagh 4.6
25/07/18 Naas 2/7 Flat 1m Good z 9st 4lbs N. G. McCullagh 5.1
21/07/18 Curragh 1/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm z 8st 4lbs N. G. McCullagh 6.24
01/07/18 Curragh 6/13 Flat 7f Gd/frm + 8st 11lbs Shane Foley 6.52
15/06/18 Fairyhouse 3/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm z 9st 7lbs N. G. McCullagh 8.8
07/06/18 Leopardstown 6/18 Flat 1m Gd/frm z 9st 7lbs Shane Foley 13.72
25/05/18 Leopardstown 2/16 Flat 7f Good z 8st 6lbs N. G. McCullagh 60
23/04/18 Navan 13/13 Flat 5f 164y Soft z 8st 4lbs N. G. McCullagh 21
03/11/17 Dundalk 10/14 Flat 6f Std z 8st 12lbs Shane Foley 11.18
08/10/17 Navan 3/17 Flat 5f Heavy z 9st 6lbs Shane Foley 11.5
18/08/17 Dundalk 2/6 Flat 5f Std z 9st 3lbs Shane Foley 5.05
11/08/17 Tipperary 3/8 Flat 5f Gd/sft z 8st 7lbs Shane Foley 12
07/08/17 Curragh 6/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 5lbs Shane Foley 10.5
29/07/17 Curragh 1/8 Flat 5f Gd/frm z 8st 4lbs N. G. McCullagh 21
14/07/17 Navan 7/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm z 9st 10lbs Shane Foley 21.82

Santiago - 19:15 Curragh

Santiago sets the standard on the form of his win in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last week, when staying on strongly to land the spoils by two and three quarter lengths from Berkshire Rocco. That represented a significant career best effort on his first appearance in pattern company, having previously won the last of his three starts in maidens as a two-year-old. This presents him with an altogether different challenge, dropping back two furlongs in trip after only eight days off, but he remains open to more improvement and should take plenty of beating.

Promising type. Much improved to win 8-runner Queen's Vase (10/3) at Royal Ascot (14.2f, good to soft) 8 days ago by 2¾ lengths from Berkshire Rocco, responding well. Sets the standard.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
19/06/20 Ascot Queen's Vase 1/8 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 4.53
12/09/19 Listowel 1/14 Flat 1m Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.54
02/08/19 Galway 2/11 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.26
18/07/19 Leopardstown 2/14 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 12

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Nullifier - 17:15 Curragh
Ice Cold In Alex - 18:15 Curragh
Santiago - 19:15 Curragh

Curr 27th Jun (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 June, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Elusive King
Nullifier
Flaming Moon
Latin Five
Linus Larrabee
Big Gossey
Dark Vader
Taggalo
For The Trees
Hieroglyphic
Whoareyouanyway
In The Present
Never Before
The King Of Kells
Cool Vixen
Earls
Vormir
Lapses Linguae
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curr 27th Jun (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 June, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ice Cold In Alex
Current Option
Romantic Proposal
No Needs Never
Big Baby Bull
Psychedelic Funk
Tommy Taylor
Colfer Me
Flash Gordon
Royal Highness
Cyrus Dallin
Verhoyen
Quizical
Katiymann
Titanium Sky
Peshkova
Opening Verse
Dragons Call
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curr 27th Jun (1m4f Grp1)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 June, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Santiago
Fiscal Rules
Arthurs Kingdom
Crossfirehurricane
Sherpa
Tiger Moth
New York Girl
Dawn Patrol
Gold Maze
Iberia
Order Of Australia
Sunchart
Chiricahua
King Of The Throne
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles